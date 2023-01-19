Dollar rises on safe haven bids; yen regains footing

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. dollar and Japan yen notes
Rae Wee
·3 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Thursday as growth concerns about the U.S. economy drove demand for the safe-haven greenback, while the yen renewed its ascent as investors doubled down on bets that the Bank of Japan would shift away from its yield curve control policy.

Weak U.S. data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December and manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years, stoking fears that the world's largest economy is headed for a recession.

"Those weak data really reinforced market concerns about an imminent U.S. recession ... (which) really supported the dollar, and I think that will become a growing narrative in the coming months," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Sterling fell 0.17% to $1.2327, away from the previous session's one-month high of $1.2435, while the Aussie skidded 0.49% to $0.6907, after suffering a 0.64% loss on Wednesday.

The euro shed 0.02% to stand at $1.0792, similarly some distance from Wednesday's nine-month high of $1.08875, even as French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau maintained a hawkish stance over the European Central Bank's future rate-hike path.

The fresh wave of risk aversion - compounded by news of job cuts by tech giants Microsoft and Amazon - also kept the dollar in bid.

"The effects of the FOMC tightening will just become more and more visible," Kong said.

However, the greenback failed to eke out a gain against the Japanese yen and was last 0.4% lower at 128.42 yen, unwinding most of its previous day's rally in the immediate aftermath of the BOJ's decision to stand pat on its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Defying market expectations, the BOJ kept its interest rate targets and yield band intact, and instead crafted a new weapon to prevent long-term rates from rising too much, in a show of resolve to maintain its YCC policy for the time being.

The decision sent the yen plunging some 2% against the greenback and against other currencies shortly after, alongside Japanese government bond yields, which tumbled the most in two decades at one point on Wednesday.

The euro was last 0.39% lower at 138.58 yen, while sterling fell 0.23% to 158.27 yen, as markets continued to test the resolve of the BOJ's ultra-dovish stance.

"I think it's really reflecting the fact that market participants are still speculating a shift in the Bank of Japan's policy despite their inaction yesterday," said CBA's Kong. "While there's still high expectations for a policy shift ... I think that will keep the yen pretty elevated in the near term."

Elsewhere, the kiwi fell 0.31% to $0.6425. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to step down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.09% to 102.42.

(Reporting by Rae Wee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil down 1% on another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices fell on Thursday after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.62 a barrel at 0109 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.25 a barrel, extending losses of around 1% from Wednesday.

  • Japan’s Trade Gap Narrows as Hit From Yen, Energy Softens

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s trade deficit narrowed more than expected in December in a sign that the impact from the weak yen and high energy costs has begun to soften.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets WrapThe trade gap shra

  • Analysis-Japan's yen feels the heat from hard-line BOJ policy

    Japan's yen, long favoured as a safe-haven and funding currency, has in recent weeks become so enmeshed in market speculation over central bank policy that Wednesday's decision to retain the status quo set off the steepest yen fall in nearly three years. The yen dropped more than 2% after the Bank of Japan said it was sticking to its controversial yield control policy, in defiance of market expectations of a tweak to its yield cap or other settings.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Auctions Off Kegerators, Office Supplies, Neon Bird Sign From San Francisco Headquarters

    Twitter Inc. auctioned off kegerators, pizza ovens and other supplies from its San Francisco headquarters in what appeared to be its latest cost-cutting move. More than 600 items were being sold online through Wednesday afternoon, according to an auction page run by Heritage Global Partners Inc. The items were described on the page as surplus corporate office assets. Heritage Global Partners declined on Wednesday to say how much money the auction raised.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock now meets that criteria, with a jump from 75 to 84 Wednesday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock A Buy?

  • US stocks retreat while Bank of Japan decision weighs on yen

    Wall Street stocks tumbled Wednesday as traders weighed the latest US data showing slowing economic activity, while the yen retreated after the Bank of Japan decided against further tweaking monetary policy.Traders had been keenly anticipating the Bank of Japan decision after it last month shocked markets by announcing a tweak that allowed its tightly controlled bond yields to move in a wider bracket.

  • Netflix Q4 Report To Kick Off Year Of Streaming Scrutiny As Hollywood And Wall Street Try To See If The Math Can Work

    Netflix, after pulling itself out of a grueling series of setbacks in the first part of 2022, will face another test Thursday afternoon when it reports fourth quarter financial results. In addition to kicking off quarterly earnings season for media and entertainment companies, the report will usher in a year of increased scrutiny for the […]

  • Rare photos from WWII Jewish ghetto shown in Warsaw

    Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto -- from a roll of film shot by a Polish firefighter under the noses of the occupying Germans -- were unveiled to journalists Wednesday."These are the only known photographs (from the ghetto during the uprising) not taken by the Germans and not taken for propaganda purposes," Zuzanna Schnepf-Kolacz curator at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, told AFP. - Lost for decades - The roll of film, which includes 33 photos from the ghetto, was s

  • Sirius XM (SIRI) Extends Broadcasting Agreement With NHL

    Sirius XM (SIRI) enters a multi-year extension of the broadcasting agreement with the NHL that will give it rights for the 2028-29 NHL season.

  • GE Stock Hits New High After 12-Day Rally — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation company in early 2024 after shedding a series of businesses over the past several years. Is GE stock a buy after its big recent rally? In early January, General Electric spun off its health care business, GE HealthCare Technologies.

  • Australia jobs take surprise dip in Dec, but unemployment stays low

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before in a sign the red-hot labour market might be cooling, though the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed net employment fell 14,600 in December from November, when it surged by a revised 58,200, and missed forecasts for an increase of 22,500. "The strong employment growth through 2022, along with high participation and low unemployment, continues to reflect a tight labour market," said Lauren Ford, head of labour statistics at the ABS.

  • Davos 2023: U.S. consumers in 'good shape' as wages grow -BofA CEO

    DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -U.S. consumers are still in "pretty good shape," even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tame inflation, Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan told Reuters during the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting. "The consumers are spending, their wages are growing and frankly, there's still a lot of stimulus," Moynihan told Reuters in an interview in the ski resort of Davos, Switzerland.

  • Russia to make 'major changes' to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

    In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen the combat capabilities of its naval, aerospace and strategic missile forces. "Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • A New York oil dynasty falls victim to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX - after suffering big losses from Bernie Madoff and Enron

    Two companies linked to the Belfer family had a combined stake in FTX Group that was valued at $34.5 million last year, the Financial Times said.

  • Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

    Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. When banks receive cash deposits of more than $10,000, they must report it to the IRS.

  • Hertz Chairman Exits, CEO Stephen Scherr to Replace Him

    The Hertz Global Holdings chairman who helped lead the company through its postbankruptcy reorganization is stepping down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Stephen Scherr. The rental-car outfit said Greg O’Hara, the founder and senior managing director of Certares Management LLC, is stepping down after 18 months at the helm of the board. Mr. O’Hara will be replaced by Mr. Scherr, who entered Hertz’s C-suite last February.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?