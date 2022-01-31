Dollar to Peak After Fed Starts Hiking in March, JPMorgan Says

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar can extend its rally until after the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The U.S. bank is piling into global debate on how to trade the world’s reserve currency as the Fed grapples with how to tame the quickest U.S. inflation since the 1980s. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen about 5% in the past year, prompting questions as to whether the bullish trade is over.

The dollar’s gains have more room to run, Daniel Hui, executive director of global FX strategy at JPMorgan Securities, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The market is still going to be in some sort of price discovery mode,” and “typically the peak of the dollar comes about one to two months after Fed liftoff,” he said.

Expectations for five rate hikes this year are building after hawkish comments from Chair Jerome Powell last week, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increasing its forecasts. The FOMC could even opt to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in March if a more aggressive approach is needed, Raphael Bostic, president of the Fed’s Atlanta branch, told the Financial Times in an interview.

Powell’s remarks reignited bullish trades, triggering a rally in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index to the strongest level in 18 months late last week, following Treasury two-year yields that surged to pre-pandemic levels.

“The market is trying to chase the Fed, because clearly this is a very unusual cycle,” JPMorgan’s Hui said. “The Fed initially expected price pressures to ease as pandemic-related supply chain issues were resolved, but has more recently conceded that it’s taking longer than anticipated.”

JPMorgan favors buying the dollar against lower-yielding peers such as the euro and yen, two currencies of nations where “central banks are lagging” the Fed, according to Hui. A test of $1.10 for the euro will be the “minimum,” he said.

