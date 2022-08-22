Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed before Jackson Hole

Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index hit a fresh five-week high on Monday after another Federal Reserve official flagged the likelihood of continued aggressive monetary tightening ahead of the central bank's key Jackson Hole symposium this week.

The euro sank to a new five-week trough after Russia announced a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month, exacerbating the region's energy crisis.

China's yuan dropped to its lowest in nearly two years after the central bank cut key lending rates, adding to a string of monetary easing measures aimed at shoring up an economy reeling from COVID-19 clampdowns and a property crisis.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals including the euro, edged up to 108.26 for the first time since July 15 and was last up 0.074% at 108.23.

That follows a gain of 2.33% last week - its best weekly rally since April 2020 - amid a chorus of Fed policymakers stressing that more needs to be done to rein in decades-high inflation.

On Friday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the "urge" among central bankers was towards faster, front-loaded rate increases.

"Fed speakers have been stressing the message that more rate hikes are coming given the fight against inflation has not yet been won," rattling markets ahead of Jackson Hole on Aug. 25-27, amid growing expectations for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to stress that tightening is "still a long way from the end," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

Money markets currently indicate 47.5% odds for another supersized 75 basis point rate hike on Sept. 21, with a 52.5% chance for a half-point rise.

Economists in a Reuters poll lean toward a 50 basis-point increase with recession risks on the rise.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose above 3% in Tokyo trading on Monday for the first time since July 21.

Against Japan's currency, which is extremely sensitive to U.S. yields, the dollar climbed as high as 137.40 yen, the strongest since July 27.

The dollar rose as high as 6.8308 yuan in onshore trading for the first time since September 2020 after the People's Bank of China cut the one- and five-year loan prime rates as widely expected. That came after it eased borrowing costs in a surprise move last week.

Against the offshore yuan, the dollar hit 6.8520, also the strongest level since September 2020.

Meanwhile, the euro dipped as low as $1.0026 for the first time since July 15 before trading down 0.13% at $1.0027.

Sterling fell 0.23% to $1.1805, nearing Friday's five-week low of $1.17925.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told German newspaper Rheinischen Post that the German economy, among the most exposed to disruptions in Russian gas supply, is "likely" to suffer a recession over the winter if the energy crisis continues to deepen.

But he added that even if a German recession is increasingly probable, the European Central Bank must keep raising rates to tame inflation.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars sagged near five-week lows. The Aussie was little changed at $0.6876 after sliding to $0.68595 on Friday for the first time since July 19. The kiwi was flat at $0.6170 after declining to $0.61675 at the end of last week, also a first since July 19.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold at Three-Week Low as Fed Officials Reiterate Hawkishness

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded at the lowest level in more than three weeks as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their commitment to tighter monetary settings to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilBullion ca

  • Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on strong dollar

    Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.

  • Passenger Plane Pilots Fall Asleep in Middle of Flight and Fly Past Airport

    Reeling from a summer of delays, cancellations, and widespread lost luggage, this was a story the airline industry didn't need. This week, two pilots of a passenger aircraft apparently fell asleep in the middle of a flight. They managed to land the plane without injuries, but the incident has drawn renewed spotlight to a common and growing problem: Pilot fatigue. Read on to find out what happened and why a pilot's group says fatigue is a "number-one safety threat." 1 Pilots Flew Past Airport On

  • Lamborghini CEO: Will be a 'game changer' when we move into electrification

    Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winklemann talks launching the Urus Performante during Pebble Beach, and the future of the brand.

  • Scientists warn of future battery shortages from lack of sulfur

    As companies move away from oil, the lack of waste sulfur may impact the future of green technology

  • Get Cares Act Tax Credit Now Offers Faster Turn-Around on Tax Credit Filings

    Get Cares Act Tax Credit's specialized CPAs help small and medium sized businesses claim their Employee Retention Tax Credit from the IRS. Plus, the company offers a way to get your refund in a fraction of the time it normally takes. Read more at https://getcaresacttaxcredit.com Peoria, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2022) - Get Cares Act Tax Credit got its start when Founder Amy Blain noticed a growing need for Helping Small Businesses Recover Their ...

  • How 2007 F1 Champ Kimi Raikkonen Fared in His NASCAR Cup Debut at Watkins Glen

    Driving a third car under the Project 91 heading for Trackhouse Racing, Raikkonen was bumped out early.

  • Should You Be Impressed By Pendragon PLC's (LON:PDG) ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain; BNB best performer among top 10 tokens

    Bitcoin and Ether rose with most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Monday morning trading in Asia. The gains follow a flash crash last Friday afternoon that dragged the world’s leading cryptocurrency below US$21,000 on Saturday for the first time in almost a month. Bitcoin is still down about 12% in the […]

  • How EVs Could Be a Game Changer for This Steel Supplier

    GrafTech's stock has been decimated this year based on macroeconomic concerns, creating an opportunity to buy the dip.

  • China cuts lending benchmarks to revive stuttering economy

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65% at the central bank's monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.30%. The one-year LPR was last reduced in January.

  • Australia PM to release report into predecessor's secret ministries on Tuesday

    Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will release a report on Tuesday from the solicitor general on his predecessor Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into five ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Albanese said it wasn't suggested Morrison's actions were illegal but they raised questions over political conventions and checks on power in a democracy. Albanese said his office had received the advice from the country's second highest law officer and he would be briefed on Monday, adding it would be publicly released on Tuesday after a meeting of his government's Cabinet.

  • Security expert: You should update your Apple devices 'immediately'

    It’s time to update your Apple (AAPL) devices – and do it now, according to BlackCloak CEO Chris Pierson (video above).

  • This Former Metaverse Darling Just Blew Expectations Away

    One metaverse-linked company that the market now shuns (despite reporting solid results) is Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Should investors use the stock's current weakness to establish a position, or is the stock still too inflated? If you've ever been house hunting online and come across a real estate website offing an online virtual walking tour of the home with a 3D view, then you've probably interacted with Matterport's product.

  • Record percentage says US headed in wrong direction: NBC poll

    Nearly three-quarters of voters in a new poll said they believed things in the U.S. were headed in the wrong direction. An NBC News poll revealed just 21 percent of voters feel the nation is headed in the right direction, while 74 percent think the opposite. Over half of respondents, or 58 percent, said they…

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • Somali forces end hotel attack that killed 21 and wounded over 110

    On Sunday, Somali authorities ended an attack in which 21 people died and over 110 were wounded after Islamic extremists stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters.

  • 2022's Worst Retirement Risks

    While 79% of Americans told Fidelity Investments in 2022 that they are confident about their retirement planning, 71% also said that they are concerned about the impact of inflation on reaching their retirement goals. Uncertainty can make people feel anxious about … Continue reading → The post Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Resumes Drop With Possible Return of Iran Supply in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the start of the week with investors weighing the prospect for more Iranian supply as the outlook for economic growth weakens.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilBrent futures lost around 1% to t

  • Tesla Is Trying Out a Virtual Power Plant. How Customers Can Make Some Money.

    The EV pioneer is participating in the Emergency Load Reduction Program offered by California utility PG&E.