Dollar steadies as optimism over China reopening turns to caution

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Rae Wee
·2 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Thursday after riding long-end U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled.

Following China's removal of its quarantine rule for inbound travellers beginning Jan. 8, countries such as the United States, Japan and India said they would require COVID tests for travellers from China.

The speed at which the country has scrapped COVID rules has left its fragile health system overwhelmed and sparked concerns about the spread of the virus.

The Japanese yen was last nearly 0.5% higher at 133.83 per dollar, though it remained pinned near a one-week low of 134.50 that was hit in the previous session.

Sterling rose 0.19% to $1.2040, but was similarly not far off its three-week trough of $1.1993 hit last week.

The euro was up 0.15% at $1.0628.

"Many countries adopting an additional layer of testing for travellers arriving from China reflect hobbled resumption of travel amid China's outbreak," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank. "This might also fuel fears of new strains of COVID that could once again disrupt the global recovery."

The uncertainty over the global economic outlook, along with mounting worries about a recession in the U.S., saw the two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, slip overnight. It last stood at 4.3512%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury last stood at 3.8656%, after rising to a more than one-month high of 3.8920% overnight. [US/]

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index was firm at 104.28.

"Near term, there's still the big question mark as to how soon can we get over this COVID resurgence," said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. "But in the medium term ... I think the growth outlook for China can be steadier and less bumpy, and that in turn means the rest of the world could benefit from that as well."

The Aussie was last 0.16% higher at $0.6751, while the kiwi gained 0.33% to $0.6331.

The Chinese offshore yuan rose marginally to 6.9932 per dollar.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin edged 0.13% higher to $16,561, while Ether gained 0.26% to $1,192.60, though both are on track for a decline of more than 60% this year.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • In Mexico, legal struggle to free women jailed for abortion

    About 200 women are still in prison in Mexico under outdated anti-abortion state laws even though the Supreme Court decriminalized abortion last year, advocates said. The laws even applied to women who haven't had an abortion, but who suffered miscarriages.

  • Adults Only? Luxury Tents? A New Four Seasons in Mexico Upends Expectations

    Naviva, A Four Seasons ResortSituated on the edge of Punta Mita—a 1,500-acre private peninsula in Mexico just north of Puerto Vallarta—is the Four Seasons’ first adults-only tented resort in the Americas. After pulling up to the resort’s access road, I immediately felt like I had stepped into a different world. I know that sounds clichéd, and I’ve probably used that phrase inappropriately before. But this time, it’s truly fitting.It was a stark difference from the hustle and bustle of Puerto Val

  • Oil prices ease, China COVID spike hurts demand outlook

    Oil prices ticked down on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases in China dimmed hopes of a recovery in fuel demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer. The scale of the latest outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors, even as China began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and testing. Oil markets were also buffeted by expectations of another U.S. interest rate hike in the United States, as Federal Reserve tries to limit price rises in a tight labour market.

  • 6 months after end of Roe, Illinois abortion providers treat a ‘historic high’ number of out-of-state patients

    CHICAGO — Six months after the historic fall of Roe v. Wade, Illinois abortion providers say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of out-of-state patients — and they’re traveling from more states than ever before. Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to rescind federal abortion protections, Planned Parenthood of Illinois saw dozens of patients from other states every month. Now ...

  • Stock Hedge Funds Erase Billions With Another Year of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, tech-heavy hedge fund Light Street Capital Management posted a banner year on bets including Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unpreced

  • In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy

    This holiday season, officials added a new item to their list: an action figure with red tights, a blue cape and a big mustache that fights the U.S. “empire” and is modeled after President Nicolas Maduro. The character goes by the name of “Super Bigote” due to its thick black mustache. In the days leading up to Christmas, officials in several parts of Venezuela shared videos of themselves handing out Super Bigote toys to children at holiday parties.

  • Timeline: Next storm arrives in Bay Area late Wednesday night

    As our first Level 3 storm of the season and the atmospheric river move out of the Bay Area we will get a short break from the wet weather but another system arrives late Wednesday night.

  • Russia Leaves Its Options Open for a Tougher Response to Oil Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- On the face of it, Vladimir Putin’s response to the G-7 cap on Russia’s oil prices looked in line with his previous pledges and did nothing to disrupt global crude supply. But the Kremlin has left itself room for a tougher stance.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for T

  • Why fighting is allowed in ice hockey

    Despite seeing a cooling-off in recent years, dropping the gloves is still very much a part of the sport.

  • Wall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic and John Stoltzfus, two of the loudest stock bulls on all of Wall Street, were convinced of one thing at the outset of 2022: The Federal Reserve would go slow, very slow, with its plan to lift interest rates. Nevermind that inflation had already soared to its highest level in four decades. The rate increases, they said, would come in increments so small that financial markets would barely feel them.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Fl

  • Chelsea Handler Admits That Ending Jo Koy Relationship Was 'One of the Most Difficult Things'

    Chelsea Handler announced the pair's split on Instagram in July after nearly a year of dating

  • Tencent Wins Nod for Blockbusters as China Crackdown Softens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. secured a green-light for another clutch of major game titles, reinforcing hopes Beijing is easing a crackdown on the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jon

  • Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks 108-107

    Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets’ longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. Brooklyn (23-12) has won 14 of 15.

  • Japanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese companies inked several deals on Tuesday to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, with a preliminary agreement lasting up to 10 years with Oman LNG and a 20-year deal with U.S.-based Venture Global. LNG supply has been tight since Russia invaded Ukraine and cut gas supply flows to Europe, leading European nations to import record amounts of LNG cargoes, straining global supplies and elevating prices. Top Japanese electricity generator JERA and trading houses Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp signed binding term sheet agreements with Oman LNG for a total of 2.35 million tonnes per year starting in 2025, Oman LNG said on Twitter on Tuesday night.

  • Police: Boston man taunted officers after exposing himself in front of girl on MBTA bus

    A Boston man was arrested after police say he hurled “aggressive sexual comments” and exposed himself in front of a girl while riding an MBTA bus on Tuesday night.

  • Russian Foreign Minister complains that US is "threatening" to kill Putin

    Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has claimed that representatives of the US Department of Defense have allegedly threatened to deliver a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin. Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS Quote: "Washington went the farthest: there, some 'unnamed officials' from the Pentagon threatened to deliver a 'decapitating strike' on the Kremlin.

  • Apple needs another hit product. But the rumored new AR/VR glasses will not be it.

    Michael Gartenberg, a former Apple exec and Gartner analyst, doesn't think Apple will succeed with the glasses where others have struggled.

  • China ends Covid quarantine for travellers in January

    Chinese citizens will also be able to travel overseas, the immigration authority said on Tuesday.

  • Stocks in Asia Decline on Fresh Covid-19 Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell Thursday as fresh concerns about the spread of Covid-19 from China weakened risk appetite in one of the final trading days of the year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Un

  • China to import video games, Tencent gets licenses

    STORY: China granted publishing licenses to 45 foreign games on Wednesday (December 28).It is the latest move to lift strict restrictions that have hit China's gaming industry over the last 18 months.The country's video-games regulator included five titles due to be published by Tencent.One of those was Pokemon Unite by Nintendo.The regulator also approved 84 domestic games for the month of December.That's according to a new list released Wednesday.The licensing effectively marks the end of Beijing's crackdown on the video games industry.It began in August last year when authorities suspended the game-approval process.Unlike in most other countries, video games need approval from regulators before they can be released in China - which is the world's largest gaming market.Beijing's crackdown on the industry has hurt Chinese tech companies like Tencent.The firms get large revenues from publishing both self-developed and imported games.