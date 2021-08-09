Dollar hits four-month high on euro as markets bet on earlier Fed taper

FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

The greenback strengthened as far as $1.1742 to the single currency, extending a 0.6% pop from Friday, when a strong U.S. jobs report stoked bets that a reduction in asset purchases could start this year and higher interest rates could follow as soon as 2022.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose to a two-week top 92.915.

The dollar also hit an almost two-week high of 110.37 yen.

"U.S. payrolls were a game-changer," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

The dollar index is eyeing a close above 93, while the currency could head for $1.1704 per euro, Weston wrote, adding that it could climb further versus the yen too should U.S. yields continue to tick higher.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped 8 basis points on Friday to a two-week high of 1.3053%. There was no trading in Tokyo on Monday with Japan shut for a national holiday. Singapore markets were also closed.

Friday's non-farm payroll report showed jobs increased by 943,000 in July compared with the 870,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Numbers for May and June were also revised up.

The Fed has made the labor market recovery a condition of tighter monetary policy, and most officials back the view that a jump in inflation will prove transitory, though there is debate over how prolonged it could be.

Traders will be keenly watching a U.S. consumer price report on Wednesday.

Last week, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022.

The dollar rallied against its Australian and New Zealand counterparts on Monday, jumping 0.3% to as high as $0.7330 per Aussie and up 0.4% to $0.6980 per kiwi.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

    Renault and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world's biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, Renault will use Geely's newly-launched hybrid car system to jointly develop vehicles under the Renault brand, the companies said in a statement.

  • Medical experts beg Houstonians to get vaccine: 'We are in a crisis'

    Across Houston hospitals, about 90% to 95% of the COVID admissions are all patients who haven't received the vaccine.

  • Best Budgeting Advice From Suze Orman and 9 Other Money Experts

    In order to function, every person, household and business has to keep track of how much money is coming in, how much is going out and where it's being spent. Budgets come in all shapes and sizes...

  • Gold Tumbles With Silver on Bets the Fed May Soon Start to Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended its slump, and silver tumbled, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report fueled bets that the Federal Reserve may start paring back its massive monetary stimulus soon.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% after Friday’s employment figures. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the central bank should start tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later, and in a gradual manner, fanning expectations that stimulus will be reined

  • Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion. Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence. On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing

  • Asia stocks spooked by sudden slide in gold

    Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales taking it as low as $1,684 an ounce. Brent sank almost 2% on concerns the spread of the Delta variant would temper travel demand.

  • Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

    Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • EV Week In Review: Biden's EV Push, White House Snub Of Tesla, Nio's Soft July Deliveries, Plug Power-Fisker Earnings

    EVs are the future, and industry stakeholders are working overtime to increase the penetration of these environmental-friendly vehicles. Increasing the uptake of EVs is seen as one major way of meeting climate goals and make the earth a friendlier place to live. Here are the key developments that happened in the EV space this week: Biden Meets With Auto Firms: U.S. President Joe Biden announced Thursday measures to increase EV penetration in the U.S. The president signed an executive order, sett

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.