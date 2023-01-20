Dollar subdued as growth concerns mount, yen retreats

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Ankur Banerjee
·3 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled for direction on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk sentiment, while the yen slipped as speculation continue to swirl that the Bank of Japan will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, rose 0.069% to 102.090, not far off the seven-month low of 101.51 it touched on Wednesday.

The index is down 1.3% so far this year after sinking 7.7% in the last three months of 2022 as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.32% versus the dollar to stand at 128.86.

Data on Friday showed Japan's core consumer prices in December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, double the central bank's 2% target, with the latest figure likely to fuel market expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will soon end its yield control policy and allow interest rates to rise more.

"We now expect the BOJ to exit from yield curve control and negative interest rate policy by the end of June, conditional on a solid pick-up in Japan's wage growth," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The Asian currency has had a volatile week after the BOJ's decision on Wednesday to stand pat on its ultra-loose monetary policy.

With little economic data scheduled on Friday, Kong said currency market moves will hinge on overall risk sentiment, with major currencies likely to trade in narrow ranges.

A flurry of U.S. data on Thursday indicated the world's biggest economy was slowing down after multiple hefty interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as traders hope for a pause in tightening this year.

However, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to another month of solid job growth and continued labour market tightness.

Investor focus will switch to the upcoming Fed meeting at the start of next month. The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December after four straight 75 basis point hikes and the market is eagerly anticipating another stepdown.

ING economists said the intense scrutiny of the U.S. growth story means that the dollar remains vulnerable to data releases as markets keep scaling back Fed rate expectations.

"The fact that the ongoing dovish repricing is not only a consequence of slowing inflation but also of a worsening economic outlook in the United States has exacerbated the negative implications for the dollar," according to ING economists.

Meanwhile, the euro was up 0.11% to $1.0839, while sterling was last trading at $1.239, up 0.01% on the day. The Australian dollar rose 0.14% versus the U.S. currency to $0.692. The kiwi rose 0.19% to $0.640.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Tweaks to Japan’s Inflation Accord Would Flag BOJ Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic accord that ties the Bank of Japan to a 2% inflation goal is approaching its 10th anniversary amid speculation it may be revised to support a change of direction at the central bank under a new governor.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Subur

  • The 1980s was the blueprint for the upcoming disinflation cycle and these are the stocks for it, strategists say

    Our call of the day from Jefferies is telling investors to start thinking about deflation and look at what happened in the good old 1980s.

  • P&G posts first quarter of declining sales in five years

    Procter & Gamble's sales fell in the second quarter of 2023, but the company's earnings met Wall Street's expectations.

  • Fed 'probing' for right rate level as prospects rise for 'soft landing'

    WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) -The chances of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is "probing" for the right level of interest rates to control inflation without tanking employment. "Inflation has been declining over the past several months against a backdrop of moderate growth," Brainard said at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, noting a "significant weakening in the manufacturing sector," a moderation in consumer spending, and other data pointing to "subdued growth" in 2023. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate rapidly last year, from near-zero in March to the current 4.25%-4.50% range, to restrain inflation that climbed to 40-year highs.

  • P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall

    Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended Dec. 31, led by declines in the company's grooming business, which includes brands like Gillette and Braun, and its fabric & home care division, which includes Tide, Ariel and Mr. Clean. P&G, like other consumer goods companies, has hiked prices multiple times to cover soaring transportation, commodity and labor costs, as well as the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar on its overseas revenue.

  • JPMorgan, Standard Chartered win approval to expand in China

    JPMorgan and Standard Chartered won Chinese regulatory approval on Thursday to expand operations in China as it encourages expansion by foreign companies after lifting its restrictive COVID-19 policies. China is speeding up the process of granting permission to foreign institutions to boost the confidence of overseas investors as part of efforts to revive its economy battered by the COVID measures, which were scrapped last month. JPMorgan's asset management arm will be allowed to take full ownership of China International Fund Management Co. (CIFM), in which it holds a 49% stake, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

  • Gold rises over 1% on tepid U.S. dollar, safe-haven inflows

    Gold prices rose over 1% on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and some safe-haven demand as weak U.S. economic readings and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials fuelled recession worries. Spot gold shot up 1.1% to $1,924.09 per ounce by 1:52 a.m. ET (1852 GMT), close to its 9-month peak of $1,929 reached on Monday.

  • P&G raised prices 10%, and the volume of products sold fell more than expected

    P&G's stock fell as the company raised prices even more, leading to a bigger-than-expected decline in shipment volume.

  • Oil prices set for second week of gains on brighter China outlook

    Oil prices were set to post a second straight week of gains on Friday, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China which should boost its fuel demand. Brent futures for March delivery gained 30 cents, or 0.35%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0317 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 49 cents to $80.82 per barrel, a 0.6% gain. OPEC said on Tuesday that Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • Bond Traders Bet Big That Fed Policy Rate Hikes Stop Short of 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are backing the Federal Reserve into a corner, loading up on long-term bets while at the same time fading the chances that the central bank will extend its rate hiking cycle beyond a 5% peak policy rate this year. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolish

  • SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations. While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off. For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stocks Fall

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway stocks were lower Thursday. Losers outpaced winners 36 to 11 among stocks held by Berkshire Hathaway according to its latest SEC filing. Among the losers, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc fell 6.

  • AP Explains: US to hit debt ceiling

    The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap. (Jan. 19)

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Signals point to gentler Federal Reserve in 2023

    Easing inflation and a cooling job market are raising hopes on Wall Street that a gentler Federal Reserve is on the way in 2023. Investors hope that when the central bank emerges from its next meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 its messaging will take a more dovish turn. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the narrative begins to pivot toward what investors are looking for,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

  • Asian Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Lunar New Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks shook off worries from rising interest rates and economic risks to advance on Friday before Lunar New Year holidays interrupt trading across many markets in the region next week.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12

  • Stocks Fall After Weak Economic Data Revive Recession Fears

    Stock indexes fell Wednesday, after economic data offered worrying signs of how the economy is weathering the Fed’s tightening campaign.

  • LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

    Victor Wembanyama was sitting courtside, the 19-year-old French phenom and presumed No. 1 NBA draft pick watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season. Zach LaVine — who said his great-grandfather was French — scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday. “Maybe the air up here was good for me,” LaVine said.

  • USDA moves to crack down on 'organic' fraud

    The Agriculture Department announced new guidelines for products labeled "organic," a term that has been increasingly abused as shoppers have sought healthier, environmentally friendly food. The USDA has a strict definition of "certified organic," allowing the label to be used only for products that meet certain standards for soil quality, animal-raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. The updates issued by the agency Thursday aim to close loopholes that allowed ingredien