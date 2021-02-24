Dollar Store Owner Shot 4 Times By Armed Robbers in Bay Area is Walking Again

An Asian store owner who was shot multiple times in his lower body by a robber inside his shop last week in Vallejo, California is now able to walk again. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot by one of the armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply on Feb. 16 at around 7:20 p.m., NextShark reported.

One of the suspects can be seen in the surveillance footage brandishing a rifle at Quidit's sister, who was working behind the counter, while the other is shown shooting at Quidit. Four bullets were pulled from the lower part of his body after he underwent surgery, according to SFGate. Quidit and his wife Nina owned and operated the store for 14 years on the 5200 block of Sonoma Blvd."They just want easy money from everybody that working hard. It's not right. We are working hard. Why they do that, I don't know," Nina told KTVU, noting that the store has been robbed many times. Quidit was initially reported to be in critical condition after the shooting but he has been able to progress and is now walking 40-100 feet. According to a post by the victim’s niece on Facebook, he was able to recover days later after undergoing physical therapy.

In a video clip included in the post, he can be seen aided by a walker while taking small steps at a hospital."Honey, did you see that?" exclaimed Quidit in the clip. "I can go back to work next week."

The GoFundMe page set up for Quidit, which has so far raised over $83,000 out of its $85,000 goal, also provided an update that he has since come home to his family. "He was greeted with an array of flowers and balloons that have been given to the family throughout the week," the updated noted. "The family immediately said a prayer, thankful that he was able to come home within such a short period of time."Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via Joanne Rose

