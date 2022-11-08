Dollar Rises, Global Stocks Mixed Before Midterms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar snapped two days of losses and global equities markets were mixed as investors awaited US midterm elections and inflation data.

US stock futures edged lower, contracts for Europe eked out a slight increase and a gauge of Asian shares rose, led by gains in Japan.

Chinese equities fell, halting their recent rally, as traders considered a jump in virus infections and official comments defending Covid-Zero. The heaviest falls were in Hong Kong-listed technology companies.

Markets are focused on the elections later Tuesday for potential gridlock in government -- which historically has been good for US stocks -- and on the consumer price print Thursday for its impact on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

The greenback made small gains versus all of its Group-of-10 currency counterparts. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index had dropped 0.4% Monday, extending the 1.7% loss from Friday, which was its worst day since March 2020.

The inflation reading is coming after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

“Inflation is going up. It may be coming down periodically. But it’s going up,” Richard Harris, chief executive of Port Shelter Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The market is kind of uncertain -- it’s hoping for the best but really should be preparing for the worst.”

Yet opinion is divided on the broad outlook for markets and the economies.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top economist said there was still a “very plausible” path for the US economy to avoid a recession.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic warned of the risk to stocks from ongoing Fed hawkishness, and Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said companies will need to aggressively shrink expenses, including through layoffs, before he becomes more optimistic on US equities.

Treasury yields inched higher while benchmark Australian and New Zealand government bond yields gained more than 10 basis points.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yields were stuck at the 0.25% upper limit of the central bank’s target range as trading dried up.

The Bank of Japan has been scooping up so many 10-year bonds there may soon be little left to buy. It held 73% of 10-year government notes with a residual maturity of at least seven years as of end-October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.

Key events this week:

Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 6:56 a.m. London time. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.2%

The S&P ASX Index rose 0.4%

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $0.9996

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.2552 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.3% to $19,785.55

Ether fell 5.6% to $1,487.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.22%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $91.59 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,670.36 an ounce

--With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert and Haidi Lun.

