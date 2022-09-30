The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money

Ralf Hiemisch
Michael J. Casey
·6 min read

This week in San Francisco I attended Circle Internet Financial’s star-studded Converge conference and was struck by the wide array of projects working with its USDC stablecoin.

Participants included Latin America-based payments company Ripio, which is seeing surging demand for USDC transfers in Brazil and Argentina, or the Web3 service provider Recur, which solely accepts the stablecoin from users of its various metaverse worlds, including Star Trek Continuum.

It seems USDC, the second most-traded stablecoin, is developing its own “ecosystem,” a word (perhaps overused) that open-source advocates apply to networks of third-party developers and providers that build on a tech platform. Below I’ll get to a lesson I see here for U.S. lawmakers contemplating what digital form the dollar should take. But let’s first reflect on these ecosystem ideas as they pertain to a stablecoin like USDC. It’s not an obvious concept, though its implications are profound.

You’re reading Money Reimagined, a weekly look at the technological, economic and social events and trends that are redefining our relationship with money and transforming the global financial system. Subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

Let’s compare Converge to NEARCon, the annual conference sponsored by the Near Foundation I attended two weeks ago in Lisbon. It’s easier to understand that event as an “ecosystem conference.” Like other such gatherings – Ethereum’s Devcon being a prime example – Near uses it to bring together and energize the far-flung community of developers and companies building dapps and other services with smart contracts that run on its protocol.

USDC isn’t a smart contract protocol for dapps. It’s primarily a payment vehicle, conceived of by most people as a “coin.” It is a tokenized expression of dollar-based value that happens to be more fluid than non-digital dollars, one that can be exchanged peer-to-peer over public blockchains. (Circle’s launch on Wednesday of a new cross-chain transfer protocol brings USDC a little closer to a more common definition of a crypto protocol, but it’s not why all those third-party, USDC-tied providers attended the event.)

Yet, as I see it, USDC is developing the mother of all protocols.

Money as protocol

When Fortune’s Jeff John Roberts asked Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire at a press conference on Wednesday to clarify what he meant by USDC as a “platform,” his two-part answer was instructive.

The first part focused on USDC’s application programming interface (API), which provides outside programmers open access to coding tools and data to ingest into their programs. That was consistent with the classic idea of a tech platform/protocol that encourages outside software development to grow overall value.

But then Allaire turned to the dollar itself, describing it as the established value “standard” for the internet. His idea was that the U.S. currency, now expressed in “programmable” form via USDC and other dollar-based stablecoins, can become its own “extensible platform.”

Read more: Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin to Five New Chains, Unveils Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol

This got me thinking about the wider notion of “protocol” beyond its software-specific meaning. At their core, protocols are agreed sets of rules by which independent parties engage with each other. They provide a standardizing function vital to commerce and society generally. They are integral to civilization and come in many forms.

A language, for example, is a protocol. When two people converse using the English protocol, they tacitly agree that the objects they’re sitting on are “chairs.” But if they switch to Spanish, the seats are “sillas.” Neither word is right or wrong in a natural sense. They are made up. But by agreeing to commonly use the rule, we enable communication. (It’s no coincidence software code can be written in different “languages.”)

Money is also a made up concept. It’s an agreed reference for measuring and referencing a benchmark of value. In this sense, it is a protocol.

The dollar is the most successful value exchange protocol in history. And if, as Allaire says, that standard can flourish in an open-source, permissionless software environment, it will foster an explosion of new ideas and applications, along with massive value creation, just as the internet’s permissionless, global extensible platform did.

Read more: How Does USDC Work?

Yes, but …

Count me in as sold. I think this thesis is correct.

And it’s one U.S. lawmakers should seriously consider. When weighing competing proposals for regulating stablecoins, they must recognize that if they leave the development of digital dollars up to government, via a central bank digital currency (CBDC), they will get nowhere near the innovation and value creation that a global community of open-source developers will unleash with stablecoins. With the U.S. worried about losing a digital arms race to a Chinese-Russian alliance, it can spread U.S. interests by encouraging such an ecosystem.

But something that’s in the U.S. government’s interests is not necessarily in the world’s interest.

For one, as the activist and author Brett Scott reminded me during a fireside chat at NEARCon, the global expansion of dollars equates to a loss of sovereignty in other places. Foreign local populations will lose control over their money supply, with credit conditions instead determined by Washington. One could argue that a hyper-dollarized financial internet is a form of U.S. digital colonialism.

And, while I agree with Allaire’s analysis of how to align U.S. interests with the latest financial innovations, we must be careful of putting too much power in the hands of a few private corporations like Circle. We made that mistake once with Web2.

Circle talks a good game in its lobbying efforts, encouraging open stablecoin competition, and I think we can take that, for now at least, in going ood faith. But as we’ve seen from how Google, Amazon, Facebook, et al. have doubled down on their extractive, privacy-abusing business models, despite a growing public outcry, any successful stablecoin company will face relentless profit-maximizing pressure from shareholders to carve out anti-competitive positions.

I think both of those problems can be addressed if U.S. lawmakers apply both an international approach and competition-promoting principles. Is there a model, for example, that allows communities outside the U.S. – be they national or local – to forge new tokenized expressions of value that give them agency over their resources and economic futures? (I’m particularly interested in nature-backed digital currencies such as those created by Single Earth to incentivize the protection of biodiversity and carbon sinks in developing countries.)

Also, to truly unleash the power of platform innovation with digital dollars, we must loosen the access constraints created by Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules and reduce U.S. banks’ transaction surveillance powers. Create freer access to dollars among the world’s financially excluded and amazing things will happen.

Circle’s vision contains the possibility of a radically redefined global financial system, overcoming the abuses of an incumbent one that’s increasingly proving to be broken. But that vision must be framed within thoughtful, inclusive and human-first principles.

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Florida in tatters 2 days after Hurricane Ian's rampage

    The devastation across southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, a monstrous Category 4 hurricane and one of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States, made landfall continued coming into sharper focus as rescue crews reached the hardest-hit areas. As of Friday, at least 21 fatalities were confirmed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, rescue crews continued to search for the missing and nearly two million across the state remained without power. The economic losses due to Hurricane Ia

  • Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods

    "The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe," Angelina Jolie posted about the impact that severe flooding has had on 33 million people in Pakistan

  • Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It

    Following her more-than-four-hour testimony on Thursday, Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told CNN that Thomas expressed her continued belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 election

  • Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

    There's a lot of debate about how cryptocurrencies add value to the digital world. If developers can't build programs and businesses that benefit from the blockchain itself, what advantage does crypto have? One blockchain that's built for that utility is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and it's the one cryptocurrency that I think is a no-brainer right now.

  • Bernstein Says Polygon Blockchain Is Bringing Crypto to Consumers

    The blockchain’s success has come from its ability to build a more mainstream customer gateway, the broker said.

  • The era of the Big Tech moonshot is over

    Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon have for years pursued "moonshot" ideas. But amid a dismal economic climate, the moonshot era may be over.

  • Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news

    With the rising tide of fake news on social media platforms, the debate over how much control a government should have on online information is a perennial one. In Vietnam, the government is intensifying its control over the internet regime. The country is formulating new rules to control which types of social media accounts are allowed to disseminate news in the country, Reuters reported, citing sources.

  • This Recent Move by Amazon Could Be a Game-Changer for Crypto

    Amazon's test of a European Central Bank digital currency could signal that cryptos have a role to play in the future of e-commerce.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What’s the Difference?

    Comparing Bitcoin vs. Ethereum shows that Ether's surging popularity has made it a potent competitor token to bitcoin, even with less market cap and volume.

  • Zuckerberg: Expect a hiring freeze and a smaller Meta Platforms in 2023

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees this week to expect a hiring freeze, potential layoffs, and a smaller Facebook parent in 2023.

  • Internet access down across Florida areas hit by Hurricane Ian

    Areas of the Florida’s southwest coast were experiencing widespread cellphone and internet outages on Thursday after getting battered by Hurricane Ian,

  • Roku Reaches Out To Nielsen To Track Viewership As More Consumers Shift To Streaming

    Nielsen N.V. (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings. Now, marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home. OneView, Roku's ad platform built for TV streaming, is directly integrated with Nielsen's measurement solution, enabling person-level measurement of ad campaigns on the Roku

  • Optus: How a massive data breach has exposed Australia

    Anger rises after 40% of Australians had details stolen in possibly the nation's worst-ever breach.

  • Google Search now queries Reddit and Quora in response to open-ended questions

    In early April, software engineer Dmitri Kyle Brereton published a blog post -- "Google Search Is Dying" -- that struck a nerve. Now among the most upvoted threads of all time on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the piece argues many users have become so dissatisfied with Google search results that they now append "Reddit" to the end of their queries -- repurposing Google Search as a souped-up search engine for Reddit and its communities. Brereton blamed the trend on sites' drive to optimize pages for Google Search and Google's preferential treatment of its own properties, like Google Flights.

  • Google unveils a more visual search experience for the TikTok generation

    Google today announced it's revamping the traditional Google Search experience to allow users to more naturally explore information. The update follows Google's disclosure earlier this year of internal research which indicated younger people had begun turning to other services, like TikTok and Instagram, instead of Google to kick off their web searches. The changes it's introducing now show it's taken some inspiration from how younger people use the web -- preferring easily accessible and visual content, as well as more guidance as they begin to make queries.

  • Google brings speed, deep dive and vertical video updates to search results

    It should be easier to explore topics in more detail.

  • Cookies might not be tracking you, but some brands are

    Target, Home Depot and others are tracking online shoppers following Apple's privacy changes.