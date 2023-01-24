Dollar Stores Become Fastest-Growing Retailers As Americans Struggle with Rising Food Costs

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

The price of eggs rose to a national average of $4.25 per dozen for the Grade A, Large, variety, as of December 2022, and jumped another 60% in 2023, according to CPI data reported by CNBC.com. With many other foods following suit, Americans are turning to dollar stores to reduce their grocery bills, according to a recent study in the American Journal of Public Health.

Consumer Price Index: You Paid More For Bacon in December, But Less for Fruits and Veggies
Learn: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Discover: Here’s Why 1 in 5 Americans Are Considering Switching Banks

The study, reported by Vice, collected data from 50,0000 households between 2008 and 2020 to see where Americans are shopping for food and what they are buying there.

Traditional grocery stores are losing market share in recent decades. In 2008, consumers spent 62.3% of their grocery budget in traditional grocery stores. By 2020, that number decreased to 58.3%.

Wholesale clubs like Costco swallowed up some of that market share, with purchases increasing by 2.4%. Walmart, Target and other supercenters gained 1.5% of household food budgets. Meanwhile, Americans spent 1% more of their food budget at dollar stores in 2020 than in prior years.

While a 1% increase does not sound like a lot, researchers called dollar stores “the fastest growing retail channel” for food. Overall, dollar stores saw an 89.7% increase in food purchases between 2008 and 2020.

Trends varied by region, according to the report. In rural areas, dollar store purchases grew by 102.9%, with growth largely split between Dollar General and Dollar Tree (which also owns Family Dollar).

One of the concerns regarding shoppers choosing to buy their groceries at dollar stores is access to healthier fresh foods and produce. However, Dollar General does sell eggs and milk. In recent years, the store added fresh produce to thousands of its locations, as well, providing shoppers with healthier choices.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

Shopping at dollar stores for some of your groceries can be one way to fight inflation. Just make sure you are avoiding highly processed foods when possible and making the best choices for your family within your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Stores Become Fastest-Growing Retailers As Americans Struggle with Rising Food Costs

Recommended Stories

  • ODP Bags California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contract

    ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP), will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company will supply Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY) technology covering desktops, thin desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and accessories to the Department of General Services, Procureme

  • Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 41% stake

    Every investor in Sigma Healthcare Limited ( ASX:SIG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The...

  • Douglas Kirwin Is The Non-Executive Director of Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) And They Just Picked Up 900% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Douglas Kirwin, the Non-Executive Director of...

  • Should You Sell Knowles Corporation (KN) Now?

    Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered a 10.36% net return compared to an 8.42% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index and a 9.21% return for the Russell 2500 […]

  • We Think ABx Group (ASX:ABX) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • Based On Its ROE, Is Radius Residential Care Limited (NZSE:RAD) A High Quality Stock?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • 7 Painless Ways To Cut Back on Essential Costs

    One of the common approaches for fighting inflation and rising cost-of-living expenses is to use clever techniques that help cut costs. Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax ProFind Out: 4 Reasons You...

  • US government sues Google in attempt to smash advertising dominance

    Google is being sued by the US government, which wants to break up the company’s core advertising business.

  • Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

    President Joe Biden is hosting the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis, the Russian war in Ukraine and their own party priorities running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation. The gathering in the Roosevelt Room at the White House was a way for Biden and the top Democrats on Capitol Hill to project a unified front against Republicans who are threatening a showdown over raising the nation's borrowing authority. The White House has stressed repeatedly that they want Congress to lift the debt ceiling without conditions. As the meeting began, Biden said Democrats were eager to talk about “extreme Republican economic plans.”

  • How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online

    Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the 95th Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. The film is nominated for best picture and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis received nods for their performances.

  • Musk Tells Tweet Fraud Jury He Has No Trouble Raising Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told a jury he was confident he could have pulled off his proposal 4 1/2 years ago to take Tesla Inc. private, saying he never has trouble raising money for his companies.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest

  • 3M to Cut Jobs as Demand for Its Products Weakens

    3M said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally as the company confronts turbulence in overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said Tuesday that it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance. The St. Paul, Minn., company forecast sales this year to slip from last year’s level with weak demand for consumer products and electronic items, particularly smartphones, tablets and televisions, for which 3M provides components.

  • Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

    It can be tough to leave Costco -- which feels like a universe unto itself -- without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff, but experts note there are some items at the mega warehouse club that just...

  • How to Properly Store Garlic

    Garlic is an essential ingredient in any kitchen. Learn the best way to store it here.

  • Costco Just Added a New Pastry Item to Its Bakery Section & You Can Buy a 6-Pack for Only $10

    A frigid winter morning is best endured with buttery pastry deliciousness (well that, and a nice strong cup of coffee!), and Costco’s newest bakery item fits the bill. The amazing breakfast delight was shared by Instagram account @costcosisters, who spotted it at their local store. These light, golden brown pastries look like croissants and are […]

  • 54 Beef Recipes That'll Keep You Warm (And Well-Fed) All Winter Long

    Beef: It's definitely what's for dinner, especially with these easy beef and steak recipes that are as versatile as they are deliciously hearty. No matter which cut you choose (even if you go the ultra-simple ground beef route), you can't deny how versatile beef is.

  • 12 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes You and Your Family Will Love

    Set it and forget it—then enjoy your chicken dinner.

  • 15 Healthy Salad Recipes to Pack for Work

    Freshen up your lunch rotation with one of these packable salad recipes. Recipes like our Citrus Lime Tofu Salad and Avocado Tuna Salad are satisfying and nutritious choices for a midday meal. This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.

  • Simple cooking tips to make your veggies taste so good you won't miss meat — according to the man who unlocked secrets to living to age 100

    Dan Buettner, who studies people living long and healthy lives, says we should be eating less meat. Using miso, spices, and other techniques can help.

  • This sheet pan chicken and veggie stir-fry recipe will be your family's new favorite meal

    Simplicity and versatility allows this recipe to become a staple that you can use over and over again, but won’t get tired of.