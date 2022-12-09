Dollar slips on recession fears, central bank meetings loom

Rae Wee
·3 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday as worries over a slowdown in the United States mounted, with traders on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where the Federal Reserve takes centre stage.

Against the greenback, the euro rose nearly 0.5% overnight and edged toward a six-month peak hit at the start of the week. It was last 0.23% higher at $1.0579, and is on track for a third straight week of gains.

Sterling similarly eked out a small gain overnight and last rose 0.23% to $1.22695, not far off Monday's six-month high of $1.2345. The Japanese yen gained more than 0.4% to 136.04 per dollar.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased moderately last week, data showed on Thursday, with the so-called continuing claims rising to a 10-month high in late November, adding to fears that the world's largest economy may enter a recession next year.

"We've got a very awkward outlook the next year, which is playing into traders' thought process. We're looking...at much lower growth globally, lower growth out of the U.S. as well," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.27% to 104.53, after slipping 0.3% overnight.

It has fallen nearly 7% this quarter, putting it on track for the largest quarterly decline since 2010.

"It's (also) very much positioning at the moment," Kerr added, ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next week.

Money markets are pricing in a 93% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points, with rates now seen peaking at just below 5% in May.

Expectations that the Fed will scale back on the pace of its interest rate hikes and that rates may not rise as high as previously feared, have knocked the dollar more than 8% off its two-decade peak against a basket of currencies hit in September.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries have also slumped, with the two-year yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, last at 4.3035%, away from its 15-year high of nearly 4.9% hit last month. [US/]

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was inverted at -83.7 bps.

An inversion of this yield curve is typically a precursor to recession.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also announce their monetary policy decisions next week, with markets keenly watching for guidance on 2023's outlook.

Elsewhere, the Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.6797, while the kiwi gained 0.42% to $0.6407.

The antipodean currencies have been beneficiaries of China's recent easing of its stringent COVID restrictions, given that they are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.

Against the dollar, the offshore yuan rose more than 0.2% to 6.9424.

"The China reopening theme is a big one, especially (coming) from a low base," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

"Chinese assets were deeply oversold prior to the recent rebound. More reallocation back to RMB-assets will support RMB."

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Rise With Inflation Data in Spotlight: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed after US shares posted their first advance this month, with traders focused on upcoming inflation figures in the US for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtThe Federal Reserve

  • Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether

    Staked ETH withdrawals are coming in the spring of 2023, while proto-danksharding will follow in the subsequent hard fork in the fall

  • ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll

    The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found. Since starting its inflation-fighting campaign in July, later than its peers, the ECB has been raising rates at its fastest pace on record and has already added 200 basis points to its key deposit rate, taking it to 1.50%. The refinancing rate will also move up by 50 basis points, to 2.50%.

  • US wage growth slows sharply as job market cools off, new report finds

    A new wage tracker from Indeed shows that salaries for newly posted jobs declined sharply from March, a sign the jobs market could be starting to cool off.

  • Elliott Among Buyers of CVC’s €1.5 Billion Debt for Unilever Tea

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds Elliott Investment Management LP and Sona Asset Management Ltd. are among the firms that scooped up junk debt underpinning the buyout of Unilever PLC’s tea business at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtThe Federal

  • Oil bounces near Dec 2021 lows after Keystone pipeline shutdown

    Oil prices bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth. Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.8%, at 0115 GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday. News of an accident closing Canada's TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States prompted a brief rally on Thursday, but prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief.

  • Lebanese banks battered by meltdown struggle to survive

    Lebanon’s once burgeoning banking sector has been hard hit by the country’s historic economic meltdown. Restructuring the banking sector is a key demand of the International Monetary Fund to start getting Lebanon out of its paralyzing financial crisis. The proposed IMF reforms will likely force most of the country’s 46 banks — a huge number for a nation of 5 million people — to close down or merge.

  • Congress sends Respect for Marriage Act to Biden for signature

    A landmark marriage equality bill is sitting on President Biden's desk after clearing the House on Friday. Anne Makovec reports. (12-8-22)

  • Chinese Exhibitors Leave CineAsia Executives in Tears on Emotional Final Day

    After four days of back-slapping, plaudits for the hosts and encouraging noises about the imminent recovery of the theatrical cinema business, the CineAsia convention’s final awards lunch was reduced to tears by the very segment of the industry that had been conspicuously absent all week – mainland Chinese exhibitors. Despite the near-complete Chinese absence, Jane […]

  • Brazil risks losing control of the Amazon to organized crime, judge warns

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil runs the risk of losing control over its vast Amazon rainforest region to organized crime and traffickers who use the lawless region to smuggle drugs, a Supreme Court judge warned on Wednesday. Justice Luis Roberto Barroso proposed that environmental experts, investors and local authorities come together to brainstorm on how to foster sustainable development that would preserve the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest, and help the livelihood of the 25 million people who live there. The Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gas responsible for global warming and its preservation is seen as essential to the fight against climate change.

  • I'm Taking Cover in Cash, Small Biotech Plays Before Big News Hits

    We've got two inflation-related reports landing next week and the Fed rate decision. Here's my take on how to handle the unpredictable time.

  • Costco Sales Growth Cools as Consumers Shift Discretionary Spending

    Costco Wholesale Corp. sales growth slowed slightly in the most recent quarter compared with recent years as some shoppers bought fewer big-ticket discretionary items. Online sales fell 3.7% from the prior year, Costco said. The slower growth is both due to the quarterly comparison with massive growth last year and some pullback on spending, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on a call with analysts Thursday.

  • 3D Systems (DDD) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    3D Systems (DDD) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Dimon looks at geopolitical risk for hints about severity of U.S. recession

    "It's like anything can go wrong," he told CBS News "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan in an exclusive interview.

  • Morgan Stanley economist: Here comes a 'loose' recession

    Slow economic growth worldwide in 2023 will make it feel like a recession.

  • Jamie Dimon Sounded the Recession Alarm Again. This Metric Backs Him Up.

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO first predicted a slowdown in October, saying a U.S. downturn would arrive in six to nine months.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ shocking loss in final seconds vs. Jazz

    After the Warriors' stunning loss to the Jazz in the final seconds, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Wednesday night.

  • Stocks consolidate gains ahead of Thursday’s bell

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre recaps today's market session.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Verizon, Broadcom Make Morningstar List of Top Dividend Stocks

    While the S&P 500 has slumped 17% so far this year, the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index has dipped just 1%.