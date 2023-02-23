Dollar firms as investors brace for higher-for-longer rates scenario

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Rae Wee
·2 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar stood near a seven-week high against the euro and the Aussie on Thursday, as expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to stay on its aggressive rate-hike path, reinforced by minutes from its last policy meeting, set the tone for markets.

Nearly all Fed policymakers favoured a scale down in the pace of interest rate hikes at the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting, minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 FOMC meeting showed on Wednesday.

However, they also indicated curbing unacceptably high inflation would be the "key factor" in how much further rates need to rise.

The dollar paused its ascent on Thursday after gaining broadly on the back of the release.

The euro edged marginally higher to $1.0608 on Thursday, but was pinned near a roughly seven-week trough of $1.0598 hit in the previous session.

Similarly, the Aussie rose 0.15% to $0.6815, after falling more than 0.7% on Wednesday, further pressured by a miss in forecasts for Australian wage growth last quarter.

Trading was thinned on Thursday with markets in Japan closed for a holiday.

"The meeting minutes were pretty much within expectations ... the markets are now pricing for higher-for-longer rates," said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"The resilience (of the U.S. economy) prompts the Fed to keep raising interest rates ... pushing up the U.S. dollar."

Elsewhere, sterling steadied at $1.2046 after its 0.6% slide in the previous session, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6226.

The kiwi continued to draw some support from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hawkish rate rise on Wednesday, after the central bank signalled further tightening ahead to tame high inflation.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index stood at 104.50, and was attempting to break a more than one-month peak of 104.67 hit last week.

"The Fed is likely to stick with the majority view of 25bp hikes, but the question is for how long," said strategists at Macquarie.

"We expect that the answer will remain much more highly dependent on the inflation data than the unemployment rate data, insofar as the Fed can always rationalise a low unemployment rate as the result of greater matching efficiency between employers and workers seeking to fill job openings."

In Asia, the Japanese yen edged higher to 134.83 per dollar, with eyes now on incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's speeches.

Ueda will speak in parliament on Friday and next Monday, and could potentially offer some clues on how soon the BOJ could end its bond yield control policy.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil drops 3% as high inflation risks stoke demand worries

    Oil prices fell by $2 per barrel to their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, as investors became more concerned that recent data will prompt more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks, pressuring economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled $2.45, or 3%, lower at $80.60 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped $2.41, or 3%, to end at $74.05 a barrel.

  • Fed’s Williams Says 2% Inflation Goal Key to Taming Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said it’s critical the US central bank remain committed to its 2% inflation goal, and emphasized monetary policy must bring supply and demand into better balance to lower inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Dr

  • Oil Holds Longest Losing Streak This Year on Hawkish Fed Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held its longest run of losses this year after minutes from the Federal Reserve reinforced the bank’s hawkish outlook and underscored concerns that further monetary tightening will sap energy demand.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHo

  • Stocks Wake Up to Fed-Rate Rethink as Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A renewed surge in Treasury yields took the wind out of the stock market, with geopolitical tensions and dire forecasts from bellwethers Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. also souring investors’ mood.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • Faster Inflation Portends Higher Fed Peak Rate in Latest Economists’ Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation that is proving increasing stubborn will prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to an even higher peak level and hold them there through the year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg this month.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Oil Extends Losing Streak as Fed Minutes Hint at More Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its longest run of losses this year after the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed officials back further rate hikes, adding to concerns that a US economic slowdown will reduce demand.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do

  • Global Bonds Are Set to Erase 2023 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds are poised to erase all of the gains they made in their best start to a year on record. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionFixed-income assets have gone into rev

  • Bank of Korea pauses after 1-year run of interest rate rises

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, matching market expectations and ending an uninterrupted one-year run of rises. The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held its policy interest rate steady at 3.50%, in line with a unanimous expectation by the 42 economists in a Reuters poll. It said in a statement it would judge whether to raise the rate further after keeping its "restrictive policy stance" for a considerable period.

  • Gold prices end lower, extend losses after Fed minutes hint at more rate hikes

    Gold prices finish with a modest loss on Wednesday, then move lower in the electronic trading session as investors assess minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

  • These investors think you need $3 million to retire at least — do you?

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t go by surveys or general rules of thumb to decide how much you need to retire. Many workers stress over the “right” number to save for retirement. Want more actionable tips for your retirement savings journey?

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Bank of America Says Options-Driven ‘Volmageddon 2.0’ Warning Is Overblown

    (Bloomberg) -- A week after JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic issued a “Volmageddon 2.0” warning on the explosive rise in short-dated options, Bank of America Corp. strategists are pushing back. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investor

  • We’re in danger of falling into 1970s-style inflation without aggressive interest rate hikes, according to a top Fed official

    “If inflation doesn’t start to come down, you risk this replay of the 1970s... Let’s be sharp now, let’s get inflation under control,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC Wednesday.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • This Is the Likely Reason Buffett Sold Taiwan Semiconductor -- and the Hidden Lesson for Investors

    This wasn't a quick and profitable trade but rather an admission that TSM isn't quite the business some investors believe it is.