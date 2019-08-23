Are Dollar Industries Limited’s (NSE:DOLLAR) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Dollar Industries Limited (NSE:DOLLAR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Dollar Industries:

0.30 = ₹1.2b ÷ (₹8.1b - ₹3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Dollar Industries has an ROCE of 30%.

Does Dollar Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Dollar Industries's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Dollar Industries's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Dollar Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:DOLLAR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 23rd 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Dollar Industries.

Do Dollar Industries's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Dollar Industries has total assets of ₹8.1b and current liabilities of ₹3.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. Dollar Industries's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Dollar Industries's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.