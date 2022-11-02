Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path.

The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan time, with traders on alert for possible intervention around the Fed meeting.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against a basket of six counterparts that includes the yen, euro and sterling - eased 0.14% to 111.33, but still not far below Tuesday's high of 111.78, which was the strongest level since Oct. 25.

The index rode a yo-yo overnight, dropping fast in the European open only to recover those losses after U.S. data pointed to continued price pressures, dampening speculation of a Fed pivot this year. U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose, suggesting wage growth remains elevated, while construction spending staged a surprise rebound.

Investors widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, the fourth such increase in a row. But for the December meeting, the futures market is split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps increase amid recent suggestions from Fed officials of a potential slowdown in the tightening pace.

"In the Fed's view, putting the U.S. into a recession is still a lesser evil than not tackling entrenched price pressures," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, wrote in a client note.

"It seems highly unlikely that the Fed will want to promote a positive reaction in risky assets, and the risks to markets in my mind are skewed to a hawkish reaction – equity up, bond yields and the USD lower."

The dollar index has surged more than 15% this year as the Fed has hiked rates hard, crushing other currencies and heaping pressure on the global economy.

The yen has been particularly vulnerable to dollar strength, spurring the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan to intervene to support the currency in September for the first time since 1998. Japanese authorities are widely considered to have waded in several times again in October to pull the yen back from 32-year lows just shy of 152 per dollar, although they declined to confirm any action.

On Wednesday, the Japanese currency jumped suddenly by about half a yen to 147.4 per dollar. It then extended those gains, with the dollar last down 0.55% at 147.40 yen.

"This doesn't look like intervention to me," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

"On the three occasions that we know about, the BOJ intervened in enormous size and repeatedly, and if we were seeing intervention now - unless the pattern has changed - I would expect we would see much more significant movements that would be continuing now."

The euro edged up 0.15% to $0.9888, but still close to the previous session's one-week low at $0.98535.

Sterling rose 0.17% to $1.1505, but remained not far from Tuesday's one-week low of $1.14365.

The Bank of England announces its policy decision on Thursday, and markets expect a 75-bps increase there as well, followed by a slowdown to a 50-bps pace in December.

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.63945, consolidating near a one-week low. The Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep its pace of rate hikes at 25bps on Tuesday, despite consumer inflation running at a 32-year high.

The kiwi dollar rose 0.16% to $0.58485, garnering support after an upbeat jobs report reinforced the case for a super-sized increase in interest rates this month from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Windfall Tax on Big Oil Is More US Politics Than Real Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s threat to slap a tax on oil-company profits is more bluster than threat as the clock runs out on the administration’s efforts to tame fuel prices ahead of midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Cou

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for October 31st

    TSN, SNBR and CSTM have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 31, 2022.

  • New Zealand Unemployment Rate Stays Near Record Low, Wages Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand unemployment was unchanged near a record low in the third quarter while wages rose by the most since the series began, adding pressure on the central bank to keep raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in C

  • Tennessee on top, 4 Big 12 teams included in initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    Tennessee took the top spot, and four Big 12 teams were included in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. From @john9williams

  • Sony shares jump 9% after profit forecast hike

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Sony Group Corp leapt 9% on Wednesday morning after the entertainment conglomerate hiked its full-year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many peers. Sony reported that it produced more than 6.5 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units during the second quarter ahead of the year-end shopping season, signalling that supply chain snarls that have hampered the games business are easing. Sony aims to sell more than 18 million PS5 units this year, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki has said.

  • BOJ's Kuroda flags tweak to ultra-low interest rates as future option

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a tweak to the central bank's yield curve control (YCC) policy could become a future option, but dismissed not now. "If the achievement of our 2% inflation target comes into sight, making yield curve control more flexible could become an option," Kuroda told parliament. The remark will likely keep alive market expectations of a tweak to the central bank's ultra-low interest rates when the dovish Kuroda's second, five-year term ends in April next year.

  • 'CZ' Zhao on why Binance bet big on Twitter despite Musk's machinations

    Zhao told an audience tonight at Web Summit in Lisbon that he wasn't bothered when, after committing to invest $500 million in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, Musk then tried for months to torpedo the deal. In fact, while, Zhao admitted that he was "honestly" a "little bit surprised" when the deal finally went through -- Musk is "pretty hard guy for me to predict," Zhao said with a laugh on stage -- getting on board again as an investor and active user and web3 proponent was a no-brainer for "many different reasons," he told interviewer Katie Prescott of The Times.

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally Aft

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

    If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). What is Prospect Capital? One of these is Prospect Capital, a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to and sometimes makes equity investments in mid-tier private companies -- the types that are generally too small to raise money in the public market but that require more capital than a local bank can provide.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

    INTC, PPC and SBLK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 1, 2022.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Interested in Investing in I Bonds. But What Happens Now That the Interest Rate Has Changed?

    I want to understand how I bonds work. When the interest rate changes, does that new rate apply to previous bonds – but at a different rate? -Joseph I bonds have been popular lately and for good reason. The interest … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Interested in Investing in I Bonds. But What Happens Now That the Interest Rate Has Changed? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You'd Invested $5,000 in Tilray in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The company has acquired its way to becoming a top marijuana company, but this doesn't necessarily make its stock a buy.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...