Dollar store employee charged with murder in shoplifting suspect’s death

Authorities say a dollar store employee has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man suspected of attempting to shoplift from the store.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said officers on Sunday responded to a Family Dollar store, where they found Antonio E. Batres, an employee at the store, had shot the victim.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Troy Odom.

Citing the findings of a preliminary investigation, authorities said store employees confronted Odom when he attempted to shoplift from the store, leading to him and Batres getting into a physical altercation.

While Odom had his back turned, Batres pulled out a firearm and shot him several times, police said.

Odom was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Batres, 21, has been charged with murder for his role in the incident. Bartres had been a part-time employee a the Family Dollar store for two or three months, the Chronicle reported.

Batres is currently being held in police custody on a $75,000 bond and has remained jailed since his arrest, according to the newspaper.

