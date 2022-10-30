Dollar Rises, Stocks Mixed in Caution Before Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar rose while equity markets gave mixed signals at the start of a pivotal week for investors that will see interest rate decisions from central banks including the Federal Reserve.

US futures opened lower Monday, shares in Australia climbed and contracts for Japan and Hong Kong advanced earlier after stocks on Wall Street rallied Friday. The greenback made small advances against most major currencies, suggesting caution among traders.

Government bond yields in Europe and the US climbed Friday amid concern that inflation will delay any shift by policy makers to slow aggressive rate hikes. A core gauge of US inflation accelerated in September, bolstering the case for another jumbo 75-basis-points move. Yields fluctuated in Australia.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Fed officials will maintain their hawkish stance, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, potentially leading to a US and global recession

Still, Apple Inc.’s earnings report buoyed technology shares, helping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 notch their longest weekly rising streak since August.

Traders in Asia will also be watching for China’s official PMIs this session, which are projected to show a recovery struggling to gain traction.

Meanwhile, markets for wheat and corn may be spooked after Russia pulled out of a key agreement to allow Ukrainian crop shipments.

Key events this week:

Companies reporting earnings this week include: Moderna, Pfizer, Airbnb, AIG, Maersk, Barrick Gold, BMW, Bharti Airtel, BP, ConocoPhillips, Estee Lauder, Ferrari, ING, Intercontinental Exchange, KKR, Mitsui, Newmont, Petrobras, Qualcomm, Restaurant Brands, Saudi Arabian Oil, SoftBank, Sony, Starbucks, Toyota, Uber and Yum! Brands.

China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone CPI and GDP, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 8:18 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $0.9958

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2748 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $20,589.74

Ether fell 0.6% to $1,585.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.01% Friday

Yields on Australia’s 10-year bonds rose one basis point to 3.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $88.33 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

