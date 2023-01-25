Dollar General employee accused of stealing around $80,000 through fraudulent transactions

A woman is accused of stealing approximately $80,000 in fraudulent transactions from her job at a Dollar General store, Perry police say.

Officers responded to the Dollar General on Plaza Drive in Perry, Georgia on Jan. 23 in reference to a theft.

Through their investigation, police say they learned over 150 fraudulent transactions were made by an employee identified as Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, from Warner Robins.

Dollar General officials estimate the losses to be approximately $80,000.

Brownlee was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ike Wilcox at (478) 988-2848 or Captain Dykes at (478) 988-2822.

