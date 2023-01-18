Dollar steady, yen slips as traders brace for BOJ policy decision

Illustration picture of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes
Ankur Banerjee
·2 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Wednesday, while the yen slipped as investors eagerly awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision, which could set the stage for Tokyo to end its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The central bank stunned the market last month by raising its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero. Since then, speculation has swirled that the BOJ was likely to tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy further.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.56% versus the greenback at 128.83 per dollar on Wednesday, easing off the seven month high of 127.25 it touched on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, was flat at 102.400.

Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the meeting is likely to result in large volatility in currency markets, pointing out that a dovish stance could see dollar/yen surge by 2‑5 yen.

"By contrast any policy tweak may again be interpreted by markets as a step towards policy normalisation, pulling dollar/yen lower, potentially sharply lower," Clifton said.

The 10-year yield on Japanese government bond breached the BOJ's ceiling for three straight sessions to Tuesday, leading to a wave of emergency bond buying by the government. [JP/]

Some investors are betting the BOJ will be forced to adjust, or even dismantle, YCC as early as this week on the view the central bank cannot sustain the massive volume of bond buying needed to defend the cap.

"The pressure on the JGB market in recent weeks alongside the prospect of rising Japanese inflation leads us to conclude that the BOJ will deliver a strong signal that the end of YCC is nigh," said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril in Sydney.

"If the Bank keeps its YCC band unchanged, this is likely to come alongside the commitment of more JGB purchase but given market pressure we suspect that at a minimum the Bank will have to give a strong signal that a shift in policy is coming imminently."

Meanwhile, sterling was last trading at $1.2274, down 0.11% on the day, while the euro was down 0.03% to $1.0785.

The Australian dollar fell 0.04% at $0.698, while the kiwi rose 0.03% versus the U.S. currency at $0.643.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: BOJ's moment of truth

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Wednesday delivers one of its most eagerly anticipated policy decisions in years, if not decades, after it stunned markets last month by unexpectedly tweaking its 'yield curve control' (YCC) cap on government bond yields. Speculation is rife that the BOJ will make further changes to its YCC, perhaps raising the cap and effectively tightening policy by allowing the 10-year bond yield to shoot higher. Analysts at Citi are among the few who think the BOJ will abolish its YCC policy.

  • Adobe, Facing Blowback, Says Customer Data Not Used to Train AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky said the company has never trained its generative artificial-intelligence services on customer projects, responding to a wave of user criticism.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day R

  • Dollar weakens vs yen ahead of BOJ; stocks fall

    The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen on Tuesday amid expectations of a possible policy shift at the Bank of Japan, while stocks on Wall Street mostly fell following disappointing quarterly results from Goldman Sachs. Japan's decades of ultra-low interest rates may reach a turning point on Wednesday, when the BOJ decision is expected following a two-day meeting. While other central banks have been raising interest rates to control inflation, the BOJ has kept long-term rates around zero.

  • Aeterna Zentaris Shelves Early-Stage Vaccine Programs, Including COVID-19

    Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ: AEZS) has decided to streamline development programs by discontinuing its early-stage vaccine programs. The company worked on evaluating administration routes, dosing, and immunization scheme and conducted in-vivo immunology experiments with candidate strains expressing various antigens in relevant mice models. To date, the company has not been able to select a clinical development candidate for a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine landscape has evolved pr

  • Diplomatic row between Guatemala, Colombia deepens over graft probes

    A diplomatic spat between Guatemala and Colombia intensified on Tuesday as Guatemala's government accused Colombia's defense chief of crimes related to a high-stakes graft probe he once led as a special prosecutor in Guatemala. Over the past year, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has faced a growing chorus of critics claiming he has slammed the brakes on anti-corruption efforts, as well as forcing some judges and prosecutors to flee the country. On Tuesday, the minister at the center of the storm - Colombian defense chief Ivan Velasquez - took to Twitter to thank those who have rallied to his side, including President Gustavo Petro, while also touting the need to fight graft.

  • Who is Maya Jama? All you need to know about the Love Island host

    The TV presenter is the new face of the ITV2 dating show.

  • Stocks Mixed, Yen Weakens Ahead of BOJ Meeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday as investors assessed the path for monetary tightening and prepared for potential policy tweaks from the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Ma

  • Goldman Sachs Lifts China’s Economic Growth Forecast to 5.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its forecast for China’s gross domestic product growth this year after the government reported stronger-than-expected economic data and the recovery gathers pace. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.

  • Love Island's Maya Jama stuns in barely-there dress for show's premiere

    The 28-year-old presenter certainly made an impression for her first episode hosting the reality TV dating show.

  • Everything Tom Brady said after Tampa Bay Bucs lost to Dallas Cowboys in wildcard playoffs

    Was this Tom Brady’s final game? Does he give any hints toward his NFL future?

  • 'Happiest' girl, 6, died suddenly hours after father tucked her into bed

    David Hutton, 38, put his daughter Isla to bed at their home in Bury, Greater Manchester, but sensed something was wrong when she wouldn't settle down.

  • How a ‘triple-barreled buy signal’ and other green flags could send the S&P 500 20% higher, says this money manager

    Several tech indicators are pointing in a bullish direction for stocks, says Macro Ops Alexander Barrow.

  • I decided to tell everyone in my life how much I make — even on first dates

    We talk about sex and politics and religion. So why is it still so hard to divulge our salaries?

  • Montana lawmaker seeks to overturn abortion ruling

    The Montana legislature is considering a proposal that would interpret the state’s constitutional right to privacy to mean that it does not protect the right to an abortion, a move that would echo others in several states to severely restrict or ban abortion. Sen. Keith Regier, the proposal's sponsor, argued during a committee hearing Tuesday that the phrase “individual privacy” in the state Constitution should also refer to unborn babies that are individuals who have rights that should not be infringed upon. State efforts to regulate abortion became more urgent after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June — in the Dobbs v. Jackson case — to leave abortion rights up to the states.

  • Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

    Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

  • Bank of America CEO on Fed easing: Why 'higher for longer' makes sense

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the outlook for interest rates at this year's World Economic Forum.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Less Than the Cost of 1 Tesla Share

    Why buy one share of Tesla when you can buy each of these three great stocks and have money left over?