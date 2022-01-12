Dollar swoons as Powell soothes policy fears; CPI test looms

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slid to its weakest since November against major peers on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet.

In testimony at his renomination hearing, Powell said the U.S. economy was ready for higher interest rates and a runoff of its asset holdings - dubbed quantitative tightening (QT) - to combat inflation. But he said policymakers were still debating approaches to reducing the Fed's balance sheet, and said it could sometimes take two, three or four meetings for them to make such decisions.

Powell's comments were less hawkish than some of his colleagues, allaying market fears for a sudden withdrawal of monetary support.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, for example, said on Monday that high inflation and a strong recovery warrant a rapid rundown of Fed asset holdings.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, dipped to 95.563 in the Asian session, the lowest since Nov. 30.

"While Powell didn't really push back on market pricing around expected Fed rate hikes, we've certainly seen relief play out across markets" after he "tried to remove a belief that they are stuck on a set path," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a note to clients.

"Risk is buoyant," weighing on both the dollar and the safe-haven yen, he said.

U.S. consumer inflation data is due later in the global day, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, boosting the case for an early increase in rates.

The Australian dollar, often considered a liquid proxy for risk appetite, touched its highest in almost a week at $0.7216.

Sterling rose to $1.3641 for the first time since Nov. 4.

The euro traded near the top of its range of the past two months at $1.1371. A climb above $1.1387 would take it to its highest since mid-November.

Against the yen though, the dollar recovered to 115.310, from a one-week low of 115.045 at the start of the week.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Rallies Ahead of U.S. CPI Report

    US CPI is expected to rise by 7% year over year

  • US Dollar Bounces From Significant Support Against Yen

    The US dollar has bounced significantly from the ¥115 level, an area that I have been watching closely against the Japanese yen.

  • Traders Will Be Watching if December CPI Confirms Inflation at 4-Decade High

    Bitcoin traders have been betting for years the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could serve as an effective hedge against inflation. The widely followed CPI, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET (13:30 UTC), is expected to show an acceleration in inflation, already at the highest point in 39 years, from the prior month. The CPI is estimated to have risen 7.1% in the 12 months through December, according to data from FactSet.

  • Major Canadian banks pursue U.S. buys, investments to grow

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's major banks plan to pursue their quest for growth south of the border, their top executives said on Monday, after Bank of Montreal's $16.3 billion Bank of the West buy last month. With billions of dollars of excess capital and share prices close to record highs, Canadian banks are seeking to expand in the United States, whose more fragmented market offers more opportunity to grow than at home where Canada's Big Six already have a near-90% market share. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender by market value, is interested in buying wealth distribution businesses in the U.S. and Europe and commercial banking businesses in the U.S., its chief executive Dave McKay told the RBC Capital Markets CEO conference.

  • China Moves Toward Rate Cut Just as World Starts to Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateExpectations of an interest-rate cut in Ch

  • 2 Falling Knives to Catch

    Invitae Corp and GrowGeneration Corp have positive ratings despite falling more than 59% over the past year

  • Senator Toomey Warns on Possible Raskin Pick as Top Fed Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said he has “serious concerns” about the possible nomination of former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets W

  • Crypto Creeps Into U.S. Politics as Candidates Offer NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional candidates are beginning to break into the world of cryptocurrency by selling non-fungible tokens to help finance their campaigns in the midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine,

  • Interest rates are rising. Here are five strategies to help you prepare for a new reality in the markets

    Rock-bottom interest rates are set to rise as the Fed reduces stimulus. That will have a big effect on stocks, bonds and real estate.

  • White heads back to halfpipe for a contest in Switzerland

    Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has made a last-minute decision to compete in a World Cup event in Switzerland later this week. The 35-year-old White pulled out of the final of an Olympic qualifying event in Mammoth Mountain, California, last weekend, feeling lingering effects from COVID-19. U.S. team coaches can also use a discretionary pick to give White a spot.

  • Aeromexico says creditors approve its restructuring plan

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican carrier Aeromexico on Tuesday said its creditors have overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy. Aeromexico said in a statement that the voting ended on 7 Jan. and 86% of the creditors who voted backed the plan. "The conclusion of the voting process and the strong support from the company's creditors represents a key milestone in Aeromexico's restructuring process," the company said.

  • Michelle Obama WADES into '22 waters, "Vote like the future of our democracy depends on it."

    Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss Democrats' electoral strategy going into the 2022 midterms. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    Both Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Target (NYSE: TGT), trade for a bargain today but are solid companies with vast potential, making them worth buying and holding forever. Considering the heights that Moderna's stock reached at times in 2021, it might surprise some to think of it as a bargain stock. While that may make sense to some degree, as no biotechnology company's drug pipeline is ever guaranteed to pay off, the proven success of mRNA technology in the COVID vaccine should lead to some of Moderna's other products making it to the commercial market.

  • Oil Extends Biggest Gain This Year as Powell Sparks Broad Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its biggest one-day gain this year as investors embraced risk assets and industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest Rate

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Bitcoin Slumps? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Wall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' concerns

    U.S. stock indexes gained ground on Tuesday with Nasdaq leading the advance as investors were relieved that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress did not include any major surprises. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a congressional hearing that pointed to his likely confirmation for a second term in the job, said the U.S. central bank, was determined to ensure high inflation did not become "entrenched." But he added that rather than diminishing job growth, the Fed's tightening plans which include higher interest rates and a reduction in its asset holdings were necessary to maintain the economic expansion.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • Howard Hughes takes out $127M loan to refinance office towers vacated by Exxon

    The Woodlands-based developer is currently trying to find new tenants for the two towers at Hughes Landing.