US Equity Futures, Crude Rise Amid Steadier Mood: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures climbed Monday and oil scaled $111 a barrel in a sign of steadier sentiment following a bounce in Wall Street shares.

Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 contracts rose, while those for Asia pointed to gains in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, signaling some relief from this year’s stock market rout. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.

The People’s Bank of China effectively cut the interest rate for new mortgages over the weekend, seeking to bolster an ailing housing market. Analysts are divided on whether the central bank will cut the rate on one-year policy loans Monday as Covid lockdowns hamper economic activity.

In the bond market, a key question is whether economic worries will help stem 2022’s Treasury selloff, which has been driven by inflation and tightening US monetary settings. The 10-year US yield starts the week at 2.92%.

Sentiment appears to have stabilized in cryptocurrencies after last week’s rout. Bitcoin held a weekend advance to trade near $31,000.

The risk of an economic downturn amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs remains the major worry for markets, alongside Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak. Many traders remain wary of calling a bottom for equities despite a 17% drop in global shares this year.

“There is a belief we could feasibly see a short-term calming before another leg lower with a greater degree of panic involved,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, said in a note.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.”

The firm’s economists cut their forecasts for US growth this year and next -- they now expect the economy to expand 2.4% this year and 1.6% in 2023, down from 2.6% and 2.2% previously.

Food and fuel prices are feeding into rising costs. A move by India to restrict wheat exports is set to reverberate through global agricultural markets.

Geopolitical concerns in Europe related to the Russia-Ukraine war are likely to remain in the spotlight. Finland and Sweden moved toward joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, potentially amplifying tensions.

What to watch this week:

China retail sales, industrial production, jobless, property sales, liquidity operations. Monday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Monday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell among slate of Fed speakers. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its May policy meeting. Tuesday

G-7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. Wednesday

Eurozone, UK CPI. Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks. Wednesday

China loan prime rates. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.7% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.8%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0403, down 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 129.45 per dollar, down 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7995 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.92% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $111.40 a barrel

Gold was at $1,811.28 an ounce

