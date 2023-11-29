Dollar General is facing its largest fine in NJ over pricing violations

Dollar General, the discount retail chain, agreed to pay $1.2 million as part of a settlement with the New Jersey Division of Consumers Affairs for pricing violations.

The settlement includes a $1.18 million civil penalty by the Division's Office of Weights and Measures stating that Dollar General repeatedly violated pricing rules, the Attorney General's Office stated. This is the largest sum of money ever fined by the Office of Weight and Measures.

The national chain of variety stores has 186 shops in New Jersey and, as per the state's allegations, the chain was selling merchandise for a higher price than the one displayed – in some cases as much as $5.95 higher.

The Office of Weights and Measures found more than 2,000 instances in which the pricing violations happened through inspections of 58 Dollar General stores in the state in November 2022 and February 2023.

This is not the first time the retail chain has been fined by the state because of pricing violations.

“Dollar General claims to provide everyday essentials at affordable prices in communities often underserved by other retailers, but time and time again the chain has been caught overcharging customers through deceptive pricing tactics,” said Cari Fais, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs.

The settlement also asks Dollar General to comply with a new set of requirements such as: conducting annual internal audits in each store for a three-year period, and to provide pricing training to all staff with pricing responsibilities.

Consumers who believe that a business is in violation of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act or the Weights and Measures Act are encouraged to file an online complaint. Consumers can also call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Dollar General fined in New Jersey over pricing violations