May Is a Lucky Month for the U.S. Dollar. This Year Could Be an Exception.

1 / 5

May Is a Lucky Month for the U.S. Dollar. This Year Could Be an Exception.

Michael G. Wilson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The month of May has traditionally favored the dollar. This year could be an exception.

The world’s reserve currency is trying to make a comeback after a slide in Treasury yields halted a three-month rally. But, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index’s weekly slow stochastics remain bearish and a relatively fast descent in the 200-day moving average is likely to add to the downward pressure.

Additionally, technicals suggest the euro, pound, Australian dollar and some Asian currencies are likely to hold up well against any advance in the greenback this month. The macro picture will also help, as a widening global vaccine rollout aids sentiment.

Here’s a look at a few currencies that are expected to outperform the dollar this month:

The Aussie’s weekly momentum and relative strength indicators remain bullish even as spot’s gains have stalled. The currency pair is likely to resume its upswing after climbing a multi-point trend line off the November low, with the 200-day moving average offering the next level of support. A close above its March 18 high of 0.7849 puts the year-to-date peak of 0.8007 into play.

The pound’s upward momentum has eased somewhat in recent days but spot is likely to find strong support at its 100-day moving average. The currency pair has tested this rolling gauge on several occasions since September and still managed to close above the mark. There is also trend line support off the November low, after which the troughs in April and March will provide a base. If spot tops its April 20 high of 1.4009, this would represent a clear breach of the descending trend line resistance formed off the February high.

The euro’s earlier deep retracement of its January high mirrored the bloc’s initial struggles in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. The currency has since regained some traction, and is trading above the 50% pullback of its November to January rally. It’s likely to hold up, thanks to adjacent calendar supports, while awaiting momentum to normalize before resuming its rise. A close above its April 29 high of 1.2150 would pave the way for the currency pair to test the Feb. 25 peak of 1.2243.

And it’s not just major currencies that are expected to prove resilient against the greenback. The Bloomberg JPMorgan Asia Dollar Index is poised to gain further at the dollar’s expense, with momentum turning higher after the April peak of 108.91 was breached. If the gauge closes above that mark again, the descending trend line resistance is likely to be tested as it heads for a new year-to-date high.

(Adds section on Asian currencies in last paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Central Banker Says Currency Policy Faces ‘Turning Point’

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign demand for a slice of Taiwan’s increasingly profitable companies is threatening to upend the central bank’s decades-old policy of intervening in the local dollar.Central bank board member Chang Chien-yi told Bloomberg in a rare interview that the institution won’t be able to fight currency appreciation if the Taiwan dollar rises on economic fundamentals as the competitiveness of local industries improve.“The next two years will be an important turning point,” Chang said Wednesday. “The central bank will have to respect the markets. It won’t be able to forcefully slow the currency’s appreciation.”The Taiwan central bank’s management of its currency has come under increased scrutiny, with the U.S. Treasury saying in April that it wants to engage Taipei over the “structural undervaluation.” Investors have piled into the island’s tech-driven markets, as the economy outperforms peers that are still gripped by the pandemic, making the Taiwan dollar the best performer in Asia.Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation PressureThe U.S.-China trade war has sparked a major reshuffling of supply chains and given opportunities to a wide range of Taiwanese exporters, according to Chang. It will also allow Taiwan’s central bank to rethink its currency policy, as exporters may be able to thrive without foreign-exchange support, he said.The Taiwan dollar rose to its highest level since July 1997 in April. Strategists are predicting that it will charge higher in the coming months, while the options market is also showing waning demand to hedge the currency against strength in the greenback. One-month risk reversals are holding close to the lowest level since March.“The comments suggest that the central bank will be willing to tolerate more currency strength, though they are wary of the impact that could have on firm profitability if it moves too much,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “”This means it will be more important than ever for Taiwanese companies to manage their foreign exchange risks. With the outlook for global trade looking very positive, we are likely to see further strength in the Taiwan dollar.”Currency HedgingAround 97% of companies in Taiwan are small and medium-sized enterprises and many of them are exporters, Chang said. These companies have traditionally been very vulnerable to fluctuations in exchange rates as they lacked the scale and sophistication to hedge their transactions with overseas clients, according to Chang, who also serves as the president of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.“SMEs didn’t have the means for currency hedging and they didn’t have a lot of cash on hand,” Chang said by phone. “As soon as they received payments in U.S. dollars, they’d exchange it into Taiwan dollars to pay their suppliers and pay salaries.”“If the Taiwan dollar strengthened, not only might these companies have worked for nothing, they could also be at risk of going bankrupt, which could have caused all kinds of societal problems,” he added.Taiwan Central Bank Insiders Call for Overhaul of Dollar PolicyChang’s remarks are the latest signs of a new openness and tolerance for public debate at Taiwan’s typically taciturn central bank. Last month, two current and one former member of the policy board co-authored a book discussing how much damage the bank’s efforts to maintain a weak currency had done to the economy over the past 20 years.While board members have given interviews in the past, it is rare for them to do so in their role as a central bank board member or to comment on the bank’s policies. Chang, who joined the policy board in January last year, applauded the bank for improving transparency under current Governor Yang Chin-long.But, he pointed out that there are other areas the bank still needs to improve. Almost all of the time at quarterly board meetings is taken up by reports from each of the bank’s departments, leaving little time to fully discuss policies, according to recently published book -- a view that Chang agrees with.Most importantly, he said, the central bank should clearly define its monetary-policy goals, which would allow board members to discuss it in greater depth.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Grid Dynamics (GDYN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 10.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Treasury sell off in February highlights ongoing liquidity risk - Fed

    A bruising bond market sell-off earlier this year appears to remain high on the minds of Federal Reserve officials, who in a report on Thursday singled out the event as illustrative of continuing liquidity issues in the $21 trillion U.S. Treasury market. The Feb. 25 drubbing followed a historically poor auction of 7-year Treasury notes and sent yields surging as market liquidity evaporated in minutes. The event, coming less than a year after the Fed had to inject $2 trillion into the bond market in the space of about five weeks to keep it from a complete melt down, "highlighted the importance of continued focus on Treasury market resilience," the Fed said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

  • Stocks Advance to Session Highs; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as data showing the world’s largest economy is strengthening overshadowed inflation worries ahead of Friday’s jobs report. The dollar retreated.The S&P 500 traded near session highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record and the Nasdaq 100 underperformed. China’s shares traded in New York briefly extended losses after Bloomberg News reported the Biden administration is likely to preserve limits on U.S. investments in certain companies from the Asian nation.Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as labor market conditions continued to improve and the economy reopened more broadly. Separate data highlighted a rebound in productivity as the pace of output exceeded a pickup in hours worked. Traders are now awaiting Friday’s employment report, which is expected to show the U.S. added about 1 million jobs in April.“With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture tomorrow mounts,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Today’s read is another proof point that we’re one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed.”After closing at a fresh high on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Transportation Average -- considered a barometer of economy activity -- surged 25% above its 200-day moving average. The move could be “perceived as indicative of strength likely to continue in the broader equity market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 3:43 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.5%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2062The British pound was little changed at $1.3895The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.05 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 1.7% to $1,815 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen Stock Up After Raising Earnings Outlook Despite Chip Shortage

    Volkswagen earnings boomed in Q1 and the auto giant raised 2021 targets, after differing chip shortage views from GM and Ford.

  • Gold heads for best week in five months on softer dollar, yields

    Gold prices on Friday hovered near a 2-1/2-month high and were on track for their best week in five months, aided by a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields as investors cautiously await U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day. "The weaker dollar and U.S. Treasury yields dropping below 1.6% has helped gold prices to go above $1,800," Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said. The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to a two-week low.

  • Asia Stocks Climb After Robust Data Boost U.S.: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks headed higher after rallies in U.S. indexes on positive economic data, and commodities extended their advance. The dollar held losses.Hong Kong and South Korea led modest gains across the region that lifted MSCI Inc.’s gauge. U.S. contracts climbed after renewed gains in U.S. benchmarks overnight, which included a fresh record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Copper soared to an all-time high on expectations that rebounding economies will spur a boom in global demand.China’s latest trade data showed exports rose well ahead of expectations and imports saw the fastest growth since 2011. Traders shrugged off news overnight that the Biden administration is likely to preserve limits on U.S. investments in certain Chinese companies.U.S. economic reports helped sentiment, as applications for state unemployment insurance fell to a fresh pandemic low, and separate data showed a rebound in productivity. Traders now turn to Friday’s payrolls numbers. Treasuries were steady with yields well below recent highs.Investors are focusing on strengthening growth in the world’s largest economies, shaking off concerns for now that a faster-than-expected rebound could spur excessive inflation. The Federal Reserve remains committed to near-zero interest rates to bring about a full recovery, though an announcement of a pullback in its heavy monthly bond purchases seems increasingly likely in the second half of this year.“Most of the developed markets are going to treat the spike in inflation as transitory unless they start to see significant pass-through of commodity prices and wage inflation,” said Binay Chandgothia, portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors.Increased attention to stretched valuations could spur more talk of the Fed adjusting policy. The central bank’s semi-annual financial stability report noted rising appetite for risk across a variety of asset markets could exacerbate vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system.Elsewhere, spot iron ore broke $200 a ton for the first time, while copper approached a record high. Oil climbed.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.1% at 12:10 p.m. in Tokyo, after the index rose 0.8%Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.3%. The index gained 0.8%.Japan’s Topix Index climbed 0.4%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.6%The Shanghai Composite was up 0.4%South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro traded at $1.2067The British pound was up 0.1% at $1.3906The Japanese yen was 109.13 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%Australia’s 10-year yield rose held at 1.69%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.5% at $65 a barrelGold futures traded climbed 0.2% to $1,819 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen Profit Jumps and EV Sales Double. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    The German auto giant posted solid earnings and strong EV sales, but warned the impact of the chip shortage was set to worsen.

  • With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?

    SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As the economy revs up to meet the rapacious demand of tens of millions of newly vaccinated Americans, employers say they cannot fill their yawning need for labor. Take Alex Washut. In January he mapped out hiring plans for his two breakfast and lunch eateries in western Massachusetts and figured he'd need to hire 20 new cooks, servers, dishwashers and other staff by May. He has doubled wages in some cases but has managed to hire only five; most of the time, he said, job candidates never even show for their interviews.

  • Facebook’s Oversight Board says Trump ban was appropriate

    Facebook's Oversight Board has published its ruling on the suspension.

  • Think Stocks Will Crash in May? Do These 4 Things Now

    When will the stock market crash? In fact, if the stock market doesn't tank completely in the near term, investors should at the very least begin bracing for a correction, where stock values drop 10% or more. Of course, the idea of a stock market crash can be very scary, especially if you're a newer investor and you haven't experienced one before.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Revealed the Special Way Fans Can Honor Archie's Birthday Today

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor , is celebrating his second birthday...

  • Ocugen Shares Sink Despite OCU200 Being Comparable To Aflibercept In Reducing Neovascularization, Damage To Retina In Animal Study

    Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) has announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating the efficacy of OCU200 in in-vitro and in-vivo models for ocular neovascular diseases. The data will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting. OCU200 is a biologic product candidate in preclinical development for sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD). OCU200 inhibited cell proliferation, cell invasion, and tube formation by endothelial cells. In the oxygen-induced retinopathy (OIR) mice model, OCU200 significantly reduced avascular areas at a low dose (68% reduction) and high dose (68% reduction). The observed difference in both doses was not much. Also, significantly reduced neovascular tufts (NVs) at a low dose (59% reduction, P < 0.05) and high dose (58% reduction, P < 0.05) compared to vehicle-treated eyes, was observed. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eyelea (aflibercept) reduced NVs by 77%. OCU200 (10 ug) showed comparable activity to aflibercept (20 ug). Price Action: OCGN shares fell 12.6% at $9.54 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRegeneron Reports Mixed Bag On Q1 Earnings; Eylea Franchise Boosts RevenueIndia Gives Emergency Use Nod To Roche-Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Fed warns high asset prices could make investors vulnerable

    The Federal Reserve is warning that prices of stocks and other financial assets are rising to levels that could set investors up for big losses from sudden declines. “Asset prices may be vulnerable to significant declines should risk appetite fall,” the Fed report warned. The warning was included in the Fed’s twice-a-year “Financial Stability Report.”

  • Donald Trump’s election fraud ‘big lie’ winning over GOP but could cost midterms, pollster Frank Luntz warns

    Republican insider predicts ex-president will win party nomination ahead of candidates like Tucker Carlson but lose in 2024

  • Teen baseball player dies after freak accident on base

    Cooper Gardner knocked unconscious trying to tag out runner

  • Asian American father randomly punched to ground while walking toddler in San Francisco

    ‘I couldn’t protect my child... he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it’s definitely very scary,’ father says

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

    ‘Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk,’ says one tweet

  • Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a ‘danger to democracy’ and must be kept ‘off air’

    ‘I am much happier with Donald Trump off the air, off Facebook,’ says senator for Massachusetts