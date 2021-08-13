Dollar holds firm near 4-month high on Fed tapering bets

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of U.S. dollar Swiss Franc British pound and Euro bank notes
Hideyuki Sano
·2 min read

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

The U.S. currency was underpinned by data, released on Thursday, showing U.S. producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July.

Although consumer price data published a day earlier has indicated that inflation may be peaking, the wholesale price data underscored the strength of inflationary pressure, helping the case for removing some of the Fed's stimulus.

The dollar index firmed to 92.991, not far from Wednesday's four-month high of 93.195.

The euro eased slightly to $1.1732, on course for a second straight week of losses and staying not far from the four-month low of $1.1706 hit on Wednesday.

The dollar changed hands at 110.42 yen, a tad below a one-month high of 110.80 set on Wednesday.

Sterling was on the defensive at $1.3815 after hitting a two-week low of $1.3794 in the previous session, drawing little help from slightly stronger-than-expected GDP estimate for June. [GBP/]

Several Fed officials this week came out in support of tapering bond buying in coming months, setting themselves apart from other, more dovish major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

While many market players suspect Fed Chair Jerome Powell is more dovish than some other board members, especially more hawkish regional Fed chiefs, a tapering announcement by the end of the year is seen as near certainty.

"The focus is shifting to the employment from inflation. While we still need to monitor the impact of Delta variant, if we have a strong payroll growth for the next few months, then there should be a tapering announcement from the Fed," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Thursday's weekly data showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week as the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

Easing oil prices put some pressure on commodity-linked currencies as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand.

The Australian dollar stood at $0.7342, near an eight-month low of $0.72895 touched last month while the Canadian dollar eased to C$1.2520 per U.S. unit.

Elsewhere, bitcoin eased to $44,433, off Wednesday's three-month peak of $46,787 and giving up most of its gains so far this week while ether also slipped to $3,051.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Hortons China Is Said Near $1.8 Billion Deal With SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- The joint venture that runs the Chinese locations of iconic Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check company Silver Crest Acquisition Corp., people familiar with the matter said.A transaction could value the combined entity at about $1.8 billion and an announcement could come as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Silver Crest Acquisition, led by chairman Leon

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • You Can Retire on Dividends — Here’s How

    A dividend stock is a stock you buy in a particular company that pays out a portion, or "dividend," of its earnings back to shareholders. These are usually large, well-established companies with a...

  • Non-Rich People Are Sharing Clever Ways To Save Money, And They're Genius

    We could all use these...View Entire Post ›

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • This Bank Is a True Growth Stock

    Whether you look at loans, deposits, fee income, or profits, this bank is simply running at a higher, more consistent pace.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Reasons to Invest It in This Pot Stock Today

    U.S. cannabis stocks could get a boost once the drug is federally legalized, a development many see as inevitable. If you have $1,000 left after paying all your bills, consider growth stocks like Illinois-based multi-state operator and pure-play cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which saw an outstanding revenue jump of 271% year over year in 2020 to reach $476 million. The company is not profitable yet, but it has consistently reported positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

  • Hemp-Focused Cryptocurrency Quannabu (QBU) Launches: 'This Will Solve A Global Problem'

    Hemp-focused cryptocurrency Quannabu has finally gone live on the market after months of preparation. This project is aiming to leverage the blockchain to create open and transparent supply chains across hemp, CBD and other commodity sectors. The company hopes to raise funds through a token, QBU, to help fund the creation of a payments system, QuannabuPay. According to management, the company also plans to have its own state-of-the-art testing and growing facilities for hemp biomass in the futur

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • The Fed should raise rates to 5% to quench overheating economy, Taylor rule says

    STANFORD, Calif. (Project Syndicate)—Over the past few months, there has been a growing chorus of economic observers voicing concerns about the increase of inflation in the United States. Much of the commentary (including my own) has focused on the Federal Reserve’s apparent continuation of easy monetary policy in the face of rising prices. To understand why it is exceptional, one need look no further than the Fed’s own July 9, 2021, Monetary Policy Report, which includes long-studied policy rules that would prescribe a policy rate higher than the current actual rate.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • India's Eruditus valued at $3.2 billion in $650 million fundraise

    Mumbai-based Eruditus, which works with top universities globally to offer more than 100 executive-level courses to students in over 80 nations, said on Thursday it has raised $650 million in a new financing round led by Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also participated in the new round. Eruditus, which counts Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Sequoia Capital India among its backers, maintains a tie-up with more than 30 top-tier universities, including MIT, Harvard, Columbia, Cambridge, INSEAD, Wharton, UC Berkeley, IIT, IIM and NUS.

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.