Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now

The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much of the time it comes down to knowing where to shop.

Enter the Dollar Tree. Founded back in 1953, Dollar Tree has blossomed into one of America’s most beloved shopping destinations and is booming during these economically tough times. The budget retailer raked in $2.12 billion in gross profits in Q2 2022 — an increase of 14.2% over the same period last year.

It’s no mystery why consumers are, frankly, throwing their dollars at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer offers more than competitive pricing on various products, and in many cases, shoppers can save substantially more by patronizing dollar stores like Dollar Tree than they would if shopping at big-box retailers.

And the winter holidays usher in great opportunities to save at Dollar Tree. Here are six winter items to stock up on now at Dollar Tree.

Winter-Themed Dinnerware

“It can be a lot of fun to have festive themed plates, bowls and mugs, but if you’re only using them once a year then you don’t want to shell out a ton of cash just to have pretty place settings for holiday meals,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

“Dollar Tree has snowflake patterns as well as some with red and green holly for $1.25 per piece. These are stoneware pieces, as well, so they can be packed away and reused year after year. Elsewhere, you can expect to pay at least $3 per piece for a melamine set and it won’t look as chic as the ones at Dollar Tree, either.”

Christmas Stockings

“There are some different designs to choose from and Dollar Tree has them for $1.25 each, whereas shopping elsewhere you can expect to pay $9 or more,” Ramhold said. “Depending on the size you get, they’re great for serving as goody bags for kids during holiday parties in addition to traditional uses.”

Gloves

“You can buy gloves for the entire family at Dollar Tree including chic sweater print designs and texting gloves too,” Ramhold said.

“If you have kids that are constantly losing a glove or mitten, you can get a two-pack for $1.25 and when they lose one, you don’t have to worry about shelling out a ton of cash to replace them. Even the pairs for adults are priced at $1.25 per pair, which makes them affordable gifts for anyone you might need something small for. Elsewhere, even basic gloves will cost closer to $6-$7 starting out, and increase from there based on materials and functions.”

Winter Hats

“Pick up beanies for just $1.25 each and pair them with fuzzy socks, gloves and a scarf for a cozy cold-weather care kit,” Ramhold said.

“There are different options to choose from for both adults and kids, including fleece-lined hats as well as knit headband ear warmers and earmuffs, if you know your recipient doesn’t want a full-blown hat. If you look elsewhere, you may be able to find some beanies for as little as $2.25, but these are often from bulk shops which means you have to buy a ton in order to receive the discount and you’ll likely have to pay additional fees for shipping, which will diminish the value even further. If you can find beanies at your local Dollar Tree, you won’t have to worry about paying for shipping or buying bulk quantities at all.”

Queen Anne Cordial Cherries

“These little boxes have five pieces in them and are a traditional stocking stuffer for many,” Ramhold said. “They’re $1.25 at Dollar Tree, or 25 cents per piece, whereas elsewhere you’ll end up likely having to buy larger packages and spending more up front, even if the price per candy works out to be cheaper. But if you’re looking for a small treat or a stocking stuffer, you can’t go wrong with these 3.3-oz boxes.”

Spangler Candy Canes

“Get a box of 12 of these quintessential holiday treats (and tree decorations) for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree,” Ramhold said. “Shopping elsewhere will mean paying $2-$4 for a box of the exact same iconic holiday candy, so stock up at Dollar Tree as much as you can.”

