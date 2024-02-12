As dollar stores push into Williamston, residents shove back

WILLIAMSTON — There is growing opposition to proposals to put a pair of chain dollar stores inside the city limits of one of Ingham County's small bedroom communities.

The Williamston Planning Commission has approved plans for a Dollar Tree store on Grand River Avenue, but delayed a vote on a proposed Dollar General location on Williamston Road, City Manager John Hanifan said. The stores would be about a 1 1/2 miles apart.

A proposed Dollar Tree location in Williamston, on Grand River Avenue, in a lot next to several restaurants including Sunnyside Cafe and Cancun Mexican Grill.

More than 435 people have signed an online petition opposing a Dollar General store in city.

Jay Trottier, 64, said he doesn't want the discount stores because there are others nearby.

While selling a used sewing machine to a Haslett couple in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co., right next to the Dollar General site, Trottier pointed across North Williamston Road to a property where a housing development was started but never completed.

He pointed back to the potential Dollar General site, across the parking lot.

"I'd rather they did nothing with it," said Trottier, who has lived in the area for 20 years. "Leave it alone, that's my opinion. I'm sure a lot of people feel the same way I do."

Regarding the Dollar Tree site a mile and a half away, Trottier said a larger parking lot for a bustling strip mall — with several restaurants, a Goodwill dropoff and a spa — would be a better use than a new store.

What approvals are needed?

The Dollar Tree site is still subject to county drain commission permit approval, Mayor Tammy Kalczynski Gilroy said Friday.

"It's on a commercial corridor and those are privately owned, so when the owner decides to sell, as long as the developer meets our criteria with zoning and planning, unless variances are needed, there is really nothing we can do to stop something from going in," she said.

The city council meets on Monday night, although the two stores are not on the agenda.

Kalczynski Gilroy said the Dollar Tree needs a drain permit from the county but does not need further city council approval.

Hanifan said the developer will need building permits along with storm water and soil erosion and some other steps but those are all handled administratively rather than through city council votes.

A Dollar General could come to Williamston, next to a Tractor Supply Co. building on Williamston Road.

The Dollar General, on the other hand, has yet to get required planning commission approval.

Kalczynski said she is split between her public role as mayor, in which she is neutral, and her personal position as a resident, in which she would rather see both stores abandon their plans.

"I think the biggest thing for the community is the emotion for the residents. This isn't something they think is a good fit and as a resident first, I can see that," she said, noting Williamston is known for its independent and family-owned businesses. "That's what makes Williamston unique and special. It's kind of our whole thing. We have residents that own virtually all the businesses in town and there's not that big corporate shadow hanging over you."

Kalczynski Gilroy wrote in a Facebook post she was against the dollar stores as a private citizen and urged people to sign the petition opposing the Dollar General.

She pointed residents to the petition created by Williamston resident Jen Bennett, which had gathered 435 signatures since it was started Feb. 7. Bennett did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Messages were left with both dollar store companies.

What is the plan?

The Dollar Tree would be built on a 1.5-acre lot with 50 parking spaces at 825 W. Grand River Ave., next to a strip mall that includes Cancun Mexican Grill, and near the Bekum America Corporation building.

The Dollar General would be 12,480 square feet, with 40 parking spaces, at 3055 N. Williamston Road. It would be located next to a Tractor Supply Co. at the intersection of Williamston and Linn roads, across from the Antiques Market of Williamston.

Planning commissioners are asking Dollar General to revise drainage and sidewalk plans.

How many dollar stores are in the state?

Dollar Tree, which is part of the same company as Family Dollar, says on its website that its primary pricing point is $1.25. Other products sell for $3 to $5. Dollar General does not list a specific pricing point on its website, but highlights its selection of national retailers and, in some stores, fresh produce.

There are about 1,000 Dollar Tree or Dollar General stores in Michigan. Dollar General lists stores in 456 different Michigan cities or communities, with some of the cities having multiple locations, including the 10 Dollar Generals in Lansing.

Neither company currently has a location in Williamston, but there are several discount stores within 10 miles of the city.

