Dollar Has Room to Strengthen in Bumpy Ride Ahead, Goldman Says

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Inc. strategists said the US dollar will continue its ascent, though investors can expect to spend the next year navigating a tight rope between inflation and higher rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The dollar “still has a lot going for it” as the economy and labor market show resilience, while other central banks are struggling to keep up with the pace of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs strategists Dominic Wilson, Kamakshya Trivedi and Vickie Chang.

“Expect a move higher in the dollar from here to be choppy and lower-quality than this past year,” they wrote in research note Thursday, pointing to how vulnerable the market remains to bad growth and inflation data.

Fed officials have been making hawkish statements even after four jumbo-sized rate increases drove a gauge of dollar strength up by 9% this year. Meanhile, the war in Ukraine has fueled a surge in energy prices putting Europe on the verge of a recession, and making it harder for other policy makers to boost borrowing costs.

The bank still expects the US to avoid an outright recession, estimating a probability of a downturn at about 35% in the next 12 months, but concerns about recessions elsewhere and risks to financial stability are also spurring the dollar higher and boosting its safe heaven appeal. There is a room for the dollar to extend “roughly another 3% on a trade-weighted index basis,” they wrote.

Past peaks in the dollar have come with lows in activity, strength in equity markets and easing monetary policy by the Fed, a set up Goldman said may take several quarters to materialize.

Earlier Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that 5% to 5.25% was the “minimum” policy makers should boost the rates from the current range of 3.75% to 4%.

China exiting its zero-Covid policies sooner than expected or a surprise easing in the Russia-Ukraine war could push the dollar to turn earlier, according to Goldman.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DGA Vows to Fight for Contract Gains Despite ‘Tough’ Economy

    The Directors Guild of America told members Thursday that it is preparing to fight for gains in the next contract, but acknowledged that economic headwinds present an “extremely challenging negotiating environment.” Russell Hollander, the national executive director, and Jon Avnet, the co-chair of the negotiating committee, cited inflation and a possible recession as factors in […]

  • Here's How to Deal With the Losers

    Not to be too touchy-feely, but the existential problem with the U.S. stock market is the lack of real returns. Fed Chief Jerome Powell is even worse, I believe. You can either leave the stock market entirely, and take on the risk of higher interest rates eroding the value of your bonds and preferreds -- we nerds call this "duration risk."

  • Stock Market Rally Rebounds From Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally found support at key levels Thursday, but it's a tricky environment for investors. Here's what to do now.

  • Ross Stores stock rockets higher on upbeat forecast, adding to upbeat holiday-period expectations

    Shares of Ross Stores Inc. raced higher after hours on Thursday after the discount retailer hiked its full-year profit forecast and reported third-quarter results that topped expectations.

  • Oil Sinks as Ominous Demand Signals Gather on Multiple Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchan

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • This is the chart that rattled U.S. financial markets on Thursday

    A chart presented by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday puts the "sufficiently restrictive zone" for the fed-funds rate at between 5% and 7%.

  • Bankman-Fried Received $1Bn in Personal Loan from His Company

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.

  • FTX may have used corporate funds to buy homes for employees and advisors, its new CEO says

    John J. Ray lashed out at how FTX managed disbursements under former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who resigned as the crypto exchange collapsed.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    This growth stock is brimming with potential, and investors have a rare opportunity to buy at a bargain price.

  • The Worst Mistake Amazon Investors Can Make Right Now

    For years, investors could count on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to boost their portfolios. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant climbed more than 300% over the past five years. Before you decide whether to sell your Amazon shares, stick with holdings, or make an even bigger bet on the company, hang on.

  • 'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges

    Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing.

  • Crypto Exchange Gemini Suffers $485M Rush of Outflows Amid Contagion Fears

    Gemini suspended its yield-earning program, shaking users’ confidence in the exchange.