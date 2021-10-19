Dollar softens amid bets other central banks to outpace Fed tightening

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar languished near the bottom of its recent range against major peers on Tuesday, knocked back by weak U.S. factory data overnight and on market wagers of faster normalisation of monetary policy in other countries.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, weakened 0.05% to 93.894 from Monday. It has oscillated for the past three weeks between 93.671 and the one-year high of 94.563, reached last Tuesday.

Over the past week though, it has trended lower, with a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus as early as next month already priced in, along with a first interest-rate increase next year.

A recovery in risk sentiment has also weighed on the safe-haven U.S. currency.

Elsewhere, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal for early U.K. rate hikes by saying on Sunday that the central bank will "have to act" to counter rising inflation risks. In New Zealand, bets for faster policy normalisation were stoked on Monday by data showing the fastest consumer-price inflation in more than a decade.

The U.K. and New Zealand led a rise in short-term bond yields globally, with rates in Europe and Australia climbing comparatively more than those in the U.S., pressuring the dollar.

"The sense that 'transitory' inflation will last longer than previously thought has been the main catalyst" as "the market re-calibrated rate hike expectations in most jurisdictions," Westpac strategists wrote in a research note.

However, the U.S. is likely to be insulated by energy market bottleneck that is "casting an ongoing cloud over rebound prospects in Europe and China," which "should leave yield spreads at the front end continuing to drift in the USD's favour," they said, adding that pullbacks in the dollar index should be limited to 93.70.

However, Westpac remains bullish on New Zealand's kiwi dollar - which isn't part of the dollar index - targeting a climb to $0.74 by year-end, and recommending buying any dips to $0.6985.

The kiwi rose 0.11% to $0.7093, edging back toward a one-month high of $0.7105 reached on Monday.

The Aussie dollar gained 0.09% to $0.74225, approaching a more than one-month high of $0.7440 touched at the end of last week, even after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's September meeting showed on Tuesday that policymakers are concerned tighter policy could harm the labour market.

Sterling added 0.13% to $1.37455, nearing Friday's one-month peak at $1.3773.

The euro advanced 0.09% to $1.16205, approaching the top of this month's trading range.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar was little changed at 114.275, but not far from the almost three-year high of 114.47 touched on Friday.

U.S. manufacturing output was hurt as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, providing further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.

"Our strong USD forecast published in early July reflected - among other things - U.S. economic outperformance, but the USD's drivers may be changing," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

"The spike in global inflation and interest rates may support the USD as a safe haven if short-term interest rates price in a global monetary tightening cycle that it so strong it forces equities to correct lower," with evidence of that scenario likely seen in a decline in USD/JPY and AUD/JPY, he said.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary's new opposition PM candidate wants stronger ties with EU

    Hungary should strengthen ties with the European Union, put its economy on a path to adopting the euro currency and join the European Public Prosecutor's Office to root out corruption, the opposition's joint prime ministerial candidate told Reuters. Peter Marki-Zay, a political outsider with no party affiliation, will challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an election next year after winning an opposition primary on Sunday. Marki-Zay will lead an alliance of six opposition parties against Orban.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Arista Networks The Trade: Ari

  • EmergeVest Weighing Options for Logistics Firm EV Cargo

    (Bloomberg) -- EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-based private equity firm, is considering strategic options for its logistics business EV Cargo amid a surge in investor demand in the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Gov. Gordon signs order offering tax credits for businesses with increased UI taxes

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order on Friday that he says will provide tax relief for businesses in the state.

  • Thiel-Backed Lithium Miner Is Said to Prepare Nasdaq Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is preparing a Nasdaq listing to broaden its investor base and help finance a $545 million battery-metals smelter in Germany near sites of key suppliers and customers including Tesla Inc. and BASF SE, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO

  • United Airlines pulls plans for new SFO nonstop to European capital

    The carrier blamed the decline in business travel for the new daily nonstop never getting off the ground.

  • Brent oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions; natural-gas prices end at a more than 3-week low

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark ending lower for the first time in three sessions and the U.S. benchmark significantly paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • Occidental (OXY) Announces Asset Sale, Meets Divestiture Goal

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) meets the $10B non-core assets divestiture goal with the agreement to sell interests in two offshore Ghana fields for $750 million.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Carl Icahn sees a market 'crisis' brewing and notes bitcoin's potential if inflation spirals

    "I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we're printing up money, the way we are going into inflation," Carl Icahn told CNBC.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors should be on the lookout for companies benefiting from America's robust infrastructure and housing markets.