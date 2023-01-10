Dollar languishes as Fed rate hike fears recede; China reopening boosts optimism

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of U.S. Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes
Rae Wee
·3 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors took heart that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle and as China's reopening drove demand for riskier assets.

Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of it aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt in the economy. Investors are now expecting rates to peak just under 5% by June.

Last week's jobs report showed that while the U.S. economy had added jobs at a solid clip in December, it had also recorded a slowdown in wage growth.

The dollar's decline pushed the euro to a seven-month peak of $1.07605 in the previous session. The euro was last 0.04% lower at $1.0728.

Sterling slipped 0.03% to $1.2177, after similarly hitting a three-week top of $1.2209 on Monday and ending the session 0.73% higher.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index edged 0.04% higher to 103.21, after tumbling 0.7% and touching a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session.

"The dollar's big climb down has begun," said George Saravelos, head of FX research at Deutsche Bank.

China's rapid reopening also provided another boost towards riskier assets away from the safe haven greenback, with the risk-sensitive Aussie spiking to a more than four-month peak of $0.6950 in the previous session. It was last 0.04% lower at $0.6911.

The kiwi steadied at $0.6373, not far off Monday's more than three-week high of $0.6411. Both antipodean currencies are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.

The offshore yuan last bought 6.7757 per dollar, and was edging towards the previous session's near five-month top of 6.7665 per dollar.

"Hedge funds managers have turned slightly bearish USD following the full reopening in China," said Tareck Horchani, head of head of prime brokerage dealing at Maybank Securities.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen rose roughly 0.1% to 131.73 per dollar, still supported by a weakening greenback and the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak to its yield curve policy late last year.

"What the BOJ did at the end of 2022 just indicates that Mr Kuroda is trying to make the job easier for his successor," Dong Chen, head of Asia macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, told reporters at an outlook briefing. Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, will step down in April.

Brazil's real snapped its three-day winning run in the previous session and last stood at 5.2546 per dollar, having fallen more than 1% on Monday after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital. It had yet to trade as of Asia hours on Tuesday.

Investors will turn their attention to a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Tuesday and to U.S. inflation data out on Thursday, which could give further clarity on the outlook of the Fed's rate-hike path.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray May Move Into Fruit, Beer as Cannabis Legalization Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- Tilray Brands Inc., a marijuana company with a strong presence in Canada and Europe, may make more acquisitions in the alcohol space or even get into growing produce since US cannabis legalization hasn’t progressed as expected, Chief Executive Officer Irwin Simon said. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRent

  • Oil steady as clarity on Fed rate hike awaited

    Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand. Fed policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make a speech later in the day at a central bank conference that could offer some signals on the Fed's plan.

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • 8 places you may earn between 3%-7% or more on your money right now (and psst: some have guaranteed returns)

    The good news on that front: Many high-yield savings accounts are now paying more than they have in a decade with rates upwards of 3% (see the highest savings account rates you may get now here). Look for a savings account that is FDIC-insured, notes Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Online savings account may not keep up with inflation, but the high-interest rates will minimize how much you fall behind,” adds says Ken Tumin, founder at DepositAccounts says.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets are still scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them

    In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that it would be sending around 12 million tax refunds to Americans. When the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021, one of the key provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill involved excluding some unemployment benefits from taxation.

  • Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China

    Reuters reported on Friday that China was in talks with Pfizer to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the treatment in 2022 to China and in the past couple of weeks, had increased that to millions.

  • I now definitely won’t go near crypto, but not because of the alleged FTX fraud

    As Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders says to crypto fans: 'Explain to me what problem crypto is solving for.'

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

    Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Koc Holding AS in Turkey. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported. SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook. The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025. The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made

  • How to Convert a 401(k) to a Roth 401(k)

    Understand the benefits and the rules of converting your 401(k) to a Roth. You’ll owe taxes on the money now, but enjoy tax-free withdrawals later.