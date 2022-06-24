Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, edged down 0.07% to 104.33 in the Asian morning. It fell back from a 0.19% rise the previous day that was driven mostly by a decline in the euro after weak European factory data reduced bets for European Central Bank tightening.

Dollar trading has been choppy this week, with markets now betting on more cautious policy action from the Fed after another expected 75 basis point rate increase in July.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday that she supports 50 basis point hikes for "the next few" meetings after July's. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his second day of Congresional testimony, stressed the central bank's "unconditional" commitment to taming inflation, even amid risks to growth.

Recession fears have tamed Treasury yields, suppressing a key support for the dollar, with that on the 10-year note sliding to a two-week low overnight. [US/]

Against the yen, which is extremely sensitive to changes in U.S. yields, the dollar eased 0.1% to 134.795. For the week, it was down about the same amount, and set to snap a three-week, 6.19% winning streak.

The euro ticked up 0.11% to $1.0533, but after tumbling 0.44% overnight after weaker-than-expected German and French PMI figures.

Germany also triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies.

"The market has started to trim a reasonable amount out of pricing for the next couple of ECB meetings," National Australia Bank interest-rate strategist Ken Crompton said on a podcast.

"There have been a couple of factors there which have really added up, which have really started to question how far the ECB will be able to get into its tightening."

For the week though, the euro remains up 0.44% against the dollar.

Sterling rebounded 0.16% to $1.2281, putting it on track for a 0.5% weekly rise that would end a three-week losing run.

Australia's dollar ticked up 0.13% to $0.6904, but was still set for a 0.48% weekly decline, its third straight losing week.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival kicks off with Billie Eilish to make history as youngest ever headliner

    Revellers are flocking to Worthy Farm in their thousands after Michael Eavis opened the gates to Glastonbury for the first time in three years

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a 6-week low as demand worries resurface

    Investors are refocusing on the potential for a recession in the U.S. and elsewhere that could crimp demand for energy products, sending U.S. oil futures to their lowest price in about six weeks.

  • REIT ETF Moves Higher: Also, Medical Properties Trust Up 1.37%, Host Hotels Off By 2.87%

    The real estate investment trust benchmark ETF closed strongly today with an advance of 1.99%, its 3rd straight day of gains: The Real Estate Select SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLRE), as it’s known, represents a diversified group of the major REITs and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. About 7 million shares of this ETF changed hands today, a bit less than usual. The fund pays a dividend of 3.16%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is bouncing off of the lows made earlier this month and today’s gain

  • SoftBank-Backed Ride Startup Seeks at Least $119 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-sharing startup Socar Inc. is set to file for an initial public offering of at least 154.7 billion won ($119 million) as soon as Friday, testing investor appetite for new tech stocks in an adverse market.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasurie

  • Instant view: Fed 'strongly committed' to bring down inflation 'expeditiously,' Powell says

    The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation that is running at a 40-year high and policymakers are acting "expeditiously to do so," U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. "It is essential that we bring inflation down if we are to have a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all," Powell said in a prepared remarks for a hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. In a question-and-answer session, Powell declined to rule out a 100 basis-point rate hike, saying he would not take any specific size of rate hike "off the table" as the central bank works to contain inflation.

  • Stocks up as commodity slide offers a salve for inflation fears

    Stocks and bonds were both headed for their first weekly gain in a month on Friday as investors wagered on central banks bringing inflation to heel, though growth fears dragged on commodities. The price falls have made for some relief in equities since energy and food have been the drivers of inflation. After some heavy recent losses, MSCI's World equities index is up 2% on the week.

  • Burlington Stock’s Rating Gets a Cut. Inflation Is Hitting Bargain Hunters.

    Cowen analyst John Kernan says the pressures on customers of Burlington Stores are 'intensifying.'

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on New York concealed-carry law: ‘Should deeply trouble us all’

    ‘I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety. Lives are on the line’

  • Japan Faces Its Moment of Truth on Inflation

    The central bank is holding the line on low rates, but the market is betting a plunging yen and rising inflation will eventually force it to capitulate.

  • Are Coinbase’s Headcount Reductions Enough to Counter Bearish Trends? J.P. Morgan Weighs In

    The crypto space has gone radioactive sending all and sundry to the exit gates. The bull market took what at first looked like a pause but then rocked by several calamitous developments – the stablecoin TerraUSD’s de-peg, lending platform Celsius’ halt of withdrawals and 3AC’s funding issues – on top of an ugly macro environment. Bitcoin’s price meltdown has left Daddy Crypto at levels below the previous cycle’s all-time high - a highly symbolic and negative development. Bitcoin’s maddening vola

  • Intel delays for $20 billion Ohio factory amid stalled CHIPS Act

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.&nbsp;

  • Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown- Reuters poll

    Japan's factory output probably fell in May for a second successive month due to supply chain disruptions caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Japanese industrial production in the month was likely 0.3% lower than in April, according to the median estimate of 18 economists in the poll. "Bottlenecks from the semiconductor crunch and the components shortage due to China's Shanghai lockdown likely kept (Japan's) production weak," said Shumpei Fujita, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

  • JPMorgan Says Retail Investors Are Finally Bailing on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the last bulls at the party are finally yielding to the bear market, bailing from stocks at the fastest rate in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USRetail inve

  • In rare medical procedure, these two women share one liver

    Maria Contreras and Monica Davis share many things - including a vital organ. The two Ohio women, who refer to themselves as "split-liver sisters," received a liver transplant on July 1, 2020. But it wasn't an ordinary transplant surgery: They had a split-liver transplantation, in which a donor's liver was divided into two distinct portions, which were then implanted into each patient.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "

  • China’s Tech Giants Lost Their Swagger and May Never Get It Back

    (Bloomberg) -- On trading floors in New York and Hong Kong, the brightening mood toward Chinese technology companies is unmistakable: With stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. surging from multi-year lows, talk of a new bull market is growing louder.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecessi

  • Why billionaire Ken Griffin is moving Citadel's HQ to Miami from Chicago: riots, an employee stabbed, and the attempted hijacking of his own car

    Citadel founder Ken Griffin said that he recently moved to Florida with his family and has plans to build a new office tower in Miami's business hub.

  • How to Protect Assets From Nursing Home Costs

    Nursing home costs can take a real bite out of your assets without proper planning. Although protecting your assets can be complicated, it's a necessary step. Let's break down what happens when you go into a nursing home and common … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Assets From Nursing Home Costs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • What is Jim Cramer’s Net Worth?

    Jim Cramer, 67, is an American TV personality, journalist, author and former hedge fund manager who is known for hosting "Mad Money" on CNBC and for co-founding the website The Street. Cramer, who is...

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital cuts daily withdrawal limit to $10,000 after revealing $660 million exposure to struggling crypto hedge fund

    Voyager Digital may not be repaid the 15,250 bitcoin and $350 million of USDC stablecoin it had loaned to Three Arrows Capital.