Dollar Tree: 6 Affordable Items To Buy To Kick Off The New Year

Mike Mozart / Flickr.com

Happy New Year and welcome to 2023! At the start of a fresh set of 365 days, you might have some resolutions for self improvement, health, career, and finances. The best way to tackle the money goals on your checklist is to start by saving money, which is something you'll definitely do when you shop for everyday products at Dollar Tree.

So what are the best affordable items at your local Dollar Tree that you can purchase and which will start your new year off on the right foot? Let's find out how 2023 can be the year where Dollar Tree is your go-to retailer all year long.

PierreDesrosiers / Getty Images

1. Personal Care Products

New year, new you? Maybe, but maybe the old you is great and just needs some minor maintenance. We all use personal care products like toothpaste, which Dollar Tree has stocked including ​​Crest 3D White Fluoride Anticavity and Colgate Whitening Toothpaste with Baking Soda and Peroxide.

Shaving accessories such as Assured Twin Blade Disposable Razors with Lubricating Strips and Pure Silk Coconut & Oat Flour Shaving Cream will give you the closest cut. All of these products are just $1.25 each!

Just don't forget the most essential year round item: TP. Right now, Dollar Tree has Ultra Harmony Double Paper Towel Rolls sold for only $3.00 for a two count or Harmony 2-Ply Double Bathroom Tissue Rolls going for $5.00 for a twelve count.

knape / iStock.com

2. Holiday Decor

While the end of year holidays might be over, it's never too early to get a jump start on your shopping for the late winter and early spring holidays.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so why not pick up a 12x27 inch ​​Valentine's Day Table Runner or Valentine's Day Rose Kissing Balls, each for $3.00. Don't forget to pick up a few Valentine's Day Gnomes for $5.00 while you are at it.

Before you know it, Easter will be here, so get ready with Wooden Easter Wall Signs or Plush Easter Gnomes, both on sale for $3.00.

Svetlana Lukienko / Shutterstock.com

3. Kitchen Essentials

Even with Christmas and Thanksgiving in the rearview, there's still a good reason to stay inside and cook some warm treats-mainly because it's still cold outside!

Make sure to buy a 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pans and an 11-inch Non-Stick Metal Frying Pan, both on sale for $5.00.

For those hot drinks that you'll want either at home or on the go, pick up a 3 pack of Reusable Cups for just $1.25, a price which will make it easy to get one for each member of your family. These cups come with lids as well, to help avoid any unanticipated spills, but in the event that an accident does happen...

apomares / Getty Images

4. Cleaning Supplies

...Dollar Tree has everything you need to clean up the mess for less!

A 64 oz bottle of OdoBan Original Eucalyptus Multi-Purpose Disinfectant is only $5.00 and a 22 oz bottle of Spray Nine Heavy-Duty Cleaner/Degreaser is $3.00 so you can keep your kitchen shining all year long.

Don't forget the other rooms in your home, though. Fabuloso Lemon Scented All Purpose Cleaner is only $3.00, as well as Lysol Lemon & Lime Blossom Disinfecting Wipes for $5.00 for an 80 count container.

And even if you keep things pretty neat and tidy, you still might want to stimulate your senses with an air freshener in your house. Aroma Guru Scented Aromatherapy Droppers and Sure Scents Solid Gel Air Fresheners are currently on sale for $1.25 each.

Consider your spring cleaning in the bag!

xijian / Getty Images

5. Toys

Why not think way ahead and plan your Christmas shopping in January. In fact, buying your holiday items earlier in the year can actually help you save a lot of money in the long run.

Head to Dollar Tree to find Toy Box Colorful Light-Up Mermaid Dolls and Special Forces Combat Heroes Series Vehicle Playsets for $5.00 each.

Need some stocking stuffers twelve months from now or a special arts and crafts project for right now? Kids Stickers are sold in a variety of packs, designs, and colors, all going for $1.25 at your favorite discount retailer.

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

6. NYE Party Supplies

Ring in the new year with some style without maxing out your credit card.

Dollar Tree has Tapered Glass Champagne Flutes and 6-oz. Clear Plastic Wine Glasses for $1.25 each, perfect for raising a toast when the famous ball drops in Time Square. Looking for something to serve these on? Toss at 15x11-in Large Wood Tray in your cart!

Gold Star-Shaped Foil Balloons and Matte Silver Star-Shaped Foil Balloons are also $1.25 which will jazz up your party through the final countdown.

And when it's all said and done, the best party planners take out the trash, so be sure your inventory of Hefty Ultra Strong 13 Gallon Tall Kitchen Fabuloso Scented Drawstring Trash Bags is full. A 25-count box is priced at $5.00 when you buy it at your local Dollar Tree.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 6 Affordable Items To Buy To Kick Off The New Year