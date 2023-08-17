Dollar Store employee, friend accused of committing burglarizing, Ga. deputies say

A Dollar Store employee and his friend were arrested last week after officials say they burglarized the store.

Hall County Sheriff officials said that just before 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 10, deputies responded to an alarm at the Old Cool Springs Road store.

When deputies arrived, they found the store’s front glass had been broken.

When the store manager arrived and gave deputies access to the surveillance footage, one suspect was seen breaking the glass with what appeared to be a hammer and then taking money from the store’s safe before running out of the building.

Authorities confirmed no one was inside at the time of the incident.

A K9 team found a deposit bag, some cash holders and an undisclosed amount of cash abandoned nearby.

According to the investigation, the suspect on the video was believed to be 22-year-old Canaan Joseph Garner of Gainesville, who was a store employee.

Investigators also determined that 19-year-old Audrey Lee J Knight of Gainesville often gave Garner rides to and from work.

Knight and Garner were arrested and charged with burglary/smash and grab from a retail establishment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

