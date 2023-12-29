Dollar General resolves traffic issues in Murrysville store proposal

Dec. 28—Murrysville council approved Dollar General's plans for a store just south of Delmont along Route 66. Again.

The project was originally approved in August 2022.

"The developer has had some difficulty receiving (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) approvals for some of the sight-line distances and they've been working on that," Murrysville Chief Administrator Michael Nestico said.

Mayor Regis Synan said he noticed as he's approached the site from the south on Route 66, some of the hillside appears to have been cut back.

"That was one of the sight-line issues PennDOT wanted addressed," Nestico said.

Councilman Jason Lemak voted against the plan, citing his own concerns with traffic.

"The traffic study says they anticipate zero traffic entering from across Route 66 at Ringertown Road," Lemak said. "Not a single car is what they're stating, and to me that just seems a little odd, considering we have a lot of (higher-density) zoning off Ringertown. Back then I voted no, and I don't think I have the data to vote yes this time."

Councilman Mac McKenna expressed surprise that PennDOT is going to permit drivers to cross three lanes on Route 66.

"People come down the hill from Delmont pretty fast," McKenna said. "That seems like kind of a rough crossing."

Council approved the plan by a 5-1 vote, with Lemak voting no.

Retrofit grant

Nestico announced that the municipality was approved for a $180,000 grant that will go toward retrofitting stormwater basins.

For communities that require a municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4, permit from the state, the retrofits are a way to ensure they comply and continually find ways to reduce sediment, runoff and pollution from stormwater.

The grant comes in addition to 2021 funding Murrysville received from the Westmoreland Conservation District for the retrofits.

"This should allow us to do four more," Nestico said.

Outgoing members

Council's recent session was the final meeting for outgoing council members Tony Spadaro and Jamie Lee Korns. Both have served two four-years terms on council.

Newcomers Matthew Olszewski and Eli Diacopoulos will join the council in 2024. Council's reorganizational meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .