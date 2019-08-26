Is Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dollar General's Debt?

As you can see below, Dollar General had US$2.73b of debt at May 2019, down from US$2.86b a year prior. However, it also had US$271.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.46b.

A Look At Dollar General's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Dollar General had liabilities of US$3.96b due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.8b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$271.1m and US$25.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$14.4b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Dollar General has a very large market capitalization of US$35.4b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Dollar General's net debt is only 0.94 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 21.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that Dollar General has increased its EBIT by 5.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Dollar General can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Dollar General recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.