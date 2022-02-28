Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

Ruth Carson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Treasuries also rallied.

The Norwegian krone and Swedish krona tumbled more than 2%, the worst performers among the Group-of-10 currencies. The risk-off move saw S&P 500 futures drop almost 3%, while traders braced for contagion in emerging markets by selling the currencies of South Africa and Turkey.

“USD is king, offering liquidity and safe haven attributes,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “When trouble hits the road, you need to look for cover.”

A gauge of the dollar rose as much as 0.6% on Monday, extending on last week’s 0.4% gain as Western nations ratcheted up sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Investors are seeking shelter as market volatility surges on the conflict that’s adding to global inflationary pressures.

Global bonds rallied, with Treasury note futures surging and yields on Australia 10-year government debt falling 10 basis points. U.S. equities futures slid, with the Nasdaq 100 down about as much 3.5%.

“We are still in the early days of this crisis and markets should be buckled for an extended period of heightened volatility,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. “Any risk rallies are likely to be short-lived until a resolution to this crisis comes into focus.”

The Russian ruble, which rebounded to the 83 per dollar level on Friday, will be in sharp focus when onshore trading starts Monday.

(Updates with price moves, adds chart and comment)

