Dollar Declines; Stocks Rise as Traders Await Fed: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar and Treasury yields fell as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Stocks and US equity futures rallied.
Mining shares led gains in Europe, as copper rebounded amid signs of global supply tightness and iron ore rose after six days of declines. Gold and oil also gained, while BP Plc climbed after announcing a further $2.5 billion buyback.
European luxury shares and US-listed Chinese stocks jumped in premarket trading, tracking an earlier rally in Chinese markets on speculation that the country’s policymakers are looking at gradually unwinding its stringent Covid policy.
The Bloomberg Dollar Index snapped a three-day rising streak and Treasury yields slid below 4%, but remained elevated. Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades.
Still, strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic believe the Fed’s aggressive hiking is nearing an end, providing the prospect of relief for markets. The US will likely raise rates by 50 basis points in December and pause after one more 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter, he said.
Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.
“If the Fed does give us some indication that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are very close if not already past peak dollar, then all the currencies which have declined like the euro will rebound,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Julius Baer said on Bloomberg TV.
The euro and pound rose on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the UK government said it’s inevitable that all Britons, especially the richest, will have to pay more tax to restore stability to the public finances and the Bank of England is set to become the first major central bank to sell off assets accumulated during a 13-year-old stimulus program.
Chinese stocks pared gains after the Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any plans to ease restrictions. But the strong initial reaction to an unverified social media post that a committee was being formed to assess scenarios on how to exit Covid Zero “shows how much anticipation there has been for the reopening in the market,” said Hao Hong, partner at Grow Investment Group.
Australian government bond yields reversed earlier gains and the nation’s stocks rallied to a seven-week high after the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point as expected.
The yen strengthened, while remaining within reach of 150 versus the dollar. Japan spent a record 6.3 trillion yen ($42 billion) in October to counter the currency’s sharp slide, as it tried to limit speculative moves adding pressure.
Key events this week:
US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday
EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday
US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday
Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday
ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2% as of 9 a.m. London time
Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.7%
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%
The euro rose 0.4% to $0.9923
The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 147.59 per dollar
The offshore yuan rose 0.6% to 7.2921 per dollar
The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.1525
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $20,581.24
Ether rose 1.5% to $1,587.73
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.98%
Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.08%
Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.45%
Commodities
Brent crude rose 1.3% to $94.03 a barrel
Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,647.17 an ounce
