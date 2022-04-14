Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

FILE PHOTO: An illustration picture shows euro and US dollar banknotes and coins
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen.

Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting later in the day, to see whether they were in the same, more hawkish mood as their global peers.

"At the beginning of the week I was saying everything followed from the ongoing grind higher in U.S. yields, equities were off, the dollar was soaring, and now because of what's happening in Treasuries, everything has reversed," said Ray Atrrill global head of FX strategy at National Bank of Australia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.7120%. It rose steadily earlier this month - driven by expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening to combat inflation - and reached as high as 2.836% on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation figures.

However, while high, these were not quite as bad as some had feared, which observers said caused yields to pause.

The two year yield was also lower at 2.3604%.

The British pound rose to $1.3131 in early trade, its highest in a week against the dollar, after jumping 0.9% on Wednesday, its biggest daily percentage gain since June 2021, partly boosted by high inflation figures.

The euro too gained ground on the dollar, rising 0.54% on Wednesday, though fell against sterling

This left the dollar index which measures the dollar against six peers, at 99.818 after a 0.52% overnight tumble.

As well as the slow down in U.S. yields, Attrill said part of the moves could be explained by British CPI numbers coming in above expectations, "the money is flirting with the idea that the Bank of England could do 50 basis points in May - though we don't expect that".

The market was positioned for a hint that the ECB might draw a line under its quantitative easing programme in the second quarter rather than the third, said Atrrill.

"The risk is they are going to follow the path in terms of becoming overtly less dovish."

The Bank of Korea, on Wednesday, surprised markets with a rate hike, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy.

The Singapore dollar gained about 0.5% to a one week high on the dollar after the move. The Korean won was less concerned, rising 0.16%.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of New Zealand both raised rates by 50 basis points, the largest hike for each in around 20 years.

The dollar weakened 0.6% on the loonie on Wednesday, after the move, but gained ground on the kiwi as the RBNZ indicated in its post‑meeting statement that the peak cash rate remains unchanged due to concerns about the global outlook.

The pause in yields meant the Japanese yen managed a small recovery in U.S. trade which continued into early Asia. It was last at 125.37 per dollar, having fallen to a 20 year low of 126.31 on Wednesday.

More than three-quarters of Japanese firms say the yen has declined to point of being detrimental to their business, a Reuters poll found, with almost half of companies expecting a hit to earnings.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia’s Hibiscus Explores Singapore SPAC Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd. is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Singapore that could raise as much as S$200 million ($147 million), according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivP

  • The Memo: Zelensky battles to hold world’s attention as chances of long war rise

    As if he weren’t facing enough challenges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has one more: how to keep Americans, and the rest of the world, focused on the plight of his nation if the Russian invasion stretches on for months, or even years. Zelensky has won near-universal praise for his leadership and particularly his mastery of…

  • Bird Flu Hits Top U.S. Egg Region, Raising Processed Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The prices for processed eggs, which go into everything from salad dressings to cake mix, are soaring to record highs due to bird flu outbreaks in the midwestern U.S.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead En

  • Tokyo’s Yen Traders Zero In on Further Losses to 130 per Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Consensus is building among Tokyo market watchers that the yen can extend losses past its 20-year low to 130 per dollar in coming months, before it steadies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows

  • Bird flu's grisly question: How to kill millions of chickens, turkeys to prevent the virus' spread

    Animal rights groups say the American Veterinary Association's recommended methods for dealing with bird flu are inhumane.

  • Why Walmart just hired PayPal's CFO

    It's all about financial services for Walmart.

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Se

  • Judge finds Tesla liable to Black former worker who alleged bias, but slashes payout

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said on Wednesday Tesla Inc was liable to a Black elevator operator who said the electric car company ignored racial abuse at the factory where he worked, but reduced a nearly $137 million jury award to $15 million. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled after jurors last October found that Tesla subjected Owen Diaz to a hostile environment at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California by allowing and failing to stop the racism he faced. Diaz, who worked at the plant for nine months in 2015 and 2016, said other employees used racist slurs when speaking to him, and scrawled swastikas and slurs including the "N-word" on bathroom walls.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. So, we’ve used the TipRanks data

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.