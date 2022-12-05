Dollar Rallies After US Services Gauge Shows Resilient Economy

Leda Alvim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is rallying Monday after a US services gauge signaled the economy remains strong, further fueling bets the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.8%, breaking a four-day losing streak following data that showed the Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services rose unexpectedly in November. The broad dollar rally drove all Group-of-10 currency peers lower, with the Japanese yen the worst performer driven by higher US Treasuries and a paring of newly established speculative long positions. The euro erased earlier gains with losses limited by real money buying.

“Asset markets are very correlated right now and when you get good data in the US, then equities sell, rates rise and the USD rises with it, and vice-versa,” Brad Bechtel, a New York-based currency strategist at Jefferies, said in an email. “A lot of the moves we’ve seen the past few weeks will start unwinding a bit as we get closer to the US CPI print as investors square up ahead of the data.”

The dollar is rebounding from last week’s 1.3% drop. On Wednesday, a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a downshift in the pace of rate hikes while he said the fight against inflation is far from over. By Friday, the currency was able to end the day little changed after stronger-than-expected US jobs data once again reassured investors of future hikes ahead of the Fed’s December meeting.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital Ci

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could This Beaten-Down Stock Be the Next 100-Bagger?

    Many would argue that searching for 100-baggers -- stocks that return $100 for every $1 invested -- is as likely as winning the lottery. That exorbitant price tag has wreaked havoc with the company's financials -- especially its profitability.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?

    By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • 1 Stock Split Stock I Want to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Stock splits don't create any real value for shareholders. Given the projected dividend payments I should receive this month, I'll have enough cash to buy another share of Palo Alto before the year ends. Palo Alto Networks has many characteristics I like to see in a growth-focused investment.

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Warren Buffett is well-known for saying that his preferred holding period for stocks is "forever," and it's not too surprising why. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a stock I'll never sell because I expect it to keep paying me money for holding it indefinitely. In case you aren't familiar, IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out cultivation floorspace to cannabis companies.

  • If Twitter collapses, will Tesla be far behind?

    My job is to read the market for companies in financial distress. Here's how I'll know if Elon Musk's empire is headed for disaster.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

    What is an S&P 500 ETF? An S&P 500 ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll own a stake in all 500 companies within the index, including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 16 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 largest semiconductor companies by market capitalization. For more companies, head on over to 5 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap. The semiconductor industry is among the most popular and lucrative sectors in the world. With chips now starting to be heralded as the ‘new […]