‘Dollar store’ haul: Top tech toys you can find for loose change

Whatever the reason cash is tight – paying down credit card bills from holiday shopping, losing a job to the pandemic, or a New Year’s Resolution to curb your spending – there may be less to go around in February.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a new tech toy, as you might just be surprised at what’s available at your local “dollar store.”

OK, so it may not be truly one dollar anymore, if you’ve read the news or experienced it for yourself, but there are still bargains to be had on consumer electronics.

Even if you’re not on a budget, why spend $30 for an HDMI cable at a big box store when you can pick one up for a buck or two, and you won’t be able to see or hear the difference between the two?

As so we look at “dollar store” tech from time to time in this column, and the following are a half-dozen recent picks seen at stores such as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99¢ Depot, and Dollarama (in Canada).

Be aware, however, not all stores have the same products. Or you might find a very similar one under a different brand name.

Brilliant Ideas Color-Changing LED Shower Head ($5)

Add some fun to your shower time with this $5 device, which adds some light and color to your bathroom. It works with any standard shower neck, but not a flexible shower hose, says the company.

Jazz up your shower time with this high-tech solution from Brilliant Ideas.

This “hydro-powered” Color-Changing LED Shower Head fits onto any standard shower neck affixed to the wall (not shower hoses) and gives you a colorful light show as you bathe.

For full effect, turn off the bathroom lights and only use this plastic doohickey to colorfully illuminate your tub or stall.

E-Circuit Round Over-Ear Headphones ($1.25)

Resist buying expensive headphones for small kids as they may become lost or broken. For $1.25 each, the E-Circuit headphones may be more ideal. They are available in one of four colors and have an adjustable band.

Parents of young kids are likely sick of hearing “Baby Shark” from an iPad in the backseat. But at the same time, you might not want your little ones wearing earbuds yet.

There are three benefits from a product like the E-Circuit Round Headphones: they go over your ears instead of in them; they’re not capable of getting too loud (impedance of 32 Ohm); and if they are broken or lost, at $1.25 a pair, you might not be too upset.

Available in four colors, the E-Circuit headphones are also adjustable to fit varying head sizes.

Step Gear Pedometer ($3)

If all you need is a device to count your steps (and capture other basic info), a pedometer is all you need when out for a walk or run. Available in multiple colors, this $3 Step Gear Pedometer may do the trick.

If you don’t want to blow your budget on a Fitbit or Apple Watch, you can pick up the $3 Step Gear Pedometer, a small wrist-mounted activity tracker that counts your steps, tracks your distance, and estimated calories burned and displays it on the small LCD screen.

It also shows you the time, too, with its integrated digital clock. Available in multiple colors and with an adjustable strap, this pedometer includes an AG4 battery (already in the tracker).

Press the small “Mode” button to get going.

Tech-1 Optical Wireless Mouse ($3)

Plug the small transceiver into the USB port of a Windows laptop or desktop, and use the wired mouse for work or play – cable free. For $3, it’s a good back-up, at least.

While you might know you can pick up a wired mouse at your local dollar store, you can also snag a wireless mouse, too.

This Tech -1-branded computer accessory includes a teeny transceiver that plugs into an available USB-A port on your Windows PC to make a wireless handshake with the device.

This black and ambidextrous mouse features three buttons, including a middle scroll wheel, and requires one double-A battery (not included).

White LED Clip-On Adjustable Book Light ($1.25)

Clamp on this bright light to a book or e-reader, to read in the dark. The adjustable arm lets you position the LED to your liking. At only $1.25 (including the batteries), it’s a no brainer for nighttime bookworms.

How to read a book in bed without distributing your partner?

Rather than turning on a lamp on, say, a night table, Dollar Tree is selling this no-name LED Clip-On Adjustable Book Light that clips onto your paperback, hardcover, or non-illuminated e-reader.

Simply position the arm to your liking and the (surprisingly) bright LED will illuminate the page.

Three small AG13 batteries are required and included.

Momentum Universal Remote ($2)

Ideal for a TV in a spare room or summer home, this inexpensive universal remote includes a code book to program all your components – up to eight of them.

Found at 99¢ Depot, this universal remote can control up to 8 devices, such as a television, cable box, or DVD player (if you still own one).

To program the remote, press and hold the button for the device you want to control (such as TV), then enter the television manufacturer’s code from manual, or press Channel Up to scan the possible codes until the device shuts itself off. Press the “Set” button to confirm it’s working.

The remote also include controls for volume, mute, play/pause/skip, menu, and so on.

Though they're not included, two AA batteries are required.

