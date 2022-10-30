Dollar Rises, Stocks Mixed in Caution Before Fed: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar rose while equity markets gave mixed signals at the start of a pivotal week for investors that will see interest rate decisions from central banks including the Federal Reserve.
US futures opened lower Monday, shares in Australia climbed and contracts for Japan and Hong Kong advanced earlier after stocks on Wall Street rallied Friday. The greenback made small advances against most major currencies, suggesting caution among traders.
Government bond yields in Europe and the US climbed Friday amid concern that inflation will delay any shift by policy makers to slow aggressive rate hikes. A core gauge of US inflation accelerated in September, bolstering the case for another jumbo 75-basis-points move. Yields fluctuated in Australia.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Fed officials will maintain their hawkish stance, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, potentially leading to a US and global recession
Still, Apple Inc.’s earnings report buoyed technology shares, helping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 notch their longest weekly rising streak since August.
Traders in Asia will also be watching for China’s official PMIs this session, which are projected to show a recovery struggling to gain traction.
Meanwhile, markets for wheat and corn may be spooked after Russia pulled out of a key agreement to allow Ukrainian crop shipments.
Key events this week:
Companies reporting earnings this week include: Moderna, Pfizer, Airbnb, AIG, Maersk, Barrick Gold, BMW, Bharti Airtel, BP, ConocoPhillips, Estee Lauder, Ferrari, ING, Intercontinental Exchange, KKR, Mitsui, Newmont, Petrobras, Qualcomm, Restaurant Brands, Saudi Arabian Oil, SoftBank, Sony, Starbucks, Toyota, Uber and Yum! Brands.
China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Monday
Eurozone CPI and GDP, Monday
Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday
US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday
EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday
US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday
Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday
ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 8:18 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 2%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.9%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
The euro was little changed at $0.9958
The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.71 per dollar
The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2748 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $20,589.74
Ether fell 0.6% to $1,585.73
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.01% Friday
Yields on Australia’s 10-year bonds rose one basis point to 3.75%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $88.33 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
