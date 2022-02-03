Dollar to stay dominant, but big Fed push needed to climb higher: Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar and euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
Hari Kishan and Shrutee Sarkar
·4 min read

By Hari Kishan and Shrutee Sarkar

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar will reign supreme for at least another 3-6 months, a Reuters poll of strategists found, saying it will take a significant change in market expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes to push it higher.

Indeed, while the dollar was not expected to make any significant headway from current levels, it was forecast to hold onto most of its impressive gains from 2021, according to the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 Reuters poll.

Multi-decade high inflation in the United States and swathes of the rest of the world has prompted the Fed and other central banks to dial back some of the stimulus measures enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That sudden change in policy expectations sent equity prices into a tailspin last month, with the benchmark S&P 500 index marking its worst start to the year since the financial crisis.

U.S. Treasuries have also taken a pasting, with yields rising by some measures at their fastest pace since 2009 in January as traders bet on a quicker pace of Fed tightening.

That is fertile ground for the dollar to consolidate its strong position. The dollar index rose nearly 7% in 2021, its best performance since 2015, but is up just 0.2% this year so far.

"Over the short term, we think the dollar is going to be more supported by the fact markets are still adjusting to this more hawkish U.S. rate profile. That's going to give the dollar some strength," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, the most accurate forecaster for major currencies in Reuters polls for 2021 according to Refinitiv Starmine.

(Reuters poll graphic on FX majors forecasts: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/zjvqkawbovx/Reuters%20Poll-%20Dollar's%20dominance.png)

Over 75% of respondents to an additional question, 33 of 43, said the dollar's dominance would last at least another 3-6 months. Among those, 14 said that specific time period, 11 said 6-12 months and eight said more than a year.

Among the remaining 10, eight picked less than three months and only two said it was already over.

EURO GAINS

Asked how many additional basis points of Fed tightening need to be priced in for this year for the dollar to trade significantly higher, 24 analysts returned a median of 62.5 basis points. That was on top of the roughly 125 basis points currently priced in for the year.

Predictions ranged from 25 basis points to 200.

Fed officials played down the chance of a half point rate hike in March on Wednesday, knocking the dollar index off its recent 19-month high of 97.441.

That broadly has cast doubts over whether the Fed could tighten policy to the extent financial markets were pricing in.

Federal funds futures imply U.S. interest rates will peak at just 1.75%-2.0% in the current cycle. That was lower than the 2.25%-2.50% economists predicted in a separate Reuters poll last month.

"I think there are warning signs out there about the medium term dollar outlook," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"What really worries me is that flattening of the yield curve ... I think the market is saying the Fed is walking a very narrow path, and if it hikes too much this is going to be a very short interest rate hiking cycle and we could have potentially a hard landing on the other side."

The euro was forecast to erase some of its losses for the year and gain over 1.5% over the next 12 months. Those gains would still fall short of recouping an almost 7% loss against the dollar last year.

The Japanese yen, which has benefited from the flare-up in geopolitical tensions and the ensuing flight to safety, was up 0.75% for the year but was expected to give up those gains and drift down 1.5% in a year.

"We're expecting the dollar to be resilient against low-yielding currencies where monetary policy is a lot slower to react," added Harvey from Monex Europe.

(Reporting by Hari Kishan; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar, Shaloo Shrivastava, Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Prerana Bhat; Editing by Ross Finley and Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jolts data show continued tight U.S. labor market in December

    The numbers: Job openings rose by 150,000 to 10.9 million on the last day of December, the U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 10.5 million vacancies.

  • Labor market: Wage-price spiral ‘halfway there in the U.S.,’ economist says

    Allianz Chief Economist Ludovic Subran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the labor market as job openings rise to 10.9 million in December.

  • Banks open fixed income front in Europe's data price battle

    The price of bond market data has risen by half over the past five years, which could prompt some users to quit the market and damage liquidity, industry body AFME said on Thursday. Big banks and asset managers already say that data on share trades is too expensive -- a complaint rejected by exchanges -- and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) is now also targeting fixed income data costs. The European Union, keen to deepen its capital market after the departure of Britain from the bloc, has proposed a "consolidated tape" which collates and gives access to real time bond and stock trades to increase liquidity and transparency.

  • Thailand Poised to Join Global Rush for Virtual Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand is preparing rules for the setting up of virtual banks, set to join peers including Singapore and Malaysia in promoting financial technology to spur competition and wider access to banking services.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Inf

  • Fed nominees say inflation is 'grave threat,' vow to fight

    U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board came out swinging against high inflation on Wednesday, saying rising prices pose a threat to economic growth and stopping that trend is a paramount task for the central bank. "Our most important task is tackling inflation," Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook, one of three Fed nominees up for a confirmation hearing at the U.S. Senate on Thursday, said in her prepared remarks. The Fed must "ensure that inflation declines to levels consistent with its goals," wrote nominee Philip Jefferson, dean of faculty at Davidson College, while former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said reducing inflation must be a "top priority while we continue to sustain our economic recovery."

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple - and TikTok

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta, which missed on Wall Street's earnings estimates, said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]