U.K. Money Manager Starts New Fund to Buy Yuan Bonds in China

1 / 2

U.K. Money Manager Starts New Fund to Buy Yuan Bonds in China

Susanne Barton

(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Jen, known in investing circles for his “dollar smile” approach to evaluating the greenback, has stepped up his bet on the Chinese currency that’s trying to unseat its U.S. rival in global finance.

Jen’s London-based asset manager Eurizon SLJ Capital on Tuesday announced a new bond fund focused on yuan-denominated assets, while another product will buy local-currency debt from emerging-market nations. Eurizon SLJ is part of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s asset management division, which manages about 350 billion euros ($425 billion) across 25 countries, according to its website.

The launch comes at a time when yield-seeking investors turn their attention to China’s outperforming economy. Foreign funds are pumping in record cash, adding to their bond holdings at the fastest pace on record in January. And no wonder -- the yield gap between 10-year China and U.S. sovereign notes in December reached the widest ever in data going back to 2005.

Part of the appeal of yuan-denominated assets, Jen said, is that China is increasingly being viewed as a haven in times of turmoil -- a role that has long been filled by the dollar and other assets.

“In risk-off episodes in the past 20 years, Chinese bonds have reliably rallied,” Jen wrote in an email. There are “very few safe-haven assets that carry any meaningful yield. If we look around the world, all yields have collapsed, making the 3.0-3.5% annual return on sovereign debt in China that much more interesting.”

Jen developed the dollar-smile framework in the early 2000s, based around the idea that the greenback tends to appreciate in two scenarios: when crises fuel demand for havens, and when U.S. growth outperforms the rest of the world. While Jen is by no means now abandoning the U.S. currency, his latest move does reflect the yuan’s growing prominence among investors as the country opens up its markets to foreigners.

The yuan was little changed at 6.4616 per dollar around noon in Shanghai Wednesday.

Higher Yields

The rising interest in Chinese bonds are twofold: the 10-year government securities offer yields of 3.25%, compared with U.S. equivalents of 1.35% and German bunds at -0.32%. In addition, the assets add diversification to the portfolios of global investors. Foreigners currently hold about 2 trillion yuan of onshore government bonds, or about 4% of the amount outstanding.

Still, investors must surmount obstacles to invest in China’s bonds, including strict capital controls. Curbs were tightened at the end of 2016 as a plunging yuan and stock market triggered outflows. Such restrictions are concerning to some funds as the curbs could make it harder for them to repatriate cash overseas. In recent months, however, there are signs that officials are starting to ease controls.

Foreign investors bought more than 1 trillion yuan of Chinese bonds in the interbank market last year, the fastest pace on record. Apart from a strong yuan and economic recovery, the inflows were also driven by global index compilers including yuan debt into their major gauges.

The long-only Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB Fund will be managed by Jen and Monica Wang, and will invest in a diversified set of renminbi-denominated debt traded on the China Interbank Bond Market or in other regulated markets in China and Hong Kong. The Eurizon SLJ Local Emerging Markets Debt Fund will be managed by Yasmine Ravai and Alan Wilson, and will invest in sovereign, credit and derivative bonds issued in local currencies in the 19 emerging markets that make up the JPMorgan GBI EM Global Diversified Index.

Both funds will be registered in the U.K.

“Given the demographic trend and the need for European/British savers to earn a meaningful risk-adjusted return on their savings, there will continue to be significant demand from this part of the world for higher-yielding investments elsewhere,” Jen said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Elon Musk Vs. Jeff Bezos Wealth Race Is Neck And Neck

    Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are trading places as the world's richest person as Tesla stock and Amazon stock fluctuate while privately held SpaceX is key too.

  • Klarna Said to Raise Up to $1 Billion at $31 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB is raising funds valuing the Swedish fintech startup at around $31 billion, roughly tripling the company’s valuation after its most recent round in September.The Stockholm-based company is raising around $800 million and up to $1 billion, the people said, adding the round could be announced in the coming days. Existing investors are participating ahead of a potential public listing next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.A Klarna spokesperson declined to comment.The fresh funding would recrown the Swedish company as Europe’s most valuable startup after payments business Checkout.com was valued at $15 billion. Klarna in September had brought in $650 million in equity funding from investors led by Silver Lake, then valuing it at $10.65 billion. Other existing backers include Sequoia Capital Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, BlackRock Inc. and HMI Capital.Klarna Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski has previously indicated the company would look to publicly list in the near future but has held back on giving any precise timing.The Swedish company’s success in online payments has made it an important challenger to traditional credit cards and firms like PayPal Holdings Inc. and Square Inc. The firm has also benefited from an accelerated shift to e-commerce during the pandemic.Klarna has risen in popularity, especially in the U.S., in large part thanks to its buy-now-pay-later service. The offering lets customers pay through interest-free installments when they shop brands like H&M or Adidas, while retailers pay Klarna a cut of purchases.But Klarna and other buy-now-pay-later services are increasingly coming under scrutiny from regulators on concerns they allow customers to spend more than they can afford.The U.K. in early February said it would start regulating the sector. Still, the prospect of tighter regulation hasn’t appeared to dampen investors’ appetite for Klarna, and the company said it would welcome more modern rules.Swedish technology news outlet Breakit previously reported the company was raising another round of funding.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening financial conditions will likely lead to a “phase change” in global markets in the second quarter, resulting in lower overall returns and favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.A shift from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as inflation enthusiasm peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, wrote strategists including Bhanu Baweja in a note Monday. This regime change will be marked by a bottoming in real rates and credit spreads -- which will signal the end of the liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities has jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11.While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets An analysis of similar historic “phase changes” when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said. The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mega cities fan China's home prices further in test for policymakers

    New home prices in China grew at a faster pace in January, driven by red-hot demand in the country's mega cities despite several rounds of government cooling measures, raising the challenge for policymakers as they try to curb financial risks. Average new home prices in 70 major cities increased 0.3% in January from a month earlier, the fastest growth since September, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 3.9%, quickening from a 3.8% gain in December.

  • Steelcase's Allan Smith on work from home office trends

    Allan Smith, Steelcase's Global VP Workplace Innovation, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss work from hom trends and Steelcase's latest work from home survey.

  • American and JetBlue just unveiled a new partnership with 33 new routes

    Vasu Raja - American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for the airline industry amid covid-19.

  • Improper storage, use of explosives killed 10 Chinese miners

    Improper storage and use of explosives caused a massive blast at a gold mine in eastern China that killed 10 people last month, state media reported Tuesday. A total of 45 people are facing various punishments over the disaster in the city of Qixia in Shandong province, including possible criminal penalties, the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said. The explosion on Jan. 10 released 70 tons of debris that blocked a shaft, disabling elevators and trapping 22 workers underground, prompting a two-week rescue effort that eventually brought 11 survivors to the surface using a newly drilled parallel shaft.

  • China to tighten online lending rules from 2022 in additional measures to rein in fintech giants, pre-empt banking crisis

    China's banking industry regulator has tightened requirements on online lending by commercial banks and internet platforms from next year in a move to foster a steady pace of growth and pre-empt any financial crisis, analysts said. The new rules will require all online lending platforms to contribute 30 per cent of the funding for loans they offer in partnership with traditional banks from January 1, 2022, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website on Saturday. The 30 per cent rule, first mentioned in a consultation paper in November, means platforms operated by the likes Ant Group, JD Digits and Lufax, will need to put up more of their own capital to make new loans. Currently, they contribute about 20 to 40 yuan for every 1,000 yuan (US$154.50) of loans, while commercial banks assume most of the credit risks. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The tightening came as fintech giants expanded their reach to a billion online users and teamed up with banking partners, stoking concerns about systemic risks. They lent US$516 billion in 2019, a 42 per cent increase over 2018, according to China's central bank. "The new regulation is necessary as online lending has expanded to a dangerous level," said Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of Institute of Securities Dealers, an industry body of local brokers. "Without proper regulation, it may trigger a financial crisis." A logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters. alt=A logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters. Saturday's announcement also imposed several restrictions on commercial banks in these types of lending. Among them, the amount of internet loans issued by a bank with one online lending partner must not exceed 25 per cent of its net tier-one capital, CBIRC said. The total balance of co-lending loans with online platforms also cannot exceed 50 per cent of their total loan book, the regulator said. Banks need to make sure they can meet these targets by July 17, 2022, according to the statement. In addition, regional banks can only serve local customers within their borders from next year, and are not allowed to tap nationwide customers with the help of the online lending platforms, the regulator added. Digital banks, trust companies, consumer financing firms and car loan providers also need to comply, according to CBIRC. The new rules will add to a slew of curbs since July last year in the banking and property sectors, as the government keeps an eye on leverage to prevent any banking crisis and social unrest, while it works to restore economic growth after putting the Covid-19 outbreak under control. A sign of wealth management platform Lufax is seen during an expo in Beijing, China December 11, 2015. Picture taken December 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters. alt=A sign of wealth management platform Lufax is seen during an expo in Beijing, China December 11, 2015. Picture taken December 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters. In recent years, mainland commercial banks have increased their collaboration with fintech giants to expand their business, introducing relatively new, untested algorithms and risks into their loan portfolios, the industry regulator said in a November paper. Banks will not have collateral to fall back on if data-driven lending turns sour, it added. "We think the new rules can prevent banks from over-relying on online lenders for credit assessment and over-concentrating on selective fintech partners," Citigroup analysts led by Judy Zhang wrote in a report on Monday. She believes the new rules will benefit nationwide lenders such as China Merchants Bank and Ping An Bank by restraining competition from fintech giants, and hurt regional lenders by restricting their business scope. The new rules will "reduce systematic risk in the case that banks become a pure funding channel without fully understanding the potential credit risk and overly relying on selective Big Tech partners for credit assessment," she said. The latest curbs may erode the valuation of internet giants such as Ant Group, should its stock listing plan be revived, according to Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities. Online lending will become more expensive given the cost of additional capital. Chinese authorities scuppered Ant Group's record-breaking US$34.5 billion dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong on November 3, two days before its trading debut, amid concerns about systemic risk and consumers' privacy. Since then, Beijing has issued new regulations and launched an antitrust probe into the fintech companies including Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which in turn is the owner of this newspaper. Ant Group, JD Digit and others have also removed bank deposits and insurance products from their platforms. A spokesman for Ant Group declined to comment on the new rules announced on Saturday. "The new rules are aimed at fostering long-term quality growth" within the online lending industry, analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note on Sunday. "The grace period, in our view, should enable smooth transition." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Tencent and Ant Group-Backed Banks to Join China’s Digital Yuan Trial: Report

    The two commercial banks join the six state-owned banks already participating in the CBDC trial.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Huawei 2020 revenue ticks up despite U.S. sanctions, chairman says

    Huawei Technologies saw slight revenue and profit growth in 2020, in line with its expectations, its rotating chairman said on Tuesday, even as Washington toughened sanctions against the Chinese telecom equipment maker. The company was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. Huawei has repeatedly denied it poses a security risk.

  • Telecom Italia to Pay $1.2 Billion to Back DAZN Soccer Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA, Italy’s largest phone carrier, said it’s ready to back DAZN Group Ltd. in its multibillion-euro offer for broadcast rights to the country’s top soccer league.The former telephone monopoly last month reached an agreement with DAZN -- subject to conditions -- on a possible plan that would provide distribution and technological support as well as financing of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for its bid to broadcast the next three seasons of Italy’s Serie A league. Telecom Italia confirmed the accord Monday following a report by Bloomberg News.DAZN, a streaming startup backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, has offered Serie A 840 million euros a season and Telecom Italia could back that bid by 40%, providing about 340 million euros a year in a content-distribution deal, according to people familiar with the matter. DAZN is bidding against Comcast Corp.’s Sky.The streaming company’s business plan “includes an important distribution agreement with a partner who’s an industry leader and will provide further support also from a financial point of view,” DAZN wrote in a confidential letter sent to Serie A on Feb. 8. The message aimed to address concerns raised by some soccer team presidents over DAZN’s strength.Annual PaymentThe DAZN letter says that the company’s partner “is committed to the payment of an annual guaranteed minimum equal to more than 40% of the annual total amount due to Serie A.”DAZN also says in the letter that its partner’s payments will be sent through six annual installments of the same amount “made to an escrow bank account to be used exclusively for payments to Serie A.”For DAZN, a tie-up with a partner with funding capacity could be a game-changer. The streaming company lost nearly $2 billion last year and has been in retreat in the U.S. and Latin America. Prioritizing Italy, Germany and Japan could allow it to grow in markets with less competition.“DAZN is hanging on to Germany and Italy as key markets and in both it is trying to carve out a competitive position,” said Claire Enders, founder of media consultant Enders Analysis.Representatives for DAZN and Serie A declined to comment.Live StreamingA Telecom Italia move into soccer would boost live streaming services in a country that’s still mostly characterized by conventional media such as digital terrestrial television, over-the-air broadcasting dominated by Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset SpA, and satellite programming, which was pioneered in the country by Sky.Serie A has been seeking new sources of revenue. An effort earlier this month to sell a $2 billion stake to an investor group stalled after the league’s board failed to act on the deal, people familiar with the matter said at that time, raising concerns that the agreement could ultimately collapse.The Italian league, which features players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is in need of a cash injection after decades of underinvestment. Finances have been further pummeled by the pandemic, as matches have been played to empty or near-empty stadiums and broadcast revenue has declined.(Updates with Telecom Italia’s confirmation starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla on Track to “Make $1 Billion” in Bitcoin Profits

    Tesla, which revealed it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin earlier this month, is "on a trajectory to make more from its Bitcoin investments than profits from selling its EV (electric vehicle) cars...

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • The future of USPS trucks is electric: The new fleet will replace, expand more than 230K vehicles

    The USPS awarded a 10-year multi-billion dollar contract to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense to replace it's aging fleet of vehicles.

  • Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

    It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also...

  • We put our spendthrift neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you by the husband-and-wife and how their wealthy friends shared their financial adviser with them, an act that ultimately destroyed their friendship.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.