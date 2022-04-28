Dollar Extends Gains as Dovish BOJ Ripples Through FX World

Chikako Mogi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The ascendant dollar got a fresh boost from a dovish Bank of Japan statement Thursday, which pushed the yen beyond a key psychological level and weighed on currencies from Asia to Europe.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback climbed to the highest level in nearly two years, while the dollar-yen climbed as much as 1.4% to just above the closely-watched 130 level for the first time since 2002. The BOJ doubled down on its bond buying operations to keep a lid on rising yields.

In Asia, the Korean won and Chinese yuan came under pressure, with the latter tanking more than 1% in offshore trading. In Europe, the euro slid to a five-year low, while the pound fell to the weakest since since July 2020.

“A broad selling of Asian currencies through the dollar strength highlights how extremely strong yen selling is,” said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo. “Selling incentive is so strong that it is impacting other currencies through dollar buying.”

Yen Freefall

The yen has been in freefall this year as the dovish Bank of Japan keeps local yields anchored to the floor while their Treasury equivalents surge on expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. The currency has also suffered from Japan’s position as a commodity importer at a time of surging prices.

The BOJ said it would carry out fixed-rate bond buying every business day as part of its stimulus measures. As expected, it kept its yield curve control settings and the scale of its asset purchases unchanged, according to a statement Thursday.

The gap between 10-year Japanese and U.S. bond yields has widened to the most in three years as the Fed embarks on a series of hikes in a bid to contain rising inflation. While Japan’s consumer prices are also rising due to higher import costs, the central bank has said it won’t change policy until inflation is stable above its 2% target.

A widening trade deficit has also meant more yen flowing out of the country to pay for dollar-priced goods. The divergence in yields and trade has outweighed efforts from government officials to pare back the currency’s slide.

Japan’s government bonds rallied following the BOJ decision, with the 10-year yield falling 2.5 basis points to 0.215%. The 30-year yield dropped by 1.5 basis points to 0.96%.

(Updates with the yen’s drop below 130 and moves in the euro, pound)

