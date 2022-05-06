Dollar set for fifth winning week on hawkish Fed as payrolls loom

FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for a fifth winning week versus major peers on Friday, ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs report that's likely to back the case for aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The greenback was up for a ninth week against the yen, as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields resumed their climb - topping 3.1% overnight - after a blip lower immediately after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point mid-week, placing it at the vanguard of hawkish global central banks.

Economists predict a solid 391,000 U.S. jobs were added last month, according to a Reuters poll.

The dollar index - which tracks the currency against six rivals - edged 0.02% higher to 103.59 on Friday, putting it up 0.35% for the week. It touched 103.94 in the previous session for the first time in two decades.

The greenback added 0.22% to 130.46 yen, gaining 0.46% on the week, and taking it closer to last week's 20-year top of 131.25.

The dollar initially dropped back sharply on Wednesday, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said following the rate hike that a 75 basis point increase is not under active consideration.

But it more than recovered those losses on Thursday, suggesting to analysts at National Australia Bank that the retreat had more to do with positioning than any change in views.

"Powell was unambiguously hawkish," Gavin Friend, senior market strategist at NAB, said in a client podcast.

"They will do what they have to do to bring inflation to heel," buoying U.S. yields and the dollar, he said.

NAB revised its currency forecasts on Friday, predicting the dollar to strengthen to $1.02 per euro and $1.20 versus sterling by end-September, but easing slightly to 125 yen by that time.

The euro slipped 0.11% to $1.0529 on Friday, keeping it down 0.12% for the week, but the currency has mostly traded sideways since sliding to a five-year trough of $1.04695 last week.

Sterling edged 0.05% lower to $1.23475, off 1.81% for the week. It tumbled 2.22% overnight, the most in two years, after the Bank of England warned of the risk of recession as it raised interest rates by half a percentage point.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin lost 0.84% to $36,225, extending the 7.94% tumble in the previous session, when it touched a low of $35,579.40, a level not seen since late February.

The Aussie dollar retreated 0.27% to $0.7093, but bucked the trend for the week, on course for a 0.52% rally against the greenback - snapping a five-week losing run - after the central bank raised rates by more than expected and signalled further moves ahead.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70% in April

    Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70% in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97% in April compared with the previous year, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2002.

  • No surprise, Kyle Larson is odds-on favorite to win Goodyear 400

    Kyle Larson doesn‘t have the most experience of late at Darlington Raceway, the track for Sunday’s Goodyear 400, but he has had a ton of success. DARLINGTON: Paint schemes | Weekend schedule | Betting odds Since spring 2019, Larson has competed in three races at Darlington and finished second in all three of them — […]

  • Asian shares slide after Wall Street frets over rate hike consequences

    Asian shares tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose in a reversal of a day earlier after investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth. The market fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and some other major central banks will have to raise interest rates even more aggressively than planned to combat red-hot inflation, potentially pushing economies into a recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.34% on Friday morning and is down 3.5% from last Friday's close.

  • The Fed Just Delivered Bad News for Homeowners

    The Federal Reserve just raised its target federal funds rate by 0.50% on Wednesday to contain the highest inflation in 40 years. The Fed’s goal is to curb inflation without impeding economic growth. Anticipating the Fed’s decision to raise rates, the yield on the 10-year Treasury recently hit 3% for the first time since late 2018.

  • Australia's central bank drastically raises inflation forecasts, flags more rate hikes

    Australia's central bank on Friday drastically revised up forecasts for inflation, foreshadowing how far interest rates might have to rise to bring the country's cost of living crisis under control. In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warned core inflation could now hit 4.6% by December, a startling two percentage points higher than its previous forecast made in February. It was this potent mix that led the RBA Board this week to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first increase in more than a decade, and to flag a lot more hikes ahead.

  • The only two stock funds you’ll ever need

    Based on data from 1970 through 2021 – a total of 52 years – two of the most productive asset classes have been U.S. large-cap value stocks and U.S. small-cap value stocks. Over that period, a 50/50 combination of those two asset classes had a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%; meanwhile the S&P 500 (SPX) by itself grew at 11.1%. Over that long time frame, $10,000 grew to $2.3 million in the S&P 500, vs. nearly $9.5 million in the two-fund all-value combination.

  • Vicious Stock Reversal Is Symptom of the Fed’s Feedback Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Question for market experts: When U.S. stocks staged their biggest rally in two years Wednesday after the Federal Reserve enacted its first half-point rate hike since 2000, was Jerome Powell happy or sad? And what about today, when the entirety of that advance went poof in 90 minutes?Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gon

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.

  • Silver Markets Give Up Early Gains

    The silver markets gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Thursday but have given back quite a bit of the gain.

  • Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

    Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel. The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1%.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Fall, Luna Foundation Guard Accumulates Bitcoin

    Bitcoin (BTC) and stocks declined on Thursday. The market's risk-off tone has overwhelmed short-term price jumps, although The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) continued to buy.

  • Philippine consumers use app to counter record retail fuel prices

    Philippine motorcycle enthusiast John Aldwin Bagabagon rode easier than many other local motorcyclists and drivers this year as domestic fuel prices surged to record levels. Bagabagon, 35, and his family are among 200,000 consumers turning to a homegrown app to secure credits for bulk fuel supplies at low prices, saving about 50% on their gasoline purchases over the past four months. "I save a lot especially now that gasoline prices are rising weekly," Bagabagon said.

  • Fastest Tokyo Inflation in Decades Complicates BOJ’s Messaging

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of living in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in almost three decades in April, as the impact of soaring energy prices became clearer, an outcome that complicates the Bank of Japan’s messaging on inflation and the need for continued stimulus. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden

  • MaxLinear to Buy Chipmaker Silicon Motion in $3.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- MaxLinear Inc., a maker of chips for broadband communications, agreed to acquire Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the Taiwanese semiconductor firm at $3.8 billion.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-P

  • Shopify Stock Continues to Slump. Should You Buy? Check the Chart.

    Shopify stock is being sold sharply, after its earnings report. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Chipmaker MaxLinear To Buy Silicon Motion For $3.8 Billion

    Chipmaker MaxLinear on Thursday announced plans to buy Silicon Motion in a cash-and-stock deal worth $3.8 billion.

  • Bausch + Lomb Misses Target With IPO Raising $630 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Bausch + Lomb Corp. priced its initial public offering below a marketed range to raise $630 million, dimming hopes that the biggest U.S. listing in almost four months will lead a market rebound.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rate

  • What happened to Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani? Where the shamed Theranos execs are today

    Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • AT&T is raising prices on old plans to push customers to new ones

    Bad news, AT&T subscribers: There’s a chance that your bill is about to get more expensive. Bloomberg reports that AT&T is raising the prices of some of its old mobile plans in an effort to make more money and push subscribers into signing up for newer plans. This is the first time that the prices … The post AT&T is raising prices on old plans to push customers to new ones appeared first on BGR.