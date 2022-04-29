Dollar towers at two-decade high on growth woes, Fed outlook

Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar held firm at a 20-year high on Friday and was poised to score its best monthly gain in a decade, buoyed by bets on rising U.S. interest rates and doubts about growth in Europe and China.

The latest uptick was thanks to the Bank of Japan, which sent the yen falling through 130-per-dollar for the first time since 2002 on Thursday when it reinforced a commitment to its super-low yield policy.

The yen was last at 130.72 per dollar after falling as low as 131.25 overnight following the BOJ's pledge to buy endless amounts of bonds daily as needed. The yen is down almost 7% in April, its worst month since Nov. 2016.

"Even though the BOJ had shown no sign of baulking on its commitment to its yield curve control policy, the market clearly still harboured suspicions that it might," said Rabobank strategist Jane Foley.

The uber-dovish decision set Japan miles apart from the Federal Reserve, where markets are priced for 150 basis points (bps) of hikes in just three meetings, and triggered a fresh rush of funds into the dollar ahead of all else.

The U.S. dollar index, which hit a two-decade high of 103.93 in the wake of the yen's tumble, was last at 103.53 and up more than 5.3% through April. If sustained, that would make for its best monthly gain since May 2012.

Weaker-than-expected quarterly U.S. growth data overnight proved little obstacle to the dollar's rise, and investors hardly adjusted their near-term interest rate bets.

The euro, meanwhile, dropped through $1.05 for the first time in five years on Thursday and was last clinging on at $1.0511.

"Like the yen, the euro is becoming more deeply undervalued against the U.S. dollar," said MUFG Bank currency analyst Lee Hardman.

"Market participants increasingly price in a widening divergence opening up between the performance of the euro-zone and U.S. economies and subsequently the outlook for European Central Bank and Fed policies."

The euro has lost 5% on the dollar in April and just over 7% on the dollar since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The conflict, and especially this week's halt on Russian gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, has investors concerned about Europe's energy security, inflation and growth.

Similar fears have driven sterling to the 22-month low of $1.2412 it made overnight. At $1.2481 in Asia, the British currency is down 5% against the dollar in April, its worst showing since October 2016. [GBP/]

Drawn out COVID-19 lockdowns are also putting the brakes on an already-slowing Chinese economy, which has hit the yuan as well as commodity currencies.

The yuan has fallen to 18-month lows at 6.6400 per dollar and is on course for a record monthly drop of 4.3%.

The Australian dollar made a three-month low of $0.7055 overnight before recovering to $0.7123 in early trade on Friday as investors think Australia's monetary tightening cycle is set to begin as soon as next week.

The Aussie is down 4.8% for April. The New Zealand dollar is heading for its worst month in seven years, having lost 6.4% on the dollar, and was steady at $0.6498 on Friday.

Bitcoin held at $39,874.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar borrowing costs rise as euro, yen fall

    Borrowing costs for U.S. dollars in currency derivatives markets rose sharply on Thursday after the dollar surged to within striking distance of its highest levels in two decades. The dollar rose past the psychological level of 130 yen on Thursday for the first time since 2002, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) doubled-down on its super-low yield policy, while the euro briefly fell below another symbolic mark of $1.05. Three-month swaps now suggest that investors are willing to pay a premium of almost 19 bps to borrow U.S. dollars on Thursday, more than double of nearly 8 bps a week ago.

  • Yen Hits New 20-Year Low After Bank of Japan Reinforces Low-Rate Policy

    Japan’s currency weakened to more than 130 to the dollar for the first time since April 2002, after the central bank reinforced its commitment to low interest rates despite rising inflation.

  • GM says 'progress' made in wage talks with new union in Mexico

    General Motors made "important progress" in wage negotiations with a new independent union representing several thousand workers at a GM plant in central Mexico, the auto giant told Reuters on Thursday. Reuters reported earlier this week that the union, SINTTIA, said it initially proposed a 19.2% raise, which GM countered with an offer of 3.5%. The pay negotiations are part of a high-profile test case for a new trade deal that seeks to close the vast gap between U.S. and Mexican wages.

  • ‘Look out, bond holders,’ strategist says on market risks

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Todd Jablonski, Principal Global Asset Allocation CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine markets closing amid Fed interest rate hikes, the government's debt outlook, and inflation.

  • Citigroup's decade-old regulatory sanction lifted

    "We have worked very hard to remediate the issues identified in the OCC's consent order by strengthening internal controls, independent testing and how we conduct due diligence," CEO Jane Fraser wrote to the employees in the memo. In the original order issued in 2012, the U.S. bank regulator said https://www.reuters.com/article/financial-regulation-citibank-idINDEE8340DR20120405 Citigroup unit Citibank had violated requirements that it maintain an adequate compliance program and file reports on suspicious activity.

  • Oil eases as China lockdowns weigh on demand outlook

    Oil edged lower on Friday as China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on the outlook for crude demand, although supply disruption fears as Western sanctions curb crude and products exports from Russia underpinned prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $104.87 a barrel after settling 3.3% higher on Thursday. Still, oil prices have been volatile as Beijing has shown no sign of easing lockdown measures despite the impact on its economy and global supply chains.

  • Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong breaks world record in 50m backstroke

    Armstrong's time of 23.71 topped the record of 23.80 set last year by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Dat Bike is the creator of Vietnam's first domestic electric motorbike

    Dat Bike is on a journey to reduce the amount of gasoline used in Vietnam. The startup makes electric motorbikes with key components that it designs and produces domestically to reduce costs and improve performance. Today, Dat Bike announced it has raised a $5.3 million Series A led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Wavemaker Partners.

  • Alibaba, Baidu Estimates Slashed on Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology giants have had their earnings estimates slashed for a second straight month amid the nation’s relentless pursuit of its Covid-Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsA

  • Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares after announcing a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsTesla’s chief executive officer off

  • How Much Money Do You Need in Emergency Savings? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks

    For many of us, perhaps the most important financial lesson of 2020 was the necessity of a good emergency fund. Orman, who previously emphasized owning a home as a key part of building wealth, has a new outlook these days.

  • Buffett successor Greg Abel is a ‘regular guy’ from Iowa with a ‘shocking workload’

    Greg Abel of Des Moines assumes his role of successor in waiting to Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting approaches. Is he ready?

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • There’s a big hole in the Fed’s theory of inflation—incomes are falling at a record 10.9% rate

    If inflation is all due to an overly generous federal government giving its people too much money, then our inflation problem is about to go away.

  • Berkshire and Buffett have 5 words for sellers who want their money: ‘Take it or leave it’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As fans flock this weekend to Omaha, Neb. for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Elon Musk wins $13B suit over Solar City deal Tesla shareholders called a 'bailout'

    A Delaware judge has sided with Elon Musk in a hefty lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders, which accused the executive of coercing the electric vehicle company's board into buying SolarCity back in 2016. Seeking as much as $13 billion in damages, the shareholders alleged that Tesla's $2.6 billion, all-stock SolarCity deal amounted to "a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," per a January statement from the plaintiff's attorney, Randy Baron.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • Money Talk: IRS proposed new rules for inherited IRA RMDs

    The SECURE Act's 10-year rule applies to traditional IRA or 401(k) accounts for which the original owner died in 2020 or later.