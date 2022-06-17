Dollar General worker ignites a fire as customers were shopping, Kentucky police say

Customers were shopping inside a Dollar General when one of the store employees went into the bathroom and set a fire, Kentucky police said.

Investigators said she used paper towels to spark flames in the trash can, then she held it up to the ceiling in hopes of igniting the ceiling tiles.

After 22-year-old Tailiyah N. Patterson set the fire, authorities said she called her manager at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. She reported smelling smoke inside the Dollar General, according to a Paducah Police Department news release.

“The manager told Patterson to check the bathroom, and Patterson reportedly discovered a fire in the trash can,” police said. Firefighters were called to extinguish the fire, and a detective began investigating.

Investigators said “the fire appeared to have been deliberately set,” and it damaged the trash can and bathroom ceiling tiles. Multiple customers were inside at the time of the fire.

Patterson admitted starting the fire and was arrested, police said. She was booked into jail on a charge of first-degree arson.

Paducah is in western Kentucky, about 220 miles southwest of Louisville.

