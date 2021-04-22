Dollar stalls as yield gains slow, focus shifts to ECB

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph
Stanley White
·2 min read

By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was pinned near multi-week lows against most major currencies on Thursday as fading gains in U.S. Treasury yields reduced the greenback's interest rate advantage.

The euro was in focus ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB)meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher.

Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened as last month's spike in Treasury yields reverses course, but some analysts say the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a strong U.S. economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination programme.

"We've confirmed that demand for Treasuries is healthy, which means there is no upward pressure on yields," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"In this environment, the dollar will test the downside against the yen. The euro is different because there are signs that people inside the ECB are more optimistic about the economy, which raises questions about tapering."

The dollar stood at 108.04 yen, close to a seven-week low.

The euro was quoted at $1.2037, not far from its strongest since March 3.

The British pound bought $1.3931.

On Wednesday a closely watched auction of U.S. 20-year Treasuries drew strong demand, which helped the fixed income market regain its composure and put a cap on yields.

Last month, Treasury yields spiked to their highest in more than a year due to worries about rising inflation, which prompted dollar bulls to pile into the currency.

However, this trade has started to unwind this month as yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week for new trading cues.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond buying.

Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar on any signs that a reduction in bond purchases is gaining more support within the ECB, analysts said.

Monetary policy has drawn renewed attention after the Bank of Canada signalled that it could start hiking interest rates in late 2022 after it cut the pace of bond purchases, making it the first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing extraordinary stimulus.

The Canadian dollar, which surged to a six-week high on Wednesday, was last quoted at 1.2500 against its U.S. counterpart.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars also held onto overnight gains against the greenback, supported by speculation that their central banks are more likely to follow Canada's example due to an improving economic outlook.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Blackstone (BX) This Earnings Season?

    Blackstone (BX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Asia Stocks Bounce, U.S. Futures Dip; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks bounced after U.S. equities snapped a two-day drop on a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival. The dollar and Treasuries stabilized.Japan outperformed, while Australia and South Korea had more modest gains. U.S. futures edged lower. Earlier, most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with raw-material, energy and financial shares leading the charge. The Russell 2000 Index, a gauge of small caps, climbed more than 2%, outperforming major benchmarks.Oil added to losses with an increase in U.S. crude inventories compounding concerns around a choppy global demand recovery.Traders are sifting through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated jump in profits would bring with it forecasts for stronger growth. Equities had drifted lower on concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize an economic rebound, particularly with stocks trading near their all-time highs.“There is strong potential for additional upside in stocks particularly as we move through the earnings season and we start to have more forecasts for what the year ahead is going to look like,” Erin Browne, Pacific Investment Management Co. multi-asset strategies portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg TV. “While certainly investors have priced in a lot in terms of normalization in certain segments of the market, I still think that there is room to run.” Meanwhile, the European Central Banks meets Thursday and its expected to keep its policy unchanged, confirming that asset purchases under its pandemic program will run at a faster pace until June. The meeting will be of particular interest after the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank to signal it will pare back asset purchases and move up its expected timeline for potential rate hikes.Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%.Topix index rose 1.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3%.Kospi index rose 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen was little changed at 108.06 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.4899 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was little changed at $1.2036.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.55%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $61.12 a barrel.Gold was at $1,792.81 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU has exported 37 million more COVID-19 shots than its nations have received - sources

    The European Union has exported about 37 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than it has shared out among its own 27 countries, two sources told Reuters citing figures from the bloc's data. The EU is buying most of its vaccines together as a bloc and, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control nearly 133 million doses have been distributed among EU states. That compares to 136 million doses exported since Jan. 30 to 43 countries, with Japan the top recipient at 52.3 million doses, followed by ex-EU member Britain at 16.2 million, the sources said after the European Commission presented the figures to the 27 member states' European ministers on Tuesday.

  • Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it

    Israel has registered eight cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, an Israeli health official said on Tuesday. An initial seven cases of the Indian variant were detected in Israel last week among people arriving from abroad and who have since undergone preliminary testing, the Health Ministry said. "The impression is that the Pfizer vaccine has efficacy against it, albeit a reduced efficacy," the ministry's director-general, Hezi Levy, told Kan public radio, saying the number of cases of the variant in Israel now stood at eight.

  • EU snubs extra 300 million J&J, Astra shots in bet on Pfizer-source

    The European Union won't take up an extra 300 million doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that it has secured as options under existing contracts, a senior EU official told Reuters. The decision is the latest sign Brussels is looking to distance itself from AstraZeneca amid simmering tensions after the drugmaker slashed its delivery targets due to production problems. It is also further evidence the bloc is sidelining vaccines that have been linked with a very rare, but potentially fatal side effect, and is confident current suppliers - led by Pfizer/BioNTech - will deliver enough doses to inoculate at least 70% of EU adults by the end of the summer.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

    President took unusual step of talking about Chauvin trial once jury was sequestered

  • Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale dies aged 93

    Jimmy Carter's running mate lost heavily to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Instagram lets users filter out abusive messages

    The update comes after a number of footballers complained of abuse on the platform.

  • Newsmax host claims Derek Chauvin was ‘sacrificed to the mob’ as right-wing outlets accused of racism

    Robert Schmitt follows Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in attacking jury’s guilty verdict

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • You now can easily find walk-in COVID vaccine appointments in Charlotte. Here’s how.

    Among the big changes with expanded options, anyone age 16 and up can get a shot at the Bojangles Coliseum vaccine site without an appointment.

  • Will Derek Chauvin appeal guilty verdict in George Floyd murder?

    Though overturning the case is a long shot, there are a few arguments Chauvin’s lawyers could make for a potential appeal