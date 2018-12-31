Dollar General (DG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $108.08, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 3.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.35%.

DG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 21, 2019. In that report, analysts expect DG to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.60 billion, up 7.64% from the year-ago period.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $25.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.85% and +8.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% lower. DG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

