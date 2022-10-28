4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now

John Csiszar
·3 min read
hapabapa / Getty Images
hapabapa / Getty Images

Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry are Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which purchased Family Dollar in 2015. But these true “dollar stores” are also under increasing competition from the likes of Target, Walmart, Ikea and Costco. Despite that, there are still some items shoppers can’t help saving on at dollar stores.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

To determine what Americans are buying at dollar stores, GOBankingRates conducted a survey of 1,037 American adults in early April 2022. Highlights of the results are below, along with advice on what experts say you should and should not be buying at dollar stores.

What Is Most Bought at Dollar Stores?

Purchases made exclusively at dollar stores, as opposed to the other options such as Costco and Ikea, are diversified. Food was the most common response, at 24%, followed closely by personal care items, at 22%. Party supplies and home goods ranked highly as well, pulling in 17% and 15% of the vote, respectively.

What Is Least Bought at Dollar Stores?

The clear losers when it comes to items bought at dollar stores are kitchen appliances and apparel. As kitchen appliances are often high-dollar items, it makes sense that more consumers would use big-box stores like Costco for those types of purchases. Apparel, however, seems like it would be a good fit for a dollar store purchase, but it only generated about 4% of the vote.

What Should You Really Be Buying at Dollar Stores?

Dollar stores offer lots of low-cost merchandise, but some deals stand out more than others. While you can get equal or lower prices on some items at other stores, dollar stores shine in certain particular areas. According to experts, these are typically some of the best things to buy at a dollar store.

Greeting Cards

Dollar stores might not offer the widest variety of choices when it comes to greeting cards, but you can’t beat the price. Greeting cards at drugstores and other retailers commonly top $5 each, far more than you’ll pay at a dollar store.

Picture Frames

Unless you’re looking for a fancy embossed frame to house your new Monet, dollar stores offer perfectly functional frames for much lower prices than at other outlets.

Picnic and Party Supplies

Dollar stores are perfect outlets for one-time events, such as picnics and parties. As you won’t need your products to last more than one time, you don’t have to spend the money to invest in more durable items. Just be sure that you buy enough, as dollar store per-pack quantities are often small.

What Should You Avoid Buying at Dollar Stores?

Human nature dictates that we seek out the cheapest price for items we want to buy. However, sometimes price isn’t everything. Although low prices can be found at dollar stores, sometimes the items offered are of lower quality or nearing their expiration dates. For this reason, experts advise that you shouldn’t simply buy everything you need at a dollar store. These items in particular have been noted by experts as things to avoid at dollar stores.

Batteries

Most dollar store batteries are carbon-zinc instead of alkaline. Although the price is right, you’ll likely have to replace those batteries very frequently. Carbon-zinc batteries can also be damaging to devices if they leak.

Beauty Products

Beauty products at dollar stores are often old or of lower quality. Unless you can find some marked-down name brands, it’s best to skip the beauty aisle, especially in the case of SPF products, which may no longer provide the protection you need.

Tools

When you buy a tool, you need it to be durable to handle heavy impacts and strong forces. Dollar store tools typically can’t cope.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Target Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    Frozen foods can be both a money-saver and a time-saver, but some frozen food deals are better at certain retailers than at others. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business SpotlightRead More: If Your...

  • Spending More During the Holidays? Consider Working These 4 Side Hustles

    A whole lot of money changes hands during the holiday season, and if you're looking to take on a winter side gig, you can bring some of that money home with you to start 2023 off on the right...

  • Verizon Communications Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Verizon Communications Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $VZ performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Rivera would keep Boone, says earlier remarks out of context

    Mariano Rivera says he would keep Aaron Boone as the New York Yankees' manager and that remarks he made earlier this week were taken out of context. The Hall of Fame reliever told The Associated Press on Thursday that he was speaking generically about teams and managers when he answered questions Tuesday during a videoconference session with Panamanian business executives. “I said when a team like this, the New York Yankees, is expected to win, the season that they had, and they don’t make it to the end, always the manager is the one that always ends up paying,” Rivera said during a telephone interview with the AP.

  • 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

    As a consumer, you have lots of choices when it comes to where to shop. But in these days of inflation and accompanying rising prices, you're undoubtedly feeling the pinch at the cash register. If...

  • Biden Crows About Chips Bill, Says Xi ‘Concerned’ About US Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said China’s leader had expressed worries about the US strengthening its domestic production of semiconductor chips as his administration moves to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers and restrict Chinese access to chipmaking technology.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealt

  • What You Need to Know About the Different Types of Belly Fat

    There are two main types of belly fat, one that can be found all around your body under your skin, and one that remains around your abdominal organs.

  • Dollar Tree vs. Family Dollar: Where To Go for Top Household Items

    You're on a budget, so as a savvy shopper, you try to find all the household items you need at Dollar Tree or Family Dollar. Both stores offer great deals, but you feel like one might have better...

  • These Are the Best Witch Quotes From 'Hocus Pocus, 'Halloweentown' and More

    From funny to inspirational, we've rounded up the best witch quotes for Instagram captions and for getting in the Halloween spirit.

  • 10 Unique, Affordable Gifts Under $30 For Holiday Season 2022

    It might still be October, but for retailers, it's time to toast the holiday season with deals, discounts and details of online and in-store sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren't Worth the...

  • Pros and Cons of Retiring Late

    High inflation and a looming recession are forcing millions of Americans to consider pushing back their planned retirement dates. Considering the climate, it's not hard to understand why. See: 6 Types...

  • India cricket introduces equal match fees for men and women

    Players for the India men's and women's cricket teams will receive the same match fees, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Thursday. Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, tweeted that men and women will receive 1.5 million rupees ($18,290) for a test match, 600,000 rupees ($7,317) for one-day internationals and 300,000 rupees ($3,658) for a T20 match. “Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers,” Shah said.

  • Scientists reveal simple activities that can cut early death risk by a fifth

    Just two minutes of vigorous exercise a day is enough to cut the risk of an early death by nearly a fifth, research suggests.

  • Daniela Romo recuerda el gran apoyo de Lorena Rojas que tuvo cuando le detectaron cáncer

    Daniela Romo compartió el gran apoyo que tuvo de Lorena Rojas cuando se enteró que tenía cáncer, y cómo la ayuda de la actriz fue clave para pasar por esta enfermedad.

  • Gisele Bündchen Says Kids Are Her 'Priority' in Tom Brady Divorce Announcement

    As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially part ways, the supermodel is keeping her focus where she says it's "always been" — on the children they share.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: This High-Yield Energy Stock Is a Smart Buy

    The Dow has fallen into bear territory, but if you own this high-yield stock you can focus on dividends instead of stock prices.

  • The Cost To Travel To the Moon, Mars and Beyond

    Space travel isn't cheap. Take a look at what it costs to travel to the moon, different planets and elsewhere in space.

  • Aye-Aye Caught on Camera Picking Its Nose and Eating It

    Aye-ayes, the scraggly, bug-eyed, spindly-fingered lemurs of Madagascar, have historically been demonized by humans for their unusual and unappealing anatomy. But the species is going to have to get an even better publicist, because one individual was recently caught on camera picking its nose and eating what came out.

  • Social Security Math: How Much Do You Get If You Work in Retirement?

    Even though the Social Security Administration considers you to be retired as soon as you start collecting benefits, you can still continue to work and receive benefits. Working in retirement can end...

  • I've Been Using This Restaurant Hack for Making Creamy Salad Dressings for Years

    Creamy dressings can add such a comforting and appetizing texture to salads. When you're making your own at home, it can sometimes be challenging to achieve that silky feel unless the recipe calls for a decent amount of dairy or mayonnaise. When I worked in restaurants, I learned the blending hack that can turn almost any dressing into a creamy delight. You just need one tool.