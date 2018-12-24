Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $83.35, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 1.62% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLTR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 6, 2019. On that day, DLTR is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.18 billion, down 2.78% from the prior-year quarter.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $22.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.14% and +2.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DLTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% lower. DLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.31 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



