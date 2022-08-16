Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro on heightened recession worries

Illustration photo of Australian dollars
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

SINGAPORE/TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) -The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday while the Aussie, euro and Chinese yuan remained under pressure as weak global economic data regnited recession fears.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, held steady at 106.51, just below the previous session's peak of 106.55, the strongest since Monday of last week.

The euro, the most heavily weighted currency in the dollar index, was little changed at $1.0158 after earlier dipping to the weakest since Aug. 5 at 1.0154.

Sterling was 0.1% down at $1.2040, the lowest since Aug. 5.

Against the yen, a much sought after haven currency, the dollar eased 0.09% to 133.19.

The global safety bid was driven by a raft of weak world economic indicators. On Monday, data showed U.S. single-family homebuilders' confidence and New York state factory activity fell in August to their lowest levels since near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That followed surprisingly weak Chinese activity data spanning industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment as a nascent recovery from draconian COVID-19 lockdowns faltered.

Against the offshore yuan, the dollar rose 0.07% to 6.8174, heading back toward Monday's high of 6.8200, a level last since in mid-May.

The Australian dollar sank as low as $0.70005, threatening to drop below the psychological 70 cent mark for the first time since Wednesday.

New Zealand's kiwi dipped to $0.6349, also the lowest since Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise rates by half a point again on Wednesday, with the focus on whether policymakers follow the Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of Australia in shifting to a more data-driven approach.

"The weakness in the U.S. and Chinese economies is typically a bad sign for commodity currencies," including Aussie and kiwi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients.

"The path of least resistance for NZD is lower until the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy meeting tomorrow."

(Reporting by Kevin BucklandEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Blend Labs (BLND) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Blend Labs (BLND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.56% and 14.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday. The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and China Life Insurance, whose audits have been under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator, said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May flagged the five and many other companies as failing to meet U.S. auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could compromise on allowing U.S. auditors to access the accounts of private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some analysts said.

  • Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'very close' after Chris Rock incident, says source

    Will Smith's self-imposed isolation appears to be over four months after the Oscars slap.

  • Oil Extends Losses on Global Slowdown and Chance of More Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined for a third day as a deepening global slowdown looked set to coincide with an increase in supply from OPEC producers.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWest

  • Citadel Securities Trading Revenue Hits Record $4.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities, the market maker founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, raked in a record $4.2 billion of net trading revenue in the first half of 2022 amid market volatility, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus B

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says

    Jamie Dimon told clients he estimated a 20% to 30% chance of a "harder recession" and a 20% to 30% chance of "something worse," Yahoo reported.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble

    The billionaire and crypto investor was in business with Voyager Digital which went bankrupt early July.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor dubbed India’s Warren Buffett, dies at 62

    Jhunjhunwala became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.

  • Should I sell my house before prices really crash — or wait for the next big real estate boom?

    The housing market is changing fast. Act accordingly.

  • Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents

    Twitter Inc needs to give Elon Musk documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a Monday court order. Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla Inc's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Twitter was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, according to the order from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soared 30% Yesterday. Is Now the Time to Buy?

    Trading volume over the past 24 hours is up 125% as more than $3.6 billion of the cryptocurrency changed hands.