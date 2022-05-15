US Equity Futures, Crude Rise Amid Steadier Mood: Markets Wrap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lloyd Blankfein
    Lloyd Blankfein
    American business executive

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures climbed Monday and oil scaled $111 a barrel in a sign of steadier sentiment following a bounce in Wall Street shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 contracts rose, while those for Asia pointed to gains in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, signaling some relief from this year’s stock market rout. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.

The People’s Bank of China effectively cut the interest rate for new mortgages over the weekend, seeking to bolster an ailing housing market. Analysts are divided on whether the central bank will cut the rate on one-year policy loans Monday as Covid lockdowns hamper economic activity.

In the bond market, a key question is whether economic worries will help stem 2022’s Treasury selloff, which has been driven by inflation and tightening US monetary settings. The 10-year US yield starts the week at 2.92%.

Sentiment appears to have stabilized in cryptocurrencies after last week’s rout. Bitcoin held a weekend advance to trade near $31,000.

The risk of an economic downturn amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs remains the major worry for markets, alongside Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak. Many traders remain wary of calling a bottom for equities despite a 17% drop in global shares this year.

“There is a belief we could feasibly see a short-term calming before another leg lower with a greater degree of panic involved,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, said in a note.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.”

The firm’s economists cut their forecasts for US growth this year and next -- they now expect the economy to expand 2.4% this year and 1.6% in 2023, down from 2.6% and 2.2% previously.

Food and fuel prices are feeding into rising costs. A move by India to restrict wheat exports is set to reverberate through global agricultural markets.

Geopolitical concerns in Europe related to the Russia-Ukraine war are likely to remain in the spotlight. Finland and Sweden moved toward joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, potentially amplifying tensions.

What to watch this week:

  • China retail sales, industrial production, jobless, property sales, liquidity operations. Monday

  • New York Fed President John Williams speaks Monday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell among slate of Fed speakers. Tuesday

  • Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its May policy meeting. Tuesday

  • G-7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. Wednesday

  • Eurozone, UK CPI. Wednesday

  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks. Wednesday

  • China loan prime rates. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.7% Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.8%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0403, down 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 129.45 per dollar, down 0.2%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7995 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.92% Friday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $111.40 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,811.28 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finland and Sweden Will Seek to Join NATO Alliance

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident that existing NATO member nations would expedite the process enabling Finland and Sweden to join.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden, Finland; US Aid Vote Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsSenate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said a $40 billion package of US aid to Ukraine may be approved on Wednesday. NATO members rallied around Finland and Swed

  • Somalia's new president elected by 327 people

    Former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud defeats the incumbent in a vote limited to MPs.

  • Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman suffers a stroke ahead of primary

    Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman suffers a stroke ahead of primary

  • EXCLUSIVE: Know When To Be A Pig And When To Be A Chicken; Mark Minervini At 2022 FinTwit Conference

    The key to becoming a successful trader is mitigating your risk and creating a system that forces you to trade heavy during optimal market conditions. That's what Wall Street veteran Mark Minervini told the attendees at the 2022 FinTwit Conference on Saturday. The event was hosted by Benzinga and Lupton Capital at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Current Market Conditions: Minervini, who's the author of “Trade Like A Stock Market Wizard & Trade Like a Champion,” said the post-pandemic bull

  • This Energy Giant Looks Like a Bargain

    Shell trades at a discount to its U.S.-based peers, despite its attractive assets. A breakup or dividend hike could help to narrow the valuation gap.

  • Goldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.” Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More Inflows“If I were running a

  • Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports Regardless of EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials said.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Shanghai Lockdowns To Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China gets ready to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • Eli Lilly, Albemarle Lead Five Ways To Play A Stock Market Rally

    Eli Lilly and Albemarle lead five stocks that have shown resilience amid the sell-off and may be poised to lead the way forward.

  • Ukrainian Air Defence has destroyed over 200 Russian planes since 24 February

    Valentyna Romanenko - Sunday, 15 May 2022, 00:01 Ukrainian Air Defence has destroyed 201 Russian airplanes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion in Ukraine on 24 February; 7 other air targets were hit on 14 May alone.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Sluggish Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. PVH Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Deutsche Bank not financing controversial African oil pipeline, source says

    Deutsche Bank is not financing a pipeline in Africa that environmental campaigners have said will displace thousands of families and disrupt nature reserves, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. Germany's largest lender has come under pressure to clarify its stance on the financing of the planned $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which would stretch more than 1,400 kilometres from Uganda to Tanzania. Deutsche has so far not commented on the project despite the pressure increasing ahead of the bank's annual general meeting on Thursday.

  • Ukraine negotiates evacuation of 60 soldiers from Azovstal, counterattacks near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast

    Today, May 14, is the 80th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

  • No. 2 Medvedev back on ATP tour after Wimbledon ban

    Watching the recent news from Ukraine is “very upsetting," No. 2-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev said Sunday of the war that led Wimbledon organizers to ban him and other Russians from their tournament. The U.S. Open champion spoke at the Geneva Open where he returns to action after a five-week absence from the ATP Tour for surgery on a hernia injury. “I had some time to follow what is happening, yeah, it’s very upsetting,” Medvedev said when asked if he could monitor the conflict in Ukraine more closely while not playing.

  • UK's Johnson sees room for a deal on N.Ireland post-Brexit trade

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to resolve a standoff with the European Union over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade rules, but he kept open the option of unilateral action that the EU says could start a trade war. After elections this month, pro-British unionists refused to join a new administration because of their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol which governs post-Brexit trade. Johnson, in excerpts of an article to be published by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper which were released late on Sunday, said reform of the Protocol was essential for Northern Ireland to move forward.

  • Goldman’s Equities CIO Advises Keeping the Faith on Growth, Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies renowned for potentially innovative and disruptive products took a gut punch in the past year, but a senior executive at Goldman Sachs Asset Management has a simple message for investors in them: Keep the faith. Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow

  • First Mover Asia: Singapore’s Regulators Will Be Eyeing Local Crypto Companies After Terra Collapse; Bitcoin Rebounds

    Terraform Labs, the Singapore-registered company behind the Terra protocol, doesn’t have a permanent office in the city-state; most major cryptos spend Sunday in the green.

  • Ford Offloads More Rivian Automotive Stock After Lockup Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Friday, offloading more than $400 million worth of stock in the electric car maker since the end of a lockup this week. Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getti

  • COVID hospitalizations on Space Coast increase as cases remain high

    CDC data showed that COVID hospitalizations increased in Brevard County and cases remain elevated.