Dollar falls, pulling back on gains from Friday's jobs data

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknote
·3 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday, losing some of the gains it had made from Friday's U.S. jobs data, as currency markets pulled back on their initial reaction.

Higher-than-expected U.S. employment figures last week saw the dollar strengthen against major peers. The data was seen by traders as an indication that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more aggressively to combat inflation.

But this move cooled in early European trade on Monday, with the dollar index slipping to 106.25 by 0750 GMT, down 0.4% on the day, compared with Friday's 10-day high of 106.930.

Traders were pricing in a roughly 69% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting, according to Refinitiv data.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday that the Fed should consider more 75 bps hikes at coming meetings to bring inflation back down.

"The U.S. dollar has been supported by the combination of stronger U.S. economic data releases and hawkish comments from regional Fed presidents that have encouraged market participants to push back expectations for a dovish policy pivot from Fed," wrote MUFG currency analysts Derek Halpenny and Lee Hardman in a note to clients.

"We believe there is room for the U.S. dollar to rebound further in the near-term, and have recommended a new long USD/CAD trade idea to reflect our bullish outlook for the U.S. dollar."

Markets are now waiting for U.S. inflation data on Wednesday to give further clues about the health of the world's largest economy. Analysts polled by Reuters expect annual inflation eased to 8.7% in July from 9.1% previously.

RBC analysts said in a client note that the market had reached an equilibrium between "inflation" and "growth slow down" as investment themes, and that they would wait for more data releases before taking a view on the market's next direction.

The Australian dollar recovered following Friday's losses. At 0751 GMT it was up 0.9% on the day at $0.697.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.4% at $0.627.

The dollar fell versus the yen, with the pair changing hands at 134.945.

Euro zone bond yields fell back down after having gained following the jobs data on Friday. Italian bonds appeared to brush off a decision by Moody's to lower Italy's ratings outlook.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.02095.

"If quiet summer markets prompt renewed interest in the carry trade, the euro will probably be one of the preferred funding currencies," said ING FX analyst Chris Turner in a client note.

The British pound was up 0.4% at $1.2118.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss - who is expected to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next month - has said she plans to hold a review of the Bank of England's mandate.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Brace for More Market Volatility as Earnings Estimates Slump

    Now that Wall Street analysts are cutting profit estimates at a faster pace than usual, some anticipate another stretch of turbulence in the stock market.

  • Gold flat as strong U.S. data boosts bets of big Fed rate hike

    Gold prices were little changed on Monday after solid U.S. jobs data last week boosted the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. Spot gold was steady at $1,774.80 per ounce, as of 0704 GMT, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,790.40.

  • Signify Health Stock Surges on Report CVS Plans Takeover Bid

    CVS is planning a bid for the healthcare platform, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit - Ifo

    Germany would face costs almost six times as high as Brexit if it and the European Union were to shut China out of their economies, the Ifo institute said on Monday, citing the results of a study. The biggest losers of a trade war with China would be the automotive industry with a 8.47% loss of value-added, manufacturers of transport equipment with a 5.14% loss and mechanical engineering with a 4.34% loss, the Ifo said. The goal of German and EU economic policy should be "to establish strategic partnerships and free trade agreements with like-minded nations such as the U.S.," co-author Florian Dorn said.

  • Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. Carlyle said in a statement it and Lee mutually agreed his contract which was due to finish at the end of 2022 would not be renewed, without disclosing their reasons. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also stepped down as a board member.

  • Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act. What’s Inside.

    The package would pump billions of dollars into energy and healthcare programs over the next 10 years, including $430 billion in new spending.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for US Credit Markets, Investors Say in Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The ugliest year ever for US corporate-bond investors is expected to get uglier -- and they only have the Federal Reserve to blame.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextWith

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Miami Is Tearing Itself Apart Over Bonkers Plan to Move Homeless to Island

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyOn Thursday night, it seemed there was no more exclusive place to be in Miami than the District 7 town hall Zoom chat room.As local officials, scientists, and advocates spoke during the one-hour conversation, Miamians were furiously typing their thoughts on what has quickly become the biggest topic of conversation in the area: the under-the-radar approval to pursue a pilot program for a homeless encampment in Virginia Key.“This will be a bi

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • 2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Aug. 3 following its second-quarter earnings report. The luxury electric-vehicle (EV) maker generated $97.3 million in revenue, which represented a big jump from $174,000 a year ago (when it hadn't started shipping its vehicles) but broadly missed analysts' expectations by $59.8 million. Lucid only delivered 679 vehicles during the quarter and produced 1,405 vehicles in the first half of 2022.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...